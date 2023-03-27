U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,986.75
    +15.76 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,422.48
    +184.95 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,846.15
    +22.19 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.00
    +16.08 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.72
    +1.46 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.40
    -32.40 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.22 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0792
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    +0.1350 (+3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2287
    +0.0057 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4050
    +0.7040 (+0.54%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,280.88
    -758.60 (-2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    596.20
    -11.26 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.13
    +76.68 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Cloud Native Applications Market worth $17.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PR Newswire
·7 min read

CHICAGO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Cloud Native Applications Market size is estimated at USD 5.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 17.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=53431081

Platforms segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

A cloud native application is made of discrete, reusable components called microservices that can be integrated into any cloud environment. Microservices serve as building blocks and are frequently packaged in containers. Microservices work together to form an application as a whole, but each can be independently scaled, continuously improved, and rapidly iterated via automation and orchestration processes. Each microservice's flexibility contributes to the agility and continuous improvement of cloud-native applications. Cloud native is a method of developing and running applications that takes advantage of the benefits of the cloud computing delivery model. Companies that build and operate applications using a cloud native architecture bring new ideas to market faster and respond to customer demands more quickly. While public cloud has changed the way people think about infrastructure investment in almost every industry, cloud-like delivery isn't limited to public environments. Cloud native development is appropriate for both public and private clouds; it is about how applications are created and deployed rather than where they are created and deployed. More importantly, the ability to provide developers with on-demand access to computing power as well as modern data and application services is critical. Cloud native development combines DevOps, continuous delivery, microservices, and containers. A cloud-native platform is built, optimized, and run entirely in the cloud. Cloud-based tools are fast and scalable because the platform is built in the cloud. This technology provides reliable functionality, seamless interconnectivity, and enhanced business continuity. Cloud-native systems are built entirely in the cloud and provide developers with new and advanced deployment tools for the rapid evolution of the enterprise's overall architecture. They simplify the design and administration of complex infrastructure. Cloud hosting technology refers to cloud technologies that provide cloud processing and storage. The service provider manages the cloud-based infrastructure, software, and tools. The cost is variable and dependent on the user's requirements.

Healthcare & life sciences vertical to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By accelerating the digital transformation, healthcare companies are adapting and innovating faster than ever before to improve their healthcare services. This technology is gaining traction, allowing for better care delivery while also improving financial and operational outcomes. Cloud-native helps healthcare by easing onboarding and reducing the use of internal resources. Healthcare organizations that are already using cloud services and migrating to cloud-native platforms will find the process easier because the majority of the hardware and software requirements will be met. Because such cloud-native technology is flexible and scalable, healthcare ideas and plans can be easily brought to market and respond to customer needs more quickly. Connected devices continuously transmit data, and the amount of unstructured and structured data generated by the healthcare industry is massive. A single platform system for data collection, preservation, access, and compilation is now required, and health professionals are increasingly aware of the need for such systems. The use of cloud computing in healthcare allows for real-time data analysis, which improves accessibility and workflows, resulting in more proactive healthcare. When migrating from legacy systems to cloud platforms, privacy and security are of the utmost importance. Cloud-native platforms are an excellent solution to these issues. The use of cloud-native platforms can shift the emphasis away from the software, hardware, and infrastructure burden. It protects against data breaches and security breaches while also ensuring compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) (GDPR).

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=53431081

North America is projected to have the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the CNA market, and the trend is expected to continue till 2028. With the new Cloud Native and Orchestration Center in North America, Ericsson is doubling down on cloud native. Cloud native is a modern approach to developing and running software applications that takes advantage of cloud computing's flexibility, scalability, and resilience. Ericsson has launched the new Cloud Native and Orchestration Center with a focus on North America, where operators are at the forefront of the cloud native transformation. Ericsson's new center, which brings together more than 100 experts from across the US and Canada, will use this expertise to design, develop, implement, and support the life cycle management of cloud native solutions for customers worldwide. All network functions are migrating to cloud native platforms, from cloud native 5G core to cloud/virtualized RAN, and North America is at the forefront of this telco cloud native transformation. This new Cloud Native and Orchestration Center in North America will assist them with challenges such as platform and application life cycle management, migration, and automation, all of which are more complex for telco solutions. The Cloud Native and Orchestration Center is a virtual collaboration of Ericsson employees in Plano, Texas, as well as other locations across Canada and the US. Ericsson's Software Delivery Unit will also assist the team, as will Ericsson D-15 Labs in Silicon Valley. Services are critical in the cloud storage market because they support clients both before and after they adopt cloud storage solutions. Service providers assist their clients with various phases such as designing, establishing, maintaining, and updating CNA solutions.

Market Players

Some prominent players across all service types profiled in the Cloud Native Applications Market study include Amazon (US), Google (US), IBM (US), Infosys (India), LTI Mindtree (India), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Red Hat (US), SAP (Germany), VMware (US), Alibaba Cloud (Singapore), Apexon (US), Citrix (US), Cloudhelix (Sussex), and Cognizant (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Master Data Management Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Green Data Center Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Desktop Virtualization Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Multi-cloud Security Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Content Services Platforms Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cloud-native-applications-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cloud-native-applications.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-native-applications-market-worth-17-0-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301781818.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Gilead Sciences Could Retreat Further From Here

    Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences makes and distributes many drugs but today I am more interested in the position of the charts and indicators. Bottom-line strategy: GILD is a volatile stock that can move up or down quickly depending on the results of any given drug or treatment.

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors

  • Fill 'er up: This Texas gas station went viral over job postings offering up to $225K a year (along with benefits and vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut

    A trial kicks off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator who a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. Last year, a judge slashed the $137 million verdict that the jury awarded in 2021 to plaintiff Owen Diaz, one of the largest ever in a U.S. workplace discrimination case. Diaz's lawyers rejected the lower payout and opted for a new trial on damages.

  • I'm Retired But Want to Work Still. What Are My Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple CEO Meets China Commerce Chief to Talk Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook met China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on Monday, underscoring the importance of the relationship between the leading US consumer tech company and its key partner despite heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Sto

  • Oil rises on Kurdistan output halt and banking optimism

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday after a halt to oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan via Turkey and moves to contain a potential banking crisis that could have hit demand for crude. Brent crude futures were up $1.16, or 1.6%, at $76.15 a barrel by 1210 GMT. Brent gained 2.8% last week while WTI rebounded by 3.8% as jitters in the banking sector eased.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Shell, BP and TechnipFMC

    Shell, BP and TechnipFMC are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • How Big Companies Choose Who Is Laid Off

    In the current economic environment, a final decision can take weeks, according to executives and corporate advisers. With layoffs that target corporate staff, department heads often take the lead and human resources troubleshoots their lists, which can lead to intense debate and multiple rewrites. “There is no good way to do this,” said Gregory DeLapp, a human-resources executive who spent much of his career at the steel and materials manufacturer Carpenter Technology in Pennsylvania, where he helped conduct layoffs.

  • Putin and Xi’s plot to control the internet will leave the West in the dust

    When President Xi whispered a few sweet nothings into Vladimir Putin’s ear last week, it was a private exchange that they wanted everyone to hear.

  • Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma Returns to China After a Year Away

    The billionaire’s trip home after a year away comes as Beijing winds down a tech crackdown that hit entrepreneurs’ confidence.

  • Does the Rule of 55 Apply to My Retirement Situation?

    Employer-sponsored, tax-deferred retirement plans like 401(k)s and 403(b)s have rules about when you can access your funds. As a general rule, if you withdraw funds before age 59 ½, you'll trigger an IRS tax penalty of 10%. The good news … Continue reading → The post What Is the Rule of 55 and How Does It Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Google A Buy Amid Banking Crisis, Artificial Intelligence Battle?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Jack Ma returns to China as govt tries to allay private sector fears

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma has returned to China, ending a stay overseas of more than a year that industry viewed as reflecting the sober mood of its private businesses, and which sources said eventually spurred the new premier to reach out. The return of China's best-known entrepreneur may help to quell the concerns of its private sector after a bruising two-year regulatory crackdown. Ma's re-emergence in public offers support for the government's softening tone toward the private sector as leaders try to shore up an economy battered by three years of COVID-19 curbs.

  • Britain’s electric car fate is sealed without homegrown batteries

    With the Spring Budget only just in the rearview mirror, Treasury officials are already putting the finishing touches on a new set-piece event: Green Day.

  • Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold

    Oil traders ran for the exit during the last major sell off in oil, and now the latest Commitment of Traders report has revealed where that oil money flowed to

  • Silicon Valley Loses a Giant

    Semiconductor maker Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, who pioneered a theory on the technological evolution of computer chips, died on March 24 at the age of 94.

  • Explainer-Tesla's legal troubles: race bias trial is tip of the iceberg

    A jury trial begins Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black former Tesla Inc factory worker who won a lawsuit accusing the electric car maker of tolerating severe racial harassment at its flagship Fremont, California assembly plant. The case is one of several involving working conditions at Tesla and other companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk. WHAT DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS IS TESLA FACING?