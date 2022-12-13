U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,008.61
    +18.05 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,000.72
    -4.32 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,215.21
    +71.47 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,835.71
    +17.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.19
    +3.02 (+4.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.20
    +30.90 (+1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.55 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0626
    +0.0086 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4880
    -0.1230 (-3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2371
    +0.0106 (+0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2980
    -2.3170 (-1.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,733.15
    +725.16 (+4.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.04
    +12.99 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Cloud Native Computing Foundation Grows by Over 30 New Silver Members This Quarter

·5 min read

Foundation continues significant growth as the cloud native ecosystem matures

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, announced today that it continues considerable growth with over 30 new Silver members joining in the last three months.

CNCF is the open source, vendor-neutral hub of cloud native computing, hosting projects like Kubernetes and Prometheus to make cloud native universal and sustainable. (PRNewsfoto/Cloud Native Computing Foundation)
CNCF is the open source, vendor-neutral hub of cloud native computing, hosting projects like Kubernetes and Prometheus to make cloud native universal and sustainable. (PRNewsfoto/Cloud Native Computing Foundation)

"As we see frameworks like GitOps maturing with the recent graduations of Flux and Argo, and cloud native technology becoming the norm across industries and geographies, it is not surprising to see sustained membership growth," said Priyanka Sharma, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "The cloud native ecosystem continues to drive the innovation agenda with contributions from a growing number of organizations including our vibrant end users like Airbnb, Lockheed Martin, Robinhood, and Spotify."

About the newest Silver Members:

  • 1Crew provides laser-sharp Kubernetes expertise to customers and partners who need to level up their business from scale-up to enterprise

  • Ackstorm helps companies to adopt cloud native technologies to make their infrastructure automated, reliable, scalable, and secure to maximize development efficiency in AWS and Google Cloud. We make it possible through Dev/Sec/GitOps, Observability, Governance, Cloud Financial Management, and Professional Managed Services.

  • AgileOps provides consulting, implementation, migration and integration services in Atlassian, AWS, Kubernetes, digital transformation and custom development.

  • BellSoft delivers the most complete Java experience, fully committed to modernizing Java for a cloud-native world, and offers cloud-focused software for Java-based applications, including secure and optimized runtime containers running Alpine or Alpaquita Linux with Liberica JDK.

  • Business-intelligence of Oriental Nations Corp Ltd (BONC) is a big data technology developer and service provider based in Beijing, China.

  • ComplianceCow provides a Collaborative Security GRC & Assurance platform for Cloud and Kubernetes delivered via Slack and Microsoft Teams.

  • Convox is a Kubernetes based, self-hosted PaaS, that gets you from zero-to-GitOps in under 15 minutes, on any cloud.

  • CTO.ai is a SaaS built to compose an internal developer platform using measurable CI/CD workflows and flexible ChatOps to provide a rich developer experience.

  • EPAM Systems, Inc. has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services.

  • Evolvere Technologies are a team of highly skilled consultants who specialise in Cloud Native technology, with a focus on infrastructure automation and enablement of organisations through DevOps and SRE culture and practices.

  • Fiberplane is a collaborative developer tool that makes infrastructure debugging, incident resolution, and analysis seamless.

  • Infra provides identity and access management to connect developers and services to their cloud infrastructure.

  • Initializ has a mission of making the latest technologies for application development accessible to every engineer in the world, enabling them to focus on designing and developing complex, fully functional enterprise applications using an intuitive visual interface.

  • Instruqt is a product adoption platform where learning and selling collide. We help software companies accelerate growth by helping buyers imagine a world with their products.

  • Klotho is an open source tool enabling adaptive cloud applications through Architecture-from-Code and intelligent code transformations

  • Napptive enables developers to create, deploy, and manage cloud-native applications at scale and speed without the burden of complex infrastructure management.

  • PANTHEON.tech is a Slovak company which has been providing customers a portfolio of products, support and services in Network Automation and Cloud Native Functions for over two decades, while also actively engaging in the leadership, development and support of industry leading open source software communities and projects.

  • PerfectScale's platform provides data-driven intelligence that helps you reduce Kubernetes costs without putting performance or resilience at risk.

  • Port is a builder-based internal developer portal that enables devops teams to build one self-service and visibility frontend for a better developer experience.

  • Quali's Environments as a Service platform improves control and visibility over infrastructure so businesses can increase engineering productivity and velocity, understand and manage cloud costs, optimize infrastructure utilization and mitigate risk.

  • Speedyrails is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner helping customers architect, deploy and operate modern cloud-native solutions

  • stack.io is the Ops side of DevOps. Their team discovers, learns, and assembles the best technologies and solutions to meet the needs of technology-focused companies looking to grow and improve their product/service.

  • TelemetryHub is a simple, efficient, and affordable full-stack observability tool provided by Scout APM, a leading performance monitoring platform, and is built on the open-source project, OpenTelemetry.

  • ThnkBIG is a global cloud technology solutions and services consulting firm, empowering businesses to transition away from legacy IT to an innovative future.

  • UpCloud is a European cloud service provider that offers managed services to businesses across the world.

  • UWS is a South Korea professional 'Enterprise Web3 Service Provider' that provides services such as Cloud, Data Service, Security, Compliance, and Digital Asset.

About the newest End User Supporter:

  • Fiserv enables money movement for thousands of financial institutions and millions of people and businesses – for a world that never powers down.

With the addition of these new members, there are now over 170 organizations in the CNCF End User Community. This group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact
Jessie Adams-Shore
The Linux Foundation
PR@CNCF.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-native-computing-foundation-grows-by-over-30-new-silver-members-this-quarter-301701863.html

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's Biggest Weakness Is Being Exposed

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is clamping down on the apps available on its App Store, potentially cutting off disruptive technology in the process. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) recently saw this firsthand, and it highlights how devices with blockchain technology and security engrained could be a disruptive force on Apple's smartphone dominance.

  • Meta Aborts Division Meant For Satellite And Drone Experiments

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) stealthily reabsorbed the resources of its "Connectivity" division. For nearly a decade, the division was the home of former Facebook's experimental internet and telecoms efforts, from satellites (exploded) to drones (crashed) to apps (disputed) and other more traditional infrastructure (appreciated and ongoing), TechCrunch reports. Meta looked to divide Connectivity's remaining staff and projects between its Infrastructure and Central Products divisions. Also

  • AMD Launches Its Best High-End Graphics Card in Years

    NVIDIA still can't be beat on raw performance, but AMD now offers a strong value proposition in the high-end graphics card market.

  • Is Apple About to Eat PayPal's Lunch?

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) payment service, Apple Pay, saw a 52% year-over-year increase in adoption during November, according to data from Salesforce cited by Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane. Apple is rapidly taking market share, and its fintech aspirations could stymie the growth of its rivals. The data show a surprising story for Apple Pay adoption.

  • Broadcom's Target Company VMware Ousts Three Executives As Part Of Restructuring

    Three senior VMware, Inc (NYSE: VMW) executives exited the enterprise software company that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) aims to acquire for $61 billion. VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram said the senior vice presidents of cloud infrastructure, Mark Lohmeyer; applications and management business, Ajay Patel; and networking and advanced security, Tom Gillis, departed an internal memo, the Wall Street Journal reports. In May, Broadcom shared its plans of scooping VMware as part of a broader push by the chi

  • 15 Biggest AI Companies In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest artificial intelligence (AI) companies in the world. If you want to read about some more AI companies, go directly to 5 Biggest AI Companies In The World. Artificial intelligence tools have been rapidly evolving across the world to personalize experiences for individuals, helping businesses with digital adoption, […]

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Battered FTX's CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested, Elon Musk's SpaceX Mammoth Valuation Of $140B, China Weighs Over $143B In Semiconductor Push: Top Stories Tuesday, Dec. 13

    Benzinga Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested In The Bahamas Disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday following the receipt of formal notification from the U.S. Bahamian authorities said that the U.S. is likely to request his extradition. "The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law," Phillip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas, said in a statement.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Microsoft Flexes Cloud Platforms

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Apple iPhones can now turn into emergency satellite phones in UK and elsewhere

    <strong>UK exclusive</strong>: Apple has been working for years to shrink down complicated satellite technology into a feature that is invisible – unless you need to use it

  • Microsoft Snaps Up This Developer Of High-Speed Cables For Data Transmission

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) scooped Lumenisity Limited, a leader in next-generation hollow core fiber (HCF) solutions. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Microsoft can tap Lumenisity’s HCF product for fast, reliable, and secure networking for global, enterprise, and large-scale organizations. Also Read: Lockheed Bags Deal With Microsoft For Efficient Information Sharing With Pentagon The acquisition will expand Microsoft’s ability to optimize its global cloud infrastruc

  • Where Is the Ethereum Virtual Machine Headed in 2023? (Hint: Beyond Ethereum)

    With apps like Uniswap exploring Layer 2s, dYdX building on Cosmos and the rise of appchains on Cosmos next year seems fit for an explosion of EVM experimentation.

  • Three Top VMware Executives to Leave Company

    The departure of three senior vice presidents comes as Broadcom is seeking to acquire the software company for $61 billion.

  • How ZoomInfo crafted its 2023 return to office plan

    ZoomInfo has more than 3,000 global employees. For its U.S. and U.K.-based workers it has a new plan for returning to the office.

  • Costco Memberships Are Going Up in 2023

    If there's ever been a good time to join Costco, it's now. There's no set date on when the wholesale giant is expected to raise the prices of its memberships, but Costco's chief financial officer,...

  • Why Coupa Software Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) surged today on news that the company was being acquired by Thoma Bravo, a well-known private equity firm focused on owning software companies. As of 10:52 a.m. ET, the stock was up 26.7% to $78.69. In a press release this morning, Coupa said it had entered a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $8 billion in enterprise value, or $81 per share, in an all-cash deal.

  • Top 15 Digital Transformation Companies in the US

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top 15 digital transformation companies in the U.S. For more companies, head on over to Top 5 Digital Transformation Companies in the U.S. Digital transformation is a diverse field and one that continues to evolve with time. As the name suggests, this sector simply involves […]

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Management Shake-Up?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Instagram Challenges BeReal and Adds Notes Short-Message Feature

    Polished is out and authentic is in among social-media users—and Instagram is taking note. The photo-sharing app owned by Meta Platforms is giving its users new ways to share and connect with friends, including one feature that might look familiar to users of BeReal, the popular social-media app. Candid Stories, which Instagram is testing in South Africa starting Tuesday, gives users a daily notification to snap and share two unfiltered photos using the front and back camera lenses—not unlike the prompts sent by BeReal, which has recently amassed millions of users.