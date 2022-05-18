U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes Coinbase as Gold Member

·2 min read

Innovator in the crypto economy affirms commitment to cloud native ecosystem

VALENCIA, Spain, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Coinbase has joined the foundation as a Gold member.

Coinbase provides a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader crypto economy. 98 million+ verified users, 13,000 institutions, and 230,000 ecosystem partners in over 100 countries use Coinbase to easily and securely invest, spend, save, earn, and use crypto. The company's mission is to increase economic freedom in the world through the crypto economy. To achieve this goal, it's essential to develop common infrastructure that is transparent, safe, secure, and benefits all participants.

"Coinbase's infrastructure thrives on cloud native technology, and Kubernetes will continue to be of growing importance in our technology stack as the company evolves," said Jordan Harband, Developer Relations Engineer at Coinbase. "We are investing heavily in cloud native technology to ensure the continued success and sustainability of cloud services for the developer ecosystem. We look forward to collaborating with CNCF to drive forward more initiatives, and to deliver and improve more tools for the community's benefit."

Coinbase Cloud relies heavily on Kubernetes to provide a platform that enables the company to deploy and maintain blockchain infrastructure across multiple cloud providers. For this reason, Coinbase employs core contributors to Kubernetes, and Coinbase Cloud has made contributions to several CNCF projects including Kong, kOps, Kyverno, and Flux.

"Coinbase has been a trailblazer in the cryptocurrency economy," said Priyanka Sharma, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "With their particular set of challenges in a nascent yet world-changing industry, we are very pleased that Coinbase has decided to join forces with the CNCF ecosystem and look forward to the unique insights they will bring."

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact
Jessie Adams-Shore
The Linux Foundation
PR@CNCF.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-native-computing-foundation-welcomes-coinbase-as-gold-member-301547846.html

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation

