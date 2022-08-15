U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,267.47
    -12.68 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,729.75
    -31.30 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,006.71
    -40.47 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.51
    -14.10 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.50
    -3.59 (-3.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.60
    -23.90 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    20.12
    -0.58 (-2.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0202
    -0.0055 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7820
    -0.0670 (-2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2082
    -0.0057 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9950
    -0.4850 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,145.17
    -377.89 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.69
    -17.07 (-2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.96
    +3.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

Cloud Native Storage Market Worth $38.5 Billion By 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Native Storage Market size to grow from USD 13.6 billion in 2022 to USD 38.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increased container adoption is driving cloud native storage adoption across organizations. Containerization has extended the need for stateless apps to stateful apps, bringing in the need for persistent storage services that are creating the need for cloud native storage.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Cloud Native Storage Market
282 – Tables
52 – Figures
267 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=67241849

As per verticals, the retail and consumer goods segment to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud native storage market is segmented into BFSI, consumer goods, manufacturing, IT and ITeS telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, government and public sector, energy and utilities, and other verticals. As per verticals, the retail and consumer goods is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period. Retailers are invested in providing best online experience to customers as more customers are turning to digital media. One significant element to cater enhanced customer experience through website and application is speed. With the help of cloud native storages retailers can scale up and down storage resources as per applications needs. Cloud native storage in retail and consumer goods also helps in sav vast amount of customers data easily, which is driving its demand.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=67241849

Object storage solution to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The cloud native storage market by solution is segmented into object storage, block storage, and file storage. During the forecast period, object storage solution to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.8% as such solution offers storage for unstructured data that eliminates the scaling limitations of traditional file storage. Object storage manages data as objects, where data is stored in one large repository which may be distributed across multiple physical storage devices, instead of being divided into files or folders. Object storage adds comprehensive metadata to the file, to eliminate the tiered file structure used in file storage, and places data into a flat address space, called a storage pool. This metadata is key to the success of object storage in that it provides deep analysis of the use and function of data in the storage pool. Cloud native object storage is used for applications, such as disaster recovery, backup, and archiving due to its data availability and flexibility. Object storage solutions are provided by various vendors in the cloud native storage market including AWS, NetApp, Cloudian, Microsoft, IBM, Alibaba Cloud, and Google.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=67241849

Higher rate of technology adoption helped North America to capture the highest market share

North American countries such as US and Canada strong economic landscape, huge IT budgets, high technology assimilation, and the early adoption of advanced technologies are expected to boost the demand for cloud native storage across North American enterprises. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased cloud adoption across all industries for US businesses. The pandemic has enhanced the importance of cloud native storage adoption, as such storages enable organizations to adopt private cloud native storage with less cost.

Market Players

Some of the major Cloud Native Storage Market vendors are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Google (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), VMWare (US), Huawei (China), Citrix (US), Scality (US), Splunk (US), Linbit (US), Rackspace (US), and Robin.Io (US) among others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Cloud Computing Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Cloud Storage Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Primary Storage, Backup and Disaster Recovery, and Archiving), Deployment Type (Public and Private Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Cloud Computing Market by Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS)), Deployment Model (Public and Private), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • Now Elon Musk Is Telling China’s Censors About His Vision for the Future

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk contributed a column to the official publication of the Cyberspace Administration of China, the powerful agency that oversees data security for companies from Alibaba to Tencent and works with other government entities to censor online content.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo

  • Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises

    Surging U.S. output, set against fading demand from China, as global oil prices on the back foot again Monday and adding further downward pressure to domestic gas prices.

  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

    The analysts covering Hut 8 Mining Corp. ( TSE:HUT ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a...

  • Wells Fargo reportedly planning retreat in mortgage business

    Mortgage lending giant Wells Fargo is planning a retreat in its home-lending activities, according to a published report.

  • Elon Musk writes for China’s censors and welcomes more ‘like-minded Chinese partners’

    Elon Musk has told China’s tech industry censors that he would "welcome more like-minded Chinese partners” in an article written for an official journal.

  • China’s Real Estate Market Crash Can Affect These 10 American Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 American stocks that can be affected by China’s real estate market crash. If you want to read about some more American stocks that can be affected by China’s real estate market crash, go directly to China’s Real Estate Market Crash Can Affect These 5 American Stocks. The real […]

  • Germany Reaches Gas Storage Milestone Two Weeks Ahead of Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s gas storage facilities have reached a fill level of 75%, two weeks ahead of schedule, the country’s top regulator said, as Europe’s biggest economy tries to shore up supplies cut by Russia. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Tr

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)?

    If you want to know who really controls Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation ( NASDAQ:HYMC ), then you'll have to look at...

  • Oil Falls After Weak Chinese Data

    Oil, industrial metals and other major commodities are off to a bad start this week after China's economic travails raised worries about the strength of demand for raw materials. Brent-crude prices are down almost 2%, copper is off by 1.8% and soybean futures are 2.3% lower. China consumes more than 15% of the world's oil and more than half of refined copper globally, so any slowdown in its resource-intensive economy tends to feed into lower commodity prices. Beyond China, traders are on the loo

  • Saudi Aramco's Amin Nasser: a homegrown engineer who reached the top

    At an industry event this year in Riyadh, the Saudi energy minister paused at about 9 p.m. in front of some 1,000 people and told them it was bedtime for Amin Nasser, the chief executive of state-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco. Over a career of four decades, Nasser has earned a reputation for a style of dedication that means he will be making sure he's prepared for the challenges of the day ahead, not mingling into the early hours. Aramco on Sunday reported a soaring 90 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating analyst expectations, boosted by higher oil prices, volumes sold and refining margins.

  • A Desert Nation Turns to Hydroponics to Make Feed for Its Livestock

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates is turning to vertical farming and hydroponics to produce food for local livestock as the desert nation tries to reduce its reliance on imports and shield itself from disruptions to global supply chains.Abu Dhabi-based startup World of Farming will begin building on-site operations at local farms later this year to provide fodder for meat and dairy producers that currently rely on imports for as much as 80% to 90% of their animal feed, said Faris Mesmar, c

  • Oil drops as China data weighs

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell by more than $4 a barrel on Monday on demand fears as disappointing Chinese economic data renewed global recession concerns. Brent crude futures fell $4.35, or 4.43%, to $93.80 a barrel by 1351 GMT after settling 1.5% lower on Friday. Brent crude open interest this month is down by 20% from August last year.

  • Russia Cranks Up Bootleg Economy and Offers Rare Tally of Import

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to keep up the flow of unauthorized imports are having only limited success, judging by a forecast from the industry minister, as the country tries to cope with international sanctions that have caused an exodus of foreign companies and occasional shortages since the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold Trader

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Outlook

    Today is shaping up negative for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RETA ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering...

  • Aramco Profit Surges to Another Record on Bumper Oil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco posted the biggest quarterly adjusted profit of any listed company globally driven by high crude prices and production.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaAramco followed big oil rivals reporting a surge

  • Saudi Aramco Posts 90% Jump in Profit, Generating Billions for Kingdom

    High crude prices are infusing Saudi Arabia with billions of dollars in cash, fueling record profit at its national oil company, lending fresh momentum to the country’s ambitious economic makeover and strengthening its geopolitical power.

  • Bitcoin tops $25,000 level for first time since early June

    Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has sunk by nearly 50% year to date, but has rallied 15% over the past month.

  • Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?

    As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...

  • Commodity Stocks Slip Before the Bell

    Shares of commodity companies are falling in premarket trading as oil and metal prices come under pressure from China's slowing economy. [Occidental Petroleum](https://www.wsj.com/articles/warren-buffett-loves-occidental-should-you-11659550708), Devon Energy, Marathon Oil, miner Freeport-McMoRan and oil-services firms Baker Hughes and Schlumberger are all down 2.5% or more. Oil-and-gas shares have been the big winners in the U.S. stock market this year. The energy sub-index of the S 500 has surg

  • Explainer-Why Europe faces climbing energy bills

    A global surge in wholesale power and gas prices means households across Europe face much higher energy bills this year and beyond, with the region's most vulnerable exposed to fuel poverty, consumer groups say. Energy companies pay a wholesale price to buy the gas and electricity they sell to consumers. Prices started to rise above historically normal levels last September and have soared further following supply disruption linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24.