U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,954.08
    -7.55 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,875.71
    -23.58 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,780.13
    -53.98 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.88
    -29.81 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.26
    +1.56 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.90
    -5.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    18.39
    -0.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0241
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.0570 (+2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    +0.0073 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4890
    +0.4390 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,930.73
    -612.68 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.32
    +2.81 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,294.73
    +18.36 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Cloud Nine Appointed Anthony Zelen to the Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLGUF
  • BBKCF
Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.
Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) (FRANKFURT: 1JI0) (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company”), a leading decentralized network and data storage technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Zelen to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Zelen, a serial entrepreneur, has over 27 years of experience in finance, investor relations, sales, and corporate development. He was a co-founder of BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG) which reached a market cap of over $900 million. He is the owner and president of Senergy Communications Capital Inc. since 2006, which is focused on the public markets and is involved in investor relations, public relations, social media and strategic marketing for the technology, cannabis, pharmaceutical, mining and oil & gas sectors.

Mr. Zelen has served as an officer and director of over 16 publicly listed companies for the last 27 years. His business activities within the venture capital arena has enabled him to establish a network of angel investors, family offices, accredited investors, and investment banking contacts throughout North America, Europe and Asia. He has also been involved with more than a dozen startups including Diitalk Communications and Blockchain Intelligence Group.

Lucas Russell, President and CEO, commented, “It is my pleasure to welcome Anthony to the Cloud Nine Board. His successful business track record, extensive technology experience and knowledge in the cryptocurrency space will be of great value to Cloud Nine as we continue to execute our strategy to drive value for our shareholders.“

The Company granted Mr. Zelen 200,000 stock options and 50,000 RSUs pursuant to the Company’s equity incentive plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at $0.095 per share for a period of five years, and each RSU represents the right to receive one common share in the captial of the Company over a two year vesting period.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,
Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.

Lucas Russell
President & CEO
(604) 669-9788

About Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.
Cloud Nine is a diversified technology company focused on leveraging its proprietary Web 3.0 technology products to enable the decentralized movement among consumers and business alike. Web 3.0 enables a sustainable world where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties creating many benefits such as giving each user full control and ownership of all personal and corporate data.

For further information, please contact:
Paul Searle
Corporate Communications
Citygate Capital Corp
Phone: (778) 240-7724
psearle@citygatecap.com

Neither the Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “anticipates”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed”, “positioned” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approval. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.


Recommended Stories

  • Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • Take a Peek at NIO Before Its Comeback

    The likely recovery in delivery volumes should have investors in a tizzy

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • Snap Crackles and Pops After Disappointing Investor Update

    Snapchat parent Snap (NYSE: SNAP) reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings after the markets closed on Thursday, July 21. The social media company disappointed investors by reporting slower-than-expected revenue growth. Snap had warned the market several weeks earlier that its second quarter was evolving worse than expected, but these results on July 21 managed to disappoint already lowered expectations.

  • Amazon Stock Has Gotten Crushed. There’s a Case It Could Double, or Even Triple, From Here.

    Every one of those quarterly reports has shown a growing company, despite plenty of ups and downs in the economy—and the internet. Amazon’s worst quarter came in September 2001, when the internet bubble was blowing apart. Now, though, Amazon’s streak may be coming to an end.

  • Elon Musk Denies Report of Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to order his advisers to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeMusk, the c

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Earnings Lag Estimates in Q2, Sales Beat

    Higher average selling prices drive Cleveland-Cliffs' (CLF) revenues in the second quarter.

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • The Fed has no choice but to punish the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, July 25, 2022.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • The Three Most Important Words for Roblox Investors

    Metaverse and gaming platform Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) went public in 2021 when lockdowns were juicing its growth and the stock market was entering a euphoric state. This quick takeaway might paint Roblox as a fad, a stock that will never soar to new heights. Here is what matters for Roblox moving forward, and why there's a lot to like.

  • Earnings Season Is About to Kick Off for Chip Stocks. What to Expect.

    “The ongoing ‘purgatory’ stage of the semiconductor cycle continues to be in full effect as we head into 2Q22 earnings season,” writes Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore. Semi stocks have been pummeled in recent months, with investors pulling back from the sector in response to a challenging macroeconomic environment.

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • Got $7,500? 2 Simple Stocks to Buy Right Now

    A bull market has followed every bear market in history, and the data shows that the market's run higher lasts longer than its fall. No one knows whether the bounce we're seeing now in the stock market is the start of another push higher or simply a breather before taking another plunge. Currently, three-quarters of all loans scrutinized by Upstart have been automated, which results in time savings for borrowers and financial savings for lenders.

  • What Warren Buffett Can Teach You From His Top 3 Holdings

    There's a reason Warren Buffett is often regarded as one of -- if not the -- greatest investors to ever live: He's very good at it. Due to his success, people often look to his portfolio (via his company Berkshire Hathaway) to influence many of their investing decisions. Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is loaded with blue chip stocks, including its top three holdings: Apple, Bank of America, and Coca-Cola.

  • Giant Manager Buys Up Apple, Nvidia, Corning, and Pfizer Stock

    The investment arm of insurance giant Munich Re initiated a position in Apple stock, and increased investments in Nvidia, Corning, and Pfizer.

  • Are Ecommerce Stocks Ready for a Comeback? Analysts Offer 3 Beaten-Down Names With Big Upside Potential

    Economic headwinds, in the form of rising inflation, rising interest rates, a possible collapse in the housing market, and an increasing probability of a recession have taken their toll on consumer sentiment, which in turn is taking its toll on the retail sector. Ecommerce firms, which benefited from the corona crisis of 2020, are feeling the pressure too. It seems, for now, that no one is safe. But really? In an analysis from Stifel, analyst Scott Devitt sees a path forward for online retailers

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Suffered Losses

    Mark Cuban is one of the most famous and influential billionaire entrepreneurs. On the hit TV show "Shark Tank" on ABC, many entrepreneurs and startups hope and dream that he will be attracted to their idea and invest in their project. Cuban is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, an NBA franchise he completely transformed.

  • Fed, tech earnings, GDP data: What to know ahead of the busiest week of the year

    A jam-packed week of market-moving developments will keep Wall Street busy this week.