Cloud OSS BSS Market to Reach $68.5 Billion by 2031 at 11.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in cloud adoption across various industry verticals and surge in 5G adoption drive the growth of the global cloud OSS BSS market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cloud OSS BSS Market By Component (Solution, Service), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Cloud Type (Public, Hybrid, Private), By Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E Commerce, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global cloud OSS BSS industry generated $24.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $68.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031.

DATA

Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers and Opportunities

Rise in cloud adoption across various industry verticals and surge in 5G adoption drive the growth of the global cloud OSS BSS market. In addition, the demand for convergent billing systems supplements the growth. However, lack of technical proficiency to carry out implementation of cloud-native OSS BSS solutions restrains the market growth. On the other hand, increase in implementation of cloud technologies to transform the telecom industry presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (286 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17162

Covid-19 Scenario

Organizations adopted "work from home" or remote working culture due to lockdown restrictions put by governments of many countries. This led to adoption of cloud OSS BSS, which, in turn, raised investments and reliance on OSS BSS services and solutions.

In addition, the demand from various industry verticals such as IT & telecom, BFSI, retail, and others increased considerably to avail benefits of integrating different service charges into a single invoice. This consolidated the demand for convergent billing tools and cloud-native OSS BSS solutions.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the cloud OSS BSS market:

Story continues

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17162

The solution segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global cloud OSS BSS market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to assistance to organizations in forecasting the conditions, calculating the output, managing market transactions, and ensuring compliance with regional, state, and national regulations. However, the service segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to effective functioning of network services along with management of customer services, business operations, and platforms throughout the process.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17162

The IT and Telecom segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, the IT and Telecom segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global cloud OSS BSS market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the efficiency provided by OSS BSS in product management, business operations, revenue management, customer management, and IT in telecom services. However, the retail and e-commerce segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to its ability to simplify the systems and deliver personalized customer experience. Moreover, retail-as-a-service (RaaS) integrates various verticals such as inventory and order processing to enhance the capabilities of restocking.

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global cloud OSS BSS industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is owing to rise in adoption of cloud OSS BSS solutions across end-user industries such as media & entertainment, retail, and financial sectors in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for cloud OSS BSS solutions in the BFSI sector for enhancing customer experience and capitalize on new avenues of growth.

Leading Market Players

Amdocs Limited

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Netcracker

Nokia Corporation

Optiva, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

ZTE Corporation

>> LIMITED-TIME OFFER << Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Premium Report -

Licence Type: Single User + Covid Impact

Licence Type: Five User License

Licence Type: Enterprise User License

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

OSS & BSS Market Expected to Reach $102 Billion by 2027

Payment Gateway Market Expected to Reach $98.2 Billion by 2030

Webtoons Market Expected to Reach $56.1 Billion by 2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-oss-bss-market-to-reach-68-5-billion-by-2031-at-11-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301581277.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research