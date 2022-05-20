U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.00
    +45.25 (+1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,496.00
    +294.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,066.25
    +188.00 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.40
    +24.50 (+1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.02
    -0.19 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.00
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    +0.15 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0592
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.61
    -2.35 (-7.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2480
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0640
    +0.2700 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,259.18
    +1,265.06 (+4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.40
    +23.17 (+3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,433.40
    +130.66 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

The Cloud OSS BSS Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 20.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 36.6 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Cloud OSS BSS Market

Global Cloud OSS BSS Market
Global Cloud OSS BSS Market

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud OSS BSS Market by Component ((Solutions and Services), Solution (OSS and BSS), Service (Professional and Managed Services)), Cloud Type (Public, Private, and Hybrid), Operator Type, Organization Size and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cloud OSS BSS Market size is expected to grow from USD 20.1 billion in 2022 to USD 36.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period.

The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. Implementation of SDN and NFV at large scale will surge the adoption of OSS BSS solutions.

The increasing adoption of customized cloud OSS BSS solutions and services has led CSPs to enrich the customer experience by providing bundled services. Due to the increasing service options and the complexities of cloud service providers' IT architecture, customized cloud OSS BSS solutions and services are gaining huge traction.

The solution segment to record the highest market share during the forecast period

In the cloud OSS BSS Market by Component, solutions segment is expected to hold the largest market size. These solutions are based on new technologies, such as AI, ML, and big data analytics, which help gather, visualize, analyze, and monitor data to gain valuable insights. Moreover, cloud OSS BSS solutions have enabled CSPs to manage operations and business process efficiently and monitor their performance.

The rising adoption of innovative network infrastructures, such as cloud services, Software-defined Networking (SDN), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), IP networks, fixed and mobile broadband networks, and mobility is streamlining business operations. To support and automate the infrastructure, companies are cloud OSS BSS solutions.

The Analytics and Assurance segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the cloud OSS BSS market by OSS Solutions, the analytics and assurance segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Analytics and assurance solutions are an innovative, intelligent suite based on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data.

They provide various algorithms for predictive analysis and information gathering solutions to detect and resolve network issues. The need to use 5G services efficiently in day-to-day operations and improve service quality is expected to surge the demand for analytics and assurance solutions in this market.

The Managed Service segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the cloud OSS BSS market by Service, managed service segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during forecast period. Managed services, focused on critical business issues, current requirements, and future growth opportunities, are majorly implemented by the telecom industry to enhance their service and business efficiency.

This is expected to propel the demand for best-in-class services in this market. The need to increase efficiency and profitability offered by managed services is expected to boost their adoption in this market. These services help service providers in delivering a high level of customer experience and allow them to focus on new business verticals to stay hyper-competitive in the market.

Hybrid Cloud segment expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By Cloud type, hybrid cloud segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The hybrid cloud deployment model offers greater control, reduced risk, cost efficiency, and better performance. Additionally, it also provides usage-friendly, versatile, and cost-effective features of public cloud and the greater control and security of private cloud.

Hybrid cloud allows enterprises to move their mission-critical data to private cloud without compromising on security and the non-sensitive data to public cloud. The need for a highly scalable, flexible, and more secured solution is fulfilled by hybrid cloud. These combined capabilities are largely attracting new customers to adopt this type of cloud in this market.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific consists of many developing and developed economies. The region has been segmented into China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific.

Some developed countries in the region are rapidly adopting new technologies, while some developing countries require a significant amount of time to catch up with the developed countries. The region demonstrates a combination of high growth, developing economies, and increasing adoption of mobile and the internet.

The enormous population in the region has led to an extensive pool of subscriber base for telecom companies, vast and diverse geographies, and a large subscriber base. China is the biggest marketplace in Asia Pacific for the development of smart cities. The region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities over the next five years.

  • By Company Type: Tier 1 - 34%, Tier 2 - 43%, and Tier 3 - 23%

  • By Designation: C-level - 35%, Directors - 25%, and Others - 40%

  • By Region: North America - 45%, Europe - 20%, APAC - 30%, ROW - 5%

Research coverage:

The market study covers the cloud OSS BSS market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on component (Solutions and Services), solution (OSS and BSS), service (professional and managed Services), Cloud Type (Public, Private, and Hybrid), operator Type (mobile and fixed), organization size (large and SMEs), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America). The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cloud OSS BSS market and its segments.

This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview and Industry Trends

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Increasing Adoption of Tailored Cloud Oss Bss Solutions

  • Increasing 5G Adoption to Surge the Demand for Cloud OSS BSS

  • Growing Demand for Convergent Billing Systems

  • Large-Scale Implementation of Sdn and Nfv

  • Growing Need to Reduce Capex and Opex

  • Restraints

  • Concerns Over Data Privacy Hindering the Adoption of Solutions

  • Opportunities

  • Adoption of Cloud Technologies Transforming the Telecom Industry

  • Growth of the Telecom Industry with Next-Generation Operation Systems and Software (Ngoss) Framework

  • Operators Taking Service Innovation to the Next Level for Monetizing and Marketing Iot

  • Challenges

  • High Volume of Customer Transactions and Increasing Complexities in Network Management

  • Lack of Technical Proficiency for Implementing Cloud-Native Oss Bss Solutions

Companies Mentioned

  • Amdocs

  • Bill Perfect

  • Cerillion

  • Chikpea

  • Comarch

  • Comviva

  • Csg

  • Ericsson

  • Hpe

  • Huawei

  • Hughes

  • Ibm

  • Infovista

  • Kentik

  • Knot Solutions

  • Live Action

  • Mavenir

  • Netcracker

  • Nmsworks Software

  • Nokia

  • Optiva

  • Oracle

  • Stl

  • Subex

  • Tecnotree

  • Telgoo5

  • Teoco

  • Wavelo

  • Whale Cloud

  • Zte

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ebc5v

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • Why Dynavax Stock Blasted 16% Higher Today

    What happened Several days after experiencing a pleasant share price pop on good regulatory news, Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX) repeated the feat on Thursday. An important partner for the company reported an encouraging development that morning, also in the regulatory sphere.

  • GameStop Faces Class Action Lawsuit For Alleged Breach Of Labor Law - Read Why

    Former GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) employee Trevon Mack prosecuted the video game retail company in a proposed class-action lawsuit for allegedly violating New York Labor Law, the Polygon reports. Mack and his lawyer asserted that GameStop workers qualify as “manual laborers,” suggesting that 25% of their jobs require manual labor, like organizing stockrooms, moving packages, and standing for a long shift. GameStop allegedly pays their workers every other week, violating the New York Labor Law Sec

  • China quietly increases purchases of low-priced Russian oil

    China is quietly ramping up purchases of oil from Russia at bargain prices, according to shipping data and oil traders who spoke to Reuters, filling the vacuum left by Western buyers backing away from business with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in February. The move by the world's biggest oil importer comes a month after it initially cut back on Russian supplies, for fear of appearing to openly support Moscow and potentially expose its state oil giants to sanctions. China's seaborne Russian oil imports will jump to a near-record 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, up from 750,000 bpd in the first quarter and 800,000 bpd in 2021, according to an estimate by Vortexa Analytics.

  • Computer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future

    ASML, a semiconductor industry and stock market giant, has to think smaller. It is building machines the size of double-decker buses, weighing over 200 tonnes, in its quest to produce beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in everything from phones and laptops to cars and AI. It's now preparing to roll out a new $400 million machine for next-generation chips which it hopes will be its flagship by the late 2020s but for now remains an engineering challenge.

  • Caterpillar looking to hire 50 in new divisional office in Las Colinas

    The manufacturer is up and running in its divisional office in Las Colinas. Here’s a look at what employees do there and who they’re aiming to hire.

  • SpaceX Paid $250,000 to Settle Harassment Claim, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- SpaceX paid an employee $250,000 to settle a claim she was sexually harassed by Elon Musk in 2016, according to a report from Insider. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer Economy

  • Cisco blames China lockdowns for its forecast cut, but there could be deeper problems

    Cisco Systems Inc. executives spent much of the company’s conference call talking about the COVID-related shutdowns in China, but they did not seem worried about the overall tech demand.

  • China in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China is seeking to replenish its strategic crude stockpiles with cheap Russian oil, a sign Beijing is strengthening its energy ties with Moscow just as Europe works toward banning imports due to the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain

  • China robot unicorn Hai Robotics eyes international expansion as market for warehouse automation cranks up

    Shenzhen-based warehouse robot start-up Hai Robotics, which counts Chinese e-commerce giants Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com among its clients, is speeding up international expansion with the goal of having half its business coming from outside China this year, the company's co-founder told the Post in an interview. Hai Robotics, founded in 2015, makes robots for moving and sorting boxes in warehouses, a market estimated to reach US$41 billion globally by 2027 amid widespread automation, accord

  • Microsoft Has a Nice Surprise for Employees

    In 1977, the song "Take This Job and Shove It" hit number one on the country music charts and stayed there for two weeks. Today's workers may not know the song, but many of them are probably familiar with the sentiment. Microsoft recently told staffers it intends to raise compensation.

  • If you thought Walmart and Target had disappointing results, these retailers did so much worse

    Rising expenses and inflation are hurting retail companies. As a result, analysts are lowering their price targets for their stocks.

  • As deadlines loom, Russia says EU gas clients open payment accounts

    LONDON (Reuters) -Half of Russian gas giant Gazprom's 54 clients have opened accounts at Gazprombank, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday, as European companies approach imminent payment deadlines. Companies in the European Union have been trying to confirm for weeks how they can legally buy Russian gas, after Moscow demanded foreign buyers start paying in roubles and cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last month after they refused to do so. Russia has said foreign companies need to open two accounts to comply with its new payment mechanism - one for foreign currency, and one for roubles - and European companies need to complete any currency conversion within 48 hours.

  • Why Shares of JD.com, TAL Education Group, and Pinduoduo Are Rising Today

    Despite difficult market conditions this week, several Chinese stocks continued to trade higher after some positive earnings results and bullish sentiment from Wall Street. Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) traded nearly 6.5% higher as of 1:08 p.m. ET today, shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded more than 12% higher, and shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) traded nearly 9% higher. Chinese stocks have not fared well over the last year, as a harsh regulatory backdrop has created lots of uncertainty and dogged the sector.

  • Apple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. executives previewed its upcoming mixed-reality headset to the company’s board last week, indicating that development of the device has reached an advanced stage, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s D

  • Worried About Retiring During a Market Crash? Here's What You Need to Know

    With bonds and stocks selling off side by side, retirees may have a reason to fear their well-diversified portfolios may not prove enough for retirement. Fixed-income investments are experiencing one of the worst years in decades, and stocks have fallen … Continue reading → The post Worried About Retiring During a Market Crash? Here's What You Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Classic Raleigh restaurant closing after nearly 50 years in business

    After nearly 50 years of serving hot dogs and hamburgers, the Circus Family Restaurant in Raleigh is closing up shop. The restaurant will be closing for good at the end of May due to staffing challenges – a common theme in the hospitality sector. Glenn Mitchell, the restaurant's owner, began working at the establishment in 1986.

  • Lordstown Motors gets 2 new independent directors, combine CEO and chairman roles

    A week ago, Lordstown Motors erased some uncertainties about its future by selling its plant in Lordstown Township, Ohio, and closing on manufacturing and joint venture agreements with Foxconn.

  • Microsoft Hires Chief Product Officer for Parts of Security Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. hired a new chief product officer for some of its security and management products as security chief Charlie Bell begins revamping the company’s cybersecurity product divisions. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWa

  • Is Microsoft a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?

    The tech giant smashed Wall Street expectations, and although it beat them across the board, its Azure cloud division was the big winner.