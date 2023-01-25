Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Is Expected to Reach $95.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Rise in the need for energy-efficient and cost-effective networking solutions, surge in the proliferation of 5G network technologies, and rapid rise in the demand for high bandwidth drive the growth of the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market. Region-wise, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

Portland, OR , Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market generated $14.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $95.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 21.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $14.2 Billion Market Size in 2031 $95.8 Billion CAGR 21.2% No. of Pages in Report 275 Segments Covered Component, Network Type, Deployment, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in the need for energy-efficient and cost-effective networking solutions Surge in the proliferation of 5G network technologies Rapid rise in the demand for high bandwidth Opportunities Growing number of internet users across the globe Surge in the growth of network connectivity to implement IoT Restraints Necessity for a high-capacity fronthaul

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 outbreak immensely impacted the cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market. This is due to the increased use of online services and content streaming, which increased the burden on wireless networks.

Hence, telecom operators and mobile infrastructure service providers sought effective cellular networking solutions, such as C-RAN, which directly influenced the market growth in a big way across the world.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market based on component, network type, deployment, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market, and would rule the roost through 2031. The services segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the air-to-air, anti-ship, and anti-tank segments.

Based on network type, the 4G segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing more than half of the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market, and would lead the trail through 2031. The 5G segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the 2G/3G segment.

In terms of deployment, the indoor segment captured the largest market share of over two-thirds of the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 21.7% through 2031. The report also studies the outdoor segment.

By end user, the enterprises segment captured the largest market share of three-fifths of the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 22.0% through 2031. The report also studies the telecom operators segment.

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Europe is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.3% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market analyzed in the research include Altiostar, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Ericsson, Cisco Systems, Inc., NEC CORPORATION, Fujitsu, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

