U.S. markets open in 7 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,019.00
    +31.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,346.00
    +185.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,355.25
    +161.50 (+1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,775.00
    +14.60 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.87
    -1.22 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.40
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.18 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0575
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.75
    +4.56 (+15.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2366
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3580
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,354.30
    -1,063.17 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    752.51
    -27.86 (-3.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Cloud Security Market is Expected to Represent a Value of Over USD 36.43 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·7 min read
Fior Market Research LLP
Fior Market Research LLP

Cloud Security Market by Application ([Identity and Access Management (IAM), Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), and Data Loss Prevention (DLP)]), by Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud and Hybrid Cloud), by Organization, by Security Type, by Verticals and Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Newark, NJ, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global cloud security market is expected to grow from USD 8.33 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 36.43 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.25% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The cloud security market is witnessing significant growth in the past years. This growth is attributed to the increase in adoption of cloud-based security solutions, rising demand for cloud-based services among a higher number of cloud-based deployment models in industry verticals, rapidly increasing trend of CYOD and BYOD, and a growing number cyber-attacks due to an upsurge in digitalization. Further, individuals are more attracted to embrace digital technologies like cloud solutions due to the widespread usage of BYOD instruments, the work from home trend, and internet penetration worldwide, expanding the demand for cloud security measures to guard against cyber-attacks. Furthermore, many enterprises are investing in research and development to develop based on cloud analytics software to review the spread of COVID-19.

Cloud security is called cloud computing protection, comprised of a set of procedures, controls, technologies, and policies that work together to protect cloud-based infrastructure, systems, and data. They believe their data is more reliable on their local servers, where they feel they should have more power across the data. It gives all the functionality of conventional IT safety. It is of vital significance for industry enterprises that are creating a system to cloud technology.

Get Sample Copy with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419808/request-sample

The global cloud security market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to rising investments in cloud infrastructure and an increasing number of targeted cyber-attacks, the need for protection services & policy execution, increasing demand for cloud computing through SMBs. Further, the favorable government regulations and initiatives for enforcing and assuring the selection of cyber safety measures are also anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. The shortage of awareness with companies & customers regarding the demand for protection services will restrict the market's growth.

Key players operating in global cloud security market include Fortinet, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Okta, Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Cloud Passage Company, IBM Corporation, and among others.

  • For example, in June 2020, IBM declared to purchase cloud protection start-up Spanugo to promote compliance and strengthen their customers' data protection in various enterprises.

Identity and access management (IAM) segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 29.15% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the global cloud security market is segmented into identity and access management (IAM), intrusion detection system (IDS)/intrusion prevention system (IPS), security information and event management (SIEM), and data loss prevention (DLP). Identity and access management (IAM), segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 29.15% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the increasing concern for data security and the growing selection of cloud-based services.

Hybrid cloud segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.21% in the year 2020

On the basis of deployment model, the global cloud security market is segmented into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. Hybrid cloud segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.21% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the rising adoption of hybrid cloud security with the population, a multi-tier strategy for security based upon braided safety information, and event administration (SIEM) products inside the service web.

SMEs segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 57.34% in the year 2020

On the basis of organization, the global cloud security market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. SMEs segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 57.34% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the moving from conventional computing services to cloud security services.

To Know More Additional Highlights and Key Points visit our report @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/cloud-security-market-by-application-identity-and-access-419808.html

Web and email security segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 29.32% in the year 2020

On the basis of security type, the global cloud security market is segmented database security, web and email security, application security, endpoint security, and network security. Web and email security segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 29.32% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to more businesses receiving cloud-based services to preserve the company organization.

IT & telecom segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 20.23% in the year 2020

On the basis of vertical, the global cloud security market is segmented BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, government, retail, and others. IT & telecom segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 20.23% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of Android-based phones with end-users.

Regional Segment of Cloud Security Market

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

  • South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

  • Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global cloud security market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region holds the largest market share of 38.32% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to increasing awareness about the threat of cyberattacks and corporate espionage. Additionally, the high adoption of advanced technology and the appearance of prominent vendors are also driving this region's growth. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the rising cloud services in developing economies. Further, the growing awareness and acceptance of cost-effective cloud-based solutions through emerging start-ups & SMEs working in the region are also propelling the market growth during the projection period.

To Purchase Research Report @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419808&type=single

About the report:

The global cloud security market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

Any Query or Customization Before Buying @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419808

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://marketandresearch.biz

Related Reports

Cloud Analytics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/cloud-analytics-market-by-deployment-mode-hybrid-cloud-419696.html
Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/advanced-persistent-threat-apt-protection-market-by-deployment-419692.html
Application Security Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/application-security-market-share-share-trends-analysis-419693.html
Intelligent Apps Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/intelligent-apps-market-by-type-commercial-apps-consumer-419688.html


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote“We’ll ha

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Upstart stock plunges 46% after earnings as company cuts outlook

    Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. plunged more than 40% in after-hours trading Monday after the company cut its forecast for the full year, warning that the current macroeconomic climate is expected to weigh on loan volume.

  • Cathie Wood’s Famed Market-Beating Return Is Disappearing

    (Bloomberg) -- The outsized gain that turned Cathie Wood into one of the world’s most famous proponents of active fund management is quickly evaporating as some of her favorite stock picks tumble.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landsl

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Plunge; Biden Inflation Speech Next

    Dow Jones futures moved higher after today's stock market plunge. President Biden's speech on inflation is scheduled for Tuesday.

  • This Wall Street legend has lived through every bear market since the 1950s. He says the one coming could hit the S&P 500 with a 30% loss

    Bob Farrell's 10 'Market Rules to Remember' are timeless tools to weather volatile markets.

  • If history repeats itself, the bear market has 6 months of pain ahead, Bank of America’s chief strategist says

    Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett looked at the past 19 bear markets to project when the current one will end—and where the S&P 500 will be when it does.

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • Coinbase faces earnings woes, Palantir stock tumbles, Rivian stock hits 52-week low

    Coinbase is facing first-quarter earnings challenges, Palantir shares are tumbling due to a weak revenue forecast, and Rivian stock is falling after Ford unloaded 8 million shares.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Nearly 7% Today

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 6.5% today as of noon ET. The sharp move down is in tandem with widespread pain in the stock market. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.1%.   Another wave of selling followed the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 0.

  • Why MicroStrategy Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) plummeted more than 25% on Monday as the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) plunged. The popular cryptocurrency has lost more than half its value since reaching its highs near $69,000 in November. Trading in the cryptocurrency has recently correlated more with assets such as technology stocks.

  • Bitcoin Prices Keep Plunging With No Sign of Stopping. Where the Bottom May Be.

    In the near term, volatility in cryptocurrencies is expected to continue, and a turnaround may not be coming anytime soon.

  • Dozens Of Major Stocks Crash More Than 70% In Epic Dive

    Still don't think the S&P 500's sell-off is that bad? Maybe you're not seeing all the major stocks down 70% or more from their highs.

  • GE and Boeing Stock Trades Might Be Signs of Market Capitulation

    With markets reeling, investors might want to look for signs of capitulation. Capitulation correlates with a “sell everything” mentality. A new narrative that is battling for investor head space is that a recession is inevitable, and that stagflation is descending on the U.S. economy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend aristocrat stocks to buy heading into recession. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession. A recession refers to a downward trajectory in productivity, employment, household spending, and overall economic activity. In an attempt […]

  • Fed Warns of Worsening Market Liquidity in Stability Report

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve warned of deteriorating liquidity conditions across key financial markets amid rising risks from the war in Ukraine, monetary tightening and high inflation in a semi-annual report published Monday.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War Protest

  • Why SoFi Technologies Plunged 35.2% in April

    SoFi cut its guidance at the beginning of the month as the student loan moratorium was pushed out further.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/9: Nvidia, Rivian, GoodRx

    When all else fails, well, that's pretty much the bottom, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers after another gloomy Monday on Wall Street. This was the day we saw the last beloved sector of the market -- oil and gas -- start to sell off.

  • Musk's $44-billion Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower - Hindenburg

    "Musk holds all the cards here," Hindenburg, which has a short position on Twitter, said in a report. Shares of the social media platform were down as much as 4% amid a broader market decline and touched $47.76, their lowest level since Musk made his $54.20 per share offer in April, calling it "best and final". Twitter declined to comment.