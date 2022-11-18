U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

Cloud Security Market is Projected to Reach US$ 100.96 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research
·4 min read
Stratview Research
Stratview Research

Cloud Security Market is expected to reach US$ 100.96 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.85% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Cloud Security Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2737/cloud-security-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.


What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Cloud Security Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • Rising online breaches and technological attacks, security maintenance has gained popularity.

  • The growing complexity of cybercrimes, cyber espionage campaigns, and the development of new cyberattacks, as well as an increase in the use of cloud-based solutions and an upsurge in BYOD and CYOD trends.

  • The companies have to consider certain precautions before the onset of cyber risk.

  • Significant developments in mobility services and big data as well as the increasing necessity of cloud computing by enterprises.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Cloud Security Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • By Application (Financial Services, IT and telecom, Government, Education, Healthcare, Media and entertainment, Others).

  • By Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid).

  • By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), Large enterprise).

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Cloud Security Market Insights

Market Trends by Organization Size Type

The market has been classified into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Under these, the large enterprises segment held a significant market share in 2021. Large enterprises have a large corporate network with a huge customer base. Most operations of large enterprises are based on cloud computing. Also, growing number of data attacks coupled with rising need for updating existing legacy security systems, further bolsters the segment growth.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The North American market held the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR in the coming years. This is ascribed to large presence of major players, robust internet infrastructure, and a rising shift to cloud-based services from remote infrastructure, bolsters the regional market growth during the review period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Cloud Security Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2737/cloud-security-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

  • CA Technologies, Inc. (US)

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

  • Fortinet, Inc. (US)

  • IBM Corporation (US)

  • Intel Corporation (McAfee, Inc.)

  • Panda Security (Spain)

  • Sophos, Ltd. (UK)

  • Symantec Corporation (US)

  • Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan)

  • CloudPassage Inc. (US)

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the cloud security market

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive-landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

1. Cloud Managed Services Market

2. Cloud-based Contact Centre Market

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176


