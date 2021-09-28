U.S. markets closed

Cloud Security Solutions Market to Grow by $ 9.57 Bn During 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Impact and Analysis | Technavio

·3 min read

Akamai Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will emerge as major cloud security solutions market participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Cloud Security Solutions Market by End-user, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The cloud security solutions market is expected to grow by $ 9.57 bn during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cloud security solutions market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Scope of Cloud Security Solutions Market Report:

Report coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2025

Incremental Growth

$ 9.57 billion

CAGR

Accelerating at 18.91%

No. of Pages

120

Segmentation

By geography:-

· North America

· Europe

· APAC

· MEA

· South America

By end-user:-

· BFSI

· Healthcare

· Retail

· Government

· Others

By component:-

· Cloud IAM

· Cloud e-mail security

· Cloud DLP

· Cloud IDS/IPS

· Cloud SIEM

Drivers

· Regulatory requirements encouraging use of security solutions

· Rise in demand from SMBs

· Low cost of ownership

Challenges

· Lack of awareness about cloud security solutions among end-users

· Threat from open-source cloud security vendors

· Security risks associated with cloud offerings

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the cloud security solutions market is expected to have NEUTRAL growth.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a resilient business model in the face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases:

  • Recognizing the existing business model

  • Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Reports:

Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025


Key Market Participants Analysis

Akamai Technologies Inc.: The company offers cloud security solutions such as intelligent edge security platforms.

Broadcom Inc.: The company offers cloud security solutions such as email security and data loss prevention for cloud.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.: The company offers cloud security solutions such as public cloud network security and cyber security solutions.

The cloud security solutions market is driven by a rise in demand from SMBs and regulatory requirements encouraging the use of security solutions.


About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-security-solutions-market-to-grow-by--9-57-bn-during-2021-2025--covid-19-impact-and-analysis--technavio-301384881.html

SOURCE Technavio

