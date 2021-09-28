Cloud Security Solutions Market to Grow by $ 9.57 Bn During 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Impact and Analysis | Technavio

Akamai Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will emerge as major cloud security solutions market participants during 2021-2025

Attractive Opportunities in Cloud Security Solutions Market by End-user, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The cloud security solutions market is expected to grow by $ 9.57 bn during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cloud security solutions market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Scope of Cloud Security Solutions Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 9.57 billion CAGR Accelerating at 18.91% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography:- · North America · Europe · APAC · MEA · South America By end-user:- · BFSI · Healthcare · Retail · Government · Others By component:- · Cloud IAM · Cloud e-mail security · Cloud DLP · Cloud IDS/IPS · Cloud SIEM Drivers · Regulatory requirements encouraging use of security solutions · Rise in demand from SMBs · Low cost of ownership Challenges · Lack of awareness about cloud security solutions among end-users · Threat from open-source cloud security vendors · Security risks associated with cloud offerings

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the cloud security solutions market is expected to have NEUTRAL growth.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a resilient business model in the face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases:

Recognizing the existing business model

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

Akamai Technologies Inc.: The company offers cloud security solutions such as intelligent edge security platforms.

Broadcom Inc.: The company offers cloud security solutions such as email security and data loss prevention for cloud.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.: The company offers cloud security solutions such as public cloud network security and cyber security solutions.

The cloud security solutions market is driven by a rise in demand from SMBs and regulatory requirements encouraging the use of security solutions.



