U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,198.36
    +75.89 (+1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,243.79
    +469.38 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,800.95
    +307.02 (+2.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,962.16
    +49.27 (+2.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.84
    +0.34 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.73
    +0.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0331
    +0.0113 (+1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7700
    -0.0270 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2246
    +0.0170 (+1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5800
    -2.5360 (-1.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,037.81
    +974.56 (+4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.12
    +34.90 (+6.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Cloud security startup Wiz reaches $100M ARR in just 18 months

Ron Miller
·4 min read

Cloud security startup Wiz launched just two years ago. It released its first product about 18 months ago. In December the company announced a $550 million Series A on a $6 billion valuation. That’s a lot of money for an early-stage startup, and it put a lot of pressure on the founders to live up to such gaudy numbers.

It seems they haven’t had much trouble, if their company's latest ARR figures are any indication. Wiz claims to be the fastest company ever to $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), scaling from $1 million to $100 million in ARR in just over 18 months, from February 2021 to approximately July 2022, according the company.

The chart below shows the data they used to determine how they were fastest, based on Bessemer Ventures State of the Cloud report.

Chart showing that Wiz is the fastest company to $100 million in ARR based on data from from the Bessemer Cloud Index report. The second fastest is Deel and third is Slack.
Chart showing that Wiz is the fastest company to $100 million in ARR based on data from from the Bessemer Cloud Index report. The second fastest is Deel and third is Slack.

Image Credits: Wiz, Bessemer Ventures

It’s an impressive feat reaching such a substantial ARR figure so quickly, a number it sometimes takes years for companies to achieve. Company co-founder and CEO Assaf Rappaport is proud of the accomplishment, but is trying to keep it in proper perspective.

“First of all, to be the fastest company to $100 million ARR is not a goal [we had]. And it's not, by the way, a guarantee for future success. It's a milestone. It's a small milestone in a long journey for us,” Rappaport told TechCrunch.

He said the way to get to a revenue number like that is to concentrate on the customers, with his company targeting high-value customers from the beginning. “I would tell you that the one thing that was important for us from the get-go was that it was all about the customer, and from day one we were focusing on the thought leaders of the security world and cloud security,” he said.

He sees that breaking down into two groups: first are corporations that aren’t necessarily technology-first like BMW, Blackstone and Costco. The second group is software companies like Salesforce, Snowflake and Slack (which Salesforce acquired at the end of 2020).

Doug Leone, who until recently was global managing partner at Sequoia Capital, but is still a Wiz board member, says he never wavered when it came to investing big money in the company.

“We believe [being a] quality company trumps pricing, and the difference is only time. And so a quality company will excel for the long term. And [regardless of what you pay], quality is how we have learned over the years we generate our greatest returns. And so the question is really, is this a quality company, and early indicators in the first 18 months would suggest that it is and far more, and that then tells us that we're going to be rewarded over the long-term horizon,” he said.

Shardul Shah, a partner at investor Index Ventures, says the company is addressing a common problem with cloud security and that’s why it’s resonating with customers, and why his firm is all in. “That's allowed it to have unprecedented growth while navigating into uncharted territories, which is why we've invested as much money as possible at every opportunity with a lot of conviction that this can be one of the most significant companies related to cloud security that we've seen,” Shah said.

The company has not been standing still since raising in December, but continues to invest deeply into the product creating a series of new services that point to it becoming a platform play, often a signal that it really does want to be around for the long term instead of a company that gets sold to be part of a platform company. This includes support for all major clouds, including the big three -- AWS, Microsoft and Google -- along with Oracle and Alibaba clouds.

At the core of the Wiz solution is a security graph that not only helps identify possible issues that could lead to problems, but also correlates all of that information across the different areas that a company is trying to protect, whether that's the network, identity, secrets or workloads. By showing these connections, the company believes it can help plug security holes and find issues much faster than competitor solutions. When you combine that with a solution that installs and starts delivering information about the environment quickly, this has led to this rapid momentum the company has experienced since it came out of the gate with its first product 18 months ago.

It's worth noting that the company had less than 200 employees when I spoke to Rappaport in December. Today it is closing in on 500 and expects to reach 700 to 800 by the end of the year as they continue to hire aggressively.

As Rappaport said, the $100 million ARR number is just a blip in the scheme of things. The company still has to continue to execute and continue to serve customers, but for a company barely two years old, with hundreds of customers -- they won’t share an exact number -- they are certainly off to as good a start as any startup and its investors could hope for.

Wiz unveils new security tool to protect code in development pipeline

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Avoid semiconductor stocks, Citi analyst warns

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss one Citi analysts warning calling on investors to avoid semiconductor stocks.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

    It's safe to say that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S., is a completely different bank than it was after the Great Recession, when shares fell below $4. Toward the end of 2021, Bank of America traded at its highest stock price since 2007, at more than $49 per share, albeit it was a period when most stocks traded at elevated valuations. Let's take a look at where Bank of America could be at the end of 2023, in a little less than a year and a half.

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -168.33% and 7.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Healthcare and Biotech Stocks to Buy Amid Monkeypox Threat

    In this article, we will look at 10 healthcare and biotech stocks to buy amid the monkeypox threat. If you want to explore similar healthcare and biotech stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Healthcare and Biotech Stocks to Buy Amid Monkeypox Threat. In May of 2022, the first case of the monkeypox […]

  • Disney earnings: What to expect from the media giant’s Q3 results

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss third-quarter earnings expectations for Disney, subscriber guidance, and the future of streaming.&nbsp;

  • 2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Alibaba Just Yet

    Once an investment darling, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) has fallen from grace. The continued crackdown on tech companies in China, the threat of delisting, and the worsening geopolitical relationship between the U.S. and the Chinese government make the stock seem almost uninvestable. Alibaba has been a symbol of excellence and quality.

  • Vuzix (VUZI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With us today are Vuzix CEO, Paul Travers; and CFO, Grant Russell. Before I turn the call over to Paul, I would like to remind you that on this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session.

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 125% and 20.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • Is Trending Stock Energy Transfer LP (ET) a Buy Now?

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)?

    Every investor in Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions...

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy Now?

    Palantir's (NYSE: PLTR) stock price tumbled 14% on Aug. 8 after the data mining firm posted its second-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 26% year over year to $473 million, which exceeded analysts' estimates by about $1 million but represented its slowest quarterly growth rate since its public debut in 2020.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Lucid All Sank Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) stocks were sinking today after a new report showed that Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle deliveries in China tumbled 64% in July. Nio (NYSE: NIO) -- which is based in China -- may be reacting negatively to that news, along with new data that showed the company continues to lag behind its rival in China. Additionally, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) may be losing some ground after Ford announced today that it's raising the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck due to rising material costs.