Cloud Services Brokerage Market Recorded 28.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Arrow Electronics Inc | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud services brokerage market share is expected to increase by USD 30.07 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 26.41% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The cloud services brokerage market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovations and development to compete in the market. Accenture Plc, Arrow Electronics Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Wipro Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud Services Brokerage Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cloud Services Brokerage Market 2021-2025: Scope

The cloud services brokerage market report covers the following areas:

Cloud Services Brokerage Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The key factor driving the cloud services brokerage market growth is access to expertise. Cloud, as a concept and technology, is relatively new in the IT industry, and all enterprises are not aware of the benefits of the technology. However, in the recent past, several enterprises across the world had adopted cloud and hybrid deployment models and without the required expertise in cloud management, many enterprises are not able to realize the full benefits of cloud services.

Trends: The key trend driving the cloud services brokerage market growth is the customization of cloud features. Enterprises require the services of CSPs for different functions. Hence, they require customization, such as a combination of aggregation and integration with other value-added services. Cloud services brokers provide the option of customization using open-source projects such as CompatibleOne. OpenText Cordys, which is a set of proprietary software tools dedicated to the customization of cloud brokering platforms, can also be used.

Challenges: Latency in the cloud network is one of the key challenges hindering the cloud services brokerage market growth during the retrieval of information from the public cloud infrastructure. The latency in a cloud network is less predictable and further complicated to measure. Tools for measuring latency, such as Ping and Traceroute, are usually not used. There are multiple factors for latency, such as distributed computing, virtualization, and prioritizing traffic. When the cloud environment is larger, it becomes less predictable, and an increase in the workload leads to high variability in service delivery. In the case of virtual machines (VMs), separate networks can lead to packet delay

Cloud Services Brokerage Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Deployment

Geographic

Cloud Services Brokerage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 26.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 30.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.97 Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Arrow Electronics Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

