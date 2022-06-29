U.S. markets closed

Cloud Services Brokerage Market Recorded 28.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Arrow Electronics Inc | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud services brokerage market share is expected to increase by USD 30.07 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 26.41% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The cloud services brokerage market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovations and development to compete in the market.  Accenture Plc, Arrow Electronics Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Wipro Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud Services Brokerage Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

 Request the Latest sample report 

Cloud Services Brokerage Market 2021-2025: Scope

The cloud services brokerage market report covers the following areas:

Cloud Services Brokerage Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The key factor driving the cloud services brokerage market growth is access to expertise. Cloud, as a concept and technology, is relatively new in the IT industry, and all enterprises are not aware of the benefits of the technology. However, in the recent past, several enterprises across the world had adopted cloud and hybrid deployment models and without the required expertise in cloud management, many enterprises are not able to realize the full benefits of cloud services.

Trends: The key trend driving the cloud services brokerage market growth is the customization of cloud features. Enterprises require the services of CSPs for different functions. Hence, they require customization, such as a combination of aggregation and integration with other value-added services. Cloud services brokers provide the option of customization using open-source projects such as CompatibleOne. OpenText Cordys, which is a set of proprietary software tools dedicated to the customization of cloud brokering platforms, can also be used.

Challenges: Latency in the cloud network is one of the key challenges hindering the cloud services brokerage market growth during the retrieval of information from the public cloud infrastructure. The latency in a cloud network is less predictable and further complicated to measure. Tools for measuring latency, such as Ping and Traceroute, are usually not used. There are multiple factors for latency, such as distributed computing, virtualization, and prioritizing traffic. When the cloud environment is larger, it becomes less predictable, and an increase in the workload leads to high variability in service delivery. In the case of virtual machines (VMs), separate networks can lead to packet delay

Cloud Services Brokerage Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

  • Deployment

  • Geographic

Grab a sample report now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Cloud Services Brokerage Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Cloud Services Brokerage Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The mobile edge computing market share is expected to rise to USD 1.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.21%

  • The data loss prevention market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 6.03 billion at a progressing CAGR of 23.78%.

Cloud Services Brokerage Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 26.41%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 30.07 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

28.97

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Arrow Electronics Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Wipro Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 Public - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Private - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 Arrow Electronics Inc.

  • 10.5 Capgemini Services SAS

  • 10.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

  • 10.7 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 10.8 DXC Technology Co.

  • 10.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 10.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 10.11 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.12 Wipro Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-services-brokerage-market-recorded-28-97-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021evolving-opportunities-with-accenture-plc--arrow-electronics-inc--technavio-301576084.html

SOURCE Technavio

