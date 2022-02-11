U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

Cloud Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Cloud Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Growth And Change provides the strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cloud services market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.

New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change"


Description:
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the cloud services? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The cloud services market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market.It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

It places the market within the context of the wider cloud services market; and compares it with other markets.

The report covers the following chapters
Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report
Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.
Introduction – This section gives the segmentation of the cloud services market by geography, by type, by application, by deployment model, by enterprise size and by end-use industry covered in this report.
Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the cloud service provider’s market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report and basic definitions.
Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products and services in the cloud service providers market along with key features and differentiators for those products/services. This section also describes products under development.
Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the cloud services industry supply chain
Customer Information – This chapters covers recent findings on customer preferences and trends in the global cloud services market.
Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes major trends shaping the global cloud services market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.
Impact Of COVID-19 – This chapter describes the impact of COVID-19 on the cloud services industry.
Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025,2030) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.
Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2020), forecast (2020-2025,2030) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.
Segmentation– This section contains the market value (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments.
Global Macro Comparison – The global cloud services market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the cloud services market size, percentage of GDP, and average cloud services market expenditure.
Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2020, historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2030) market value, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region.This section also gives information on industry metrics which affect or influence the cloud services market.

Industry metrics covered in this section include: employees and enterprises. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region.
Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global cloud services market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.
Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.
Market Background – This section describes the Information Technology (IT) services market of which the cloud services market is a part. This chapter includes the global IT services market 2015-20 and 2020-25 values, and regional and country analyses for the IT services market.
Market Opportunities And Strategies– This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research.This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.

It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.
Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for cloud services providers in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, price offerings, marketing strategies and target groups.
Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Scope
Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Software As A Service (SaaS); Platform As A Service (PaaS); Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS); Business Process As A Service (BPaaS)
2) By End-User Industry: BFSI; Media And Entertainment; IT And Telecommunications; Energy And Utilities; Manufacturing; Retail And Consumer Goods; Government And Public Sector; Others
3) By Application: Storage, Backup And Disaster Recovery; Application Development And Testing; Database Management; Business Analytics; Integration And Orchestration; Customer Relationship Management; Others
4) By Deployment Model: Public Cloud; Private Cloud; Hybrid Cloud
5) By Enterprise Size: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMES); Large Enterprises

Companies Mentioned: Amazon; Microsoft Corporation; IBM Corporation; Oracle Corporation; Dell Technologies Inc.

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; cloud services indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Reasons to Purchase
• Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 48 geographies.
• Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.
• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
• Identify growth segments for investment.
• Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
• Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
• Benchmark performance against key competitors.
• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227735/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


