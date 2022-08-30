U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,064.75
    +33.50 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,292.00
    +217.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,633.00
    +140.25 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.50
    +13.80 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.19
    -1.82 (-1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.50
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.57
    -0.10 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0032
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.20
    -0.36 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1716
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2560
    -0.4540 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,411.10
    +557.87 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.98
    +20.10 (+4.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    +12.43 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

Cloud Storage Market Worth USD 376.37 Billion by 2029, Exhibiting a CAGR of 24% [2022-2029]

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

As per the report published by Fortune Business Insights, the global cloud storage market size is projected to reach USD 376.37 billion in 2029, at CAGR of 24% during forecast period, 2022-2029

Pune, India, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud storage market size is projected to rise from USD 83.41 billion in 2022 to USD 376.37 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has provided this information in its latest research report titled, “Cloud Storage Market Forecast, 2022-2029.” As per the report, the global market size stood at USD 70.19 billion in 2021.


Request a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cloud-storage-market-102773


Key Industry Developments

March 2020: Microsoft Corporation and Kubota Corporation entered a strategic alliance to facilitate Kubota Corporation's digital transformation. This development may allow the company to incorporate its IT infrastructure on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.

February 2020: Amazon Web Services, Inc. was chosen by Carrier to be its preferred cloud provider. Carrier will utilize AWS machine learning, analytics, and warehouse services to point out efficiencies in its supply chains and manufacturing processes. It would also use the latter’s IoT services to support a new range of networked, intelligent products and services for the refrigerated, workplace, and home logistics chain.

January 2020: Dell Technologies unveiled various new portfolio advancements, reference architectures, and solutions designed to accelerate and simplify the consumers’ AI and high performance computing (HPC) efforts.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

24%

2029 Value Projection

USD 376.37 Billion

Base Year

2021

Cloud Storage Market Size in 2021

USD 70.19 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

150

Segments covered

Type, Component, Enterprise Size, Vertical and Geography

Cloud Storage Market Growth Drivers

Rising Dependence upon Digital Infrastructure to Enhance Growth

Increasing Data Volumes to Bolster Market Growth

Presence of Major Cloud Service Providers to Enhance Market Growth in North America

Major Players Focus on Upgrading Services to Enhance Brand Image


Cloud storage solutions are gaining more popularity at present as workforces are inclining towards a distributed work environment. These solutions aid workforces in collaborating and staying connected. The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is enabling several organizations to support remote working, as well as manage the vast amount of data smoothly. Microsoft, for instance, has surged the benefits of Windows and extended Azure cloud credits for non-profit and critical care organizations, such as food & nutrition, public safety, and health support.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cloud-storage-market-102773


Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Video Analytics to Accelerate Growth

The increasing adoption of various innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), remote sensing, and advanced video systems, such as 4K resolution cameras is set to propel the demand for cloud type of storage solutions in the near future. In addition to that, the utilization of analytics-driven platforms is helping companies in the generation of a large amount of data. They prefer hybrid storage solutions more than conventional ones. However, government agencies are constantly deploying strict norms on the usage of cloud services because of confidentiality and data privacy issues. It may hinder growth.

Increasing Data Volumes to Bolster Cloud Storage Market Growth

Cloud storage is a platform for the storage of data. The incorporation of internet-of-things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and analytics in cloud storage facilities may enable manufacturers to attract consumers. For example, NextBillion AI, a California-based start-up, collaborated with Google Cloud in February 2021. This partnership improved time-to-time market solutions by utilizing storage and SQL. Through this partnership, the company aims to provide excellent data protection and offer NextBillion artificial intelligence with a 99% uptime. Furthermore, as companies shift to online mediums for conducting business, the volume of data created is rising rapidly. These factors may drive the global market growth.

Segmentation

By component, the global cloud storage market share is segmented into storage model and services. As per type, it is trifurcated into public, private, and hybrid. By enterprise size, it is classified into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, government and public sector, manufacturing, healthcare and life science, retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, and others. Regionally, it is clubbed Into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

BFSI Segment to Grow Steadily Fueled by Need for Improving Consumer Experience

Based on the vertical, the IT and telecommunication segment generated 18.0% in terms of the cloud storage market share in 2020. The BFSI segment is anticipated to lead in the forthcoming years as the industry deals with large volumes of customer data on regular bases. It delivers efficient services to the customers. To serve them better, they require cloud storage technology as it poses as a transformative digital solution. This solution provides a high level of scalability, agility, and data security to the industry. These advanced systems not only improve consumer experience and revenues, but also enhance the operational efficiency. These factors are set to drive the growth of the BFSI segment in the near future.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cloud-storage-market-102773


Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the leading key players.

Regional Insights

Presence of Major Cloud Service Providers to Enhance Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the cloud storage market share because of the presence of major cloud service providers. The industry size in North America stood at USD 34.3 billion in 2029 and is expected to gain a major portion of the global share in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the rising adoption of digital payments, video streaming services, connected devices, and smart home devices may propel market progress.

In Asia Pacific, the rising investment in cloud services by India, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, and others may propel the industry’s growth. Moreover, the rising government initiatives for driving digital transformation may enhance cloud storage service adoption. These factors may bolster market growth.

In Europe, the rising government initiatives may fuel cloud adoption across organizations, thereby boosting product demand. For example, as per Eurostat’s information in December 2021, nearly 68% of the enterprises in Europe used cloud storage technology to store files, and 42% of the enterprises utilized the storage system across organizations. These factors may enhance industry progress.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Cloud Storage Market Report

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China)

  • Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

  • Dropbox (U.S.)

  • Google, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.)

  • IBM Corporation (U.S.)

  • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

  • Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

  • VMware, Inc. (U.S.)


Quick Buy - Cloud Storage Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102773


Major Table of Contents:

  • Global Cloud Storage Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Storage Model

        • Object Storage

        • File Storage

        • Block Storage

      • Services

    • By Type (USD)

      • Public

      • Private

      • Hybrid

    • By Enterprise Size (USD)

      • Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

      • Large Enterprises

    • By Vertical (USD)

      • BFSI

      • IT and Telecommunication

      • Government and Public Sector

      • Manufacturing

      • Healthcare and Life Sciences

      • Retail and Consumer Goods

      • Media and Entertainment

      • Others (Energy & Utilities, Chemical, Travel & Hospitality, Others)

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • South America

      • Europe

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Asia Pacific

  • North America Cloud Storage Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Storage Model

        • Object Storage

        • File Storage

        • Block Storage

      • Services

    • By Type (USD)

      • Public

      • Private

      • Hybrid

    • By Enterprise Size (USD)

      • Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

      • Large Enterprises

    • By Vertical (USD)

      • BFSI

      • IT and Telecommunication

      • Government and Public Sector

      • Manufacturing

      • Healthcare and Life Sciences

      • Retail and Consumer Goods

      • Media and Entertainment

      • Others (Energy & Utilities, Chemical, Travel & Hospitality, Others)

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States

        • By Vertical

      • Canada

        • By Vertical

      • Mexico

        • By Vertical

  • South America Cloud Storage Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Storage Model

        • Object Storage

        • File Storage

        • Block Storage

      • Services

    • By Type (USD)

      • Public

      • Private

      • Hybrid

    • By Enterprise Size (USD)

      • Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

      • Large Enterprises

    • By Vertical (USD)

      • BFSI

      • IT and Telecommunication

      • Government and Public Sector

      • Manufacturing

      • Healthcare and Life Sciences

      • Retail and Consumer Goods

      • Media and Entertainment

      • Others (Energy & Utilities, Chemical, Travel & Hospitality, Others)

    • By Country (USD)

      • Brazil

        • By Vertical

      • Argentina

        • By Vertical

      • Rest of South America

TOC Continued…!


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Bezos used to flip burgers at McDonald’s. Here’s what it taught him about management

    Jeff Bezos tweeted that he still loves McDonald’s 40 years after working the morning shift. He’s said this first job taught him responsibility.

  • When Should We Push the Button on This 'Nuclear' Option?

    Uranium is blowing higher Monday. All the miners are up: Cameco Corp , Uranium Energy Corp. , and Denison Mines . But we could see more upside here. DNN was over $2.00 at one point in 2021, and it appears the European push to keep Nuclear power going could be a nice catalyst for these names.

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • Exxon Escalates Dispute With Russia Over Barred Exit From Giant Oil Project

    The U.S. oil giant has notified Moscow it will sue unless the government lifts a decree barring Exxon from exiting its stake in an energy project it has invested in for decades.

  • I tried ‘quiet quitting’ before it had a name — and I’ve regretted it ever since

    HELP MY CAREER For much of my 35 or so years in the workforce, I’ve prided myself on going the extra mile — such as trying to put in a solid 8-hour day that has sometimes stretched into a 10- to 12-hour day.

  • Oil Retreats From Biggest Gain in Six Weeks Amid Supply Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil moved below $96 a barrel, retreating from its biggest gain in more than a month as traders weighed potential supply disruptions, including the possibility of an OPEC+ output cut.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestAdani Becomes World’s Third-Richest Person as Wealth SurgesFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchPowell Heaps Pressure

  • Apple Is Not Out of the Woods Just Yet

    Shares of Apple topped around $175 in the middle of August and turned lower - we hope traders took appropriate action. The trading volume does not appear to have increased on the late August decline but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing lower. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of AAPL, below, we can see a top reversal pattern in August looking at the candles.

  • Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes

    Retired Americans are feeling the pressure of returning to work due to rising prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. But reentering the workforce while earning Social Security benefits could have consequences. We'll take a look at the obstacles retirement-age Americans are … Continue reading → The post Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Calls for More Oil and Gas Drilling to Avert Human Disaster

    Tesla's CEO has been sounding the alarm on the importance of the Russian war in Ukraine for the world.

  • Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla billions

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has set his young company on an aggressive expansion path like no other auto executive has dreamed - but one riddled with potholes and road blocks that could stall or sidetrack the journey. Musk's audacious goal of selling 20 million electric vehicles in 2030 is at the center of the company's growth promise for shareholders and its pledge to drive the adoption of sustainable energy. If achieved, it would make Tesla twice the size of any automaker in history, accounting for roughly 20% of the global vehicle market.

  • You Can Make This Much Retirement Income Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Meta’s WhatsApp could get boost from Jio grocery shopping

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the launch of a Jio grocery platform in conjunction with WhatsApp.

  • Woodside Energy pays out record half-year dividend on soaring gas prices

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Woodside Energy Group Ltd more than tripled its interim dividend payout on Tuesday after the Australian gas producer posted a five-fold increase in first-half profit on booming oil and gas prices and its takeover of BHP Group's petroleum arm. Woodside has benefited from soaring liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices as sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine have forced gas buyers from Asia and Europe to seek alternative suppliers in what was already a tight market. "We're in uncharted waters," Chief Executive Meg O'Neill told Reuters, pointing to the Platts JKM benchmark price assessment rocketing to $71 per million British thermal units and the Dutch TTF gas hub price last week hitting roughly the equivalent of an oil price of $600 a barrel.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Highlights the Buffett Magic

    If it was publicly traded, Berkshire Hathaway Energy would be the second-biggest U.S. utility. Earnings have grown 30-fold since Buffett bought the core of the business in 2000.

  • CryptoStar Corp. Provides Update on Operations

    CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) (OTCQB: CSTXF) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and data centre operator, is pleased to provide an update on operations.

  • Inflation, Social Security, healthcare, the 4% rule — your retirement questions answered

    ​I spend a significant amount of time reading the viewpoints of people who are planning for retirement or who are already retired. When I review retirement planning discussions on social media and elsewhere, I often find the participants show little understanding of how to proceed or even what some basic terms mean. What is discretionary spending?

  • Best of Barron’s: Social Security Claiming, Retiring on Dividends, Info on RMDs

    Barron's Retirement's second-annual top 10 list includes stories on managing financial anxiety, staying active during your senior years, three considerations for 401(k) millionaires contemplating early retirement, and more.

  • These 5 Steel Stocks Stand Solid, Near Buy Points, As Market Retreats

    Three steel stocks have formed valid bases and are in or near buy zones. However, views conflict on the steel market.

  • SolarEdge Technologies faces import ban as U.S. ITC launches probe

    In its complaint on July 28, Ampt LLC requested the U.S. ITC to ban imports of SolarEdge power systems and components that allegedly infringe two of its patents. The U.S. ITC said it will set a target date to complete the probe within 45 days after initating the investigation. Ampt is also seeking a ban on the sale of these products in the United States after they are imported.

  • Elon Musk Sends Letter to Twitter With Added Reasons Why He Can Cancel Buyout

    The Tesla chief executive sends a letter to Twitter detailing additional reasons why he believes he can terminate the purchase of the social media company.