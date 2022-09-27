U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,683.72
    +28.68 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,441.42
    +180.61 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,922.10
    +119.18 (+1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.27
    +26.39 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.33
    +2.62 (+3.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,646.90
    +13.50 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    +0.26 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9609
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    +0.0450 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0758
    +0.0075 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6900
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,181.36
    +994.79 (+5.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.34
    +2.20 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.96
    +4.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Cloud storage startup Wasabi raises $250M to reach unicorn status

Kyle Wiggers
·6 min read

The cloud services sector is still dominated by Amazon and the other so-called "hyperscalers" -- e.g. the Microsoft Azures, Google Cloud Platforms and IBM Clouds of the world. According to Synergy Group, an IT market research firm, Amazon, Microsoft and Google together held a 65% share of the global cloud services market as of Q2, up 61% year-over-year.

But that sobering fact hasn't prevented a few entrepreneurs from trying to shake things up.

Two at the forefront are David Friend and Jeff Flowers, who co-founded Wasabi, a cloud startup offering services competitive with Amazon's Simple Storage Service (S3). Wasabi launched just a few years ago, in 2015. But despite that fact and in the face of the intense competition, Wasabi has grown its customer base to more than 40,000 organizations and nabbed eye-catchingly large funding tranches -- most recently $250 million in a Series D round that closed this morning.

The Series D -- which is part equity ($125 million), part debt ($125 million) -- brings Wasabi's total raised to $495 million and values the company at more than $1.1 billion. L2 Point Management led with participation from Cedar Pine and return investors Fidelity Management & Research Company and Forestay Capital.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Friend said that the new equity will help to drive Wasabi’s expansion into additional markets and support existing channel partnerships. As for the debt, he added, it'll be used to finance equipment and infrastructure in Wasabi’s storage regions while extending the company's capabilities with industry-specific offerings.

"Over the next 10 years or so, most of the world’s data is going to migrate from on-premises storage to the cloud, and we want as much of it as possible to end up in Wasabi," Friend said. "I think closing a large up round in this environment speaks to the spectacular growth of Wasabi, the magnitude of the cloud storage opportunity and our leadership as the industry’s largest pure-play cloud storage vendor."

Friend and Flowers joined forces in 2015 to start Wasabi, when Friend was still the CEO of cloud backup company Carbonite. Flowers, also previously at Carbonite, had been working with several founding engineers to create Wasabi and eventually convinced Friend to join the effort.

From the outset, Friend and Flowers decided to make Wasabi nearly identical to -- but in some respects cheaper than -- Amazon S3. The platform supports "hot" data (data that's readily available), active archive “cool" data (data that's accessed only occasionally) and inactive archive cool data (data that's retrieved infrequently), with integrations for gateways, apps and third-party platforms.

Wasabi
Wasabi

Image Credits: Wasabi

Wasabi’s pay-as-you-go pricing is $5.99 per terabyte per month. The company also offers reserved capacity pricing with a 30-day retention policy that allows customers to purchase 50 terabytes or more for one-, three- or five-year terms.

Wasabi, which doesn’t charge fees for egress or API requests, claims its storage fees work out to one-fifth of the cost of Amazon S3's. But it’s tough to compare the two directly because the pricing structures for Wasabi and Amazon S3 differ. Amazon S3 levies fees on transferring things in and out of storage, while Wasabi charges customers who store files the full amount even if they delete them.

Endeavoring to better position itself against S3, Wasabi over the past year has added storage regions in London, Paris, Frankfurt, Toronto, Osaka, Sydney and Singapore -- bringing its total number to 13 and inching toward Amazon S3's roughly two dozen. Wasabi also introduced an object lock feature to provide immutable storage for protection against ransomware, human error and other types of data loss.

"[The new regions] helps us optimize our performance for customers and channel partners internationally who are dealing with specific concerns like data sovereignty and thus need their data to be stored close by. Having multiple data centers around the world also means that our customers experience very little latency," Friend said. "We've grown headcount and our partner network to support our presence in these regions."

On the customer acquisition front, Wasabi now has clients across more than 100 countries, according to Friend, including from higher education, media and entertainment, data protection and disaster recovery and the public sector. Friend says that Wasabi poured outsourced resources into winning over professional sports organizations this year -- an effort that seemingly paid dividends. The company recently landed contracts with the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and Liverpool Football Club.

Brian Shield, CTO of the Boston Red Sox, said that Wasabi's service made sense for the data work that the organization's executing. "As our data needs continue to evolve, from player analytics, internet of things, digital assets and even security, this presents an enormous learning opportunity for the organization," he added in a statement. "Wasabi provides a cost-effective cloud-based solution that enables us to retrieve content quickly and improve the level of video analysis and production we do here at the Red Sox."

Continued Friend: "It’s lucky that we’re in the data storage business. The adoption of cloud storage skyrocketed during the pandemic, fueled by the rise of remote and hybrid work. Cloud storage is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s a necessity -- everyone has data, they have more of it every year and it needs to be stored somewhere."

That statement isn't necessarily hyperbolic. According to Statista, 60% of all corporate data is now stored in the cloud. That's up from 30% in 2015, the year the analytics firm began tracking the trend.

When asked about economic headwinds and competition from startups like Cohesity, Datrium, Reduxio and Rubrik, Friend asserted that Wasabi's pricing model remains highly attractive for the clientele it's after. That remains to be seen. But with Wasabi's revenue doubling from 2020 to 2021, the startup's evidently doing something right.

"Often users can store their data in Wasabi for less than just the maintenance costs alone of on-premises storage hardware ... Moving data storage to Wasabi means that data storage becomes an operational expense rather than a capital expense -- often a significant advantage for enterprise customers," Friend said. "While many other tech companies have seen big drop-offs in business, our growth continues at a very robust level."

Friend didn't commit to firm hiring plans when asked, but he said that he expects Wasabi's 250-person headcount to "grow as [the company] expands into additional vertical markets and geographies."

Recommended Stories

  • S. Korean Authorities Look to Freeze $67M Bitcoin Tied to Terra's Do Kwon

    Interpol has issued a Red Notice for Kwon's provisional arrest pending extradition as a worldwide search for the Terraform Labs co-founder continues.

  • Polkadot eyes increasing transaction speed by 100 to 1,000 times

    Polkadot updated its roadmap on Monday, expecting to deploy a technique called “asynchronous backing” on its development-testing network Kusama before the end of 2022, as a prelude to upgrading the mainnet for boosting the transaction speed. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin price back above US$19,000; Ether, Polkadot gain; XRP leads losers Fast facts Asynchronous backing […]

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Plays Catch-Up Versus China

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Robinhood Releases Beta Version of Web3 Wallet to 10,000 Users

    Robinhood has been steadily moving away from its original “walled garden” approach to crypto over the past year.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Uber Data Breach

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Interpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea Says

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea said Interpol requested law enforcement worldwide to locate and arrest Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, who faces charges related to the $60 billion wipeout of cryptocurrencies he created.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK M

  • Upbit exchange to use LUNC fees to set up crypto monitoring center

    Upbit, South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is using fees it collected from Luna Classic (LUNC) transactions to establish a crypto monitoring center in a gesture to help compensate for the losses from the Terra-LUNA debacle, according to local media reports. See related article: Interpol issues red notice for Do Kwon, says South Korean prosecutor Fast […]

  • Optus under further fire for cyber breach, purported hacker claims data deleted

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian telecoms giant Optus came under more fire from the government on Tuesday for a massive cyber breach, while an anonymous online account believed to be that of the hackers said it was deleting stolen data and withdrawing a $1 million ransom demand. Singapore Telecoms-owned Optus, the country's No. 2 mobile operator, said last week that data of up to 10 million customers including home addresses, drivers' licenses and passport numbers had been compromised in one of Australia's biggest data breaches. An account called 'optusdata' in an online forum, believed by cybersecurity experts to be that of the hackers, had threatened to publish the data of 10,000 Optus customers per day unless they received $1 million in cryptocurrency.

  • Nearly $1 million in crypto stolen during Ethereum ‘vanity address’ hack

    Some $950,000 in cryptocurrency was stolen in an attack using a vanity address generator called Profanity, according to a blockchain security firm.

  • Australia flags privacy overhaul after huge cyber attack on Optus

    Australia plans to toughen privacy rules to force companies to notify banks faster when they experience cyber attacks, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday, after hackers targeted the country's second-largest telecoms firm. Optus, owned by Singapore Telecoms Ltd, said last week that home addresses, drivers' licences and passport numbers of up to 10 million customers, or about 40% of the population, were compromised in one of Australia's biggest data breaches. Australian media reported an unidentified party had demanded $1 million in cryptocurrency for the data in an online forum but Optus has not commented on its authenticity.

  • China forces bus drivers to wear emotion-tracking bracelets

    Wearable devices monitor long-distance drivers’ vital signs, sleep stats and emotional state

  • TikTok may be fined £27m for failing to protect children

    The video-sharing platform has been issued with a final notice of intent by the UK's data watchdog.

  • Musk says he's 'activating Starlink' in Iran as government shuts down internet

    But it's not clear how Musk and SpaceX will get Starlink terminals into the hands of ordinary Iranians.

  • Spectrum (SPPI) Down as FDA Panel Votes Against NSCLC Drug

    The FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee votes against Spectrum's (SPPI) poziotinib for treating non-small cell lung cancer in previously treated patients with HER2 exon 20 mutations. Stock down.

  • AbbVie Stock Is One To Watch As It Sees RS Rating Jump To 91

    When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is AbbVie, which saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, rising from 88 to 91. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength.

  • Five Headaches Awaiting Italy’s Next Prime Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Giorgia Meloni is set to become premier after her right-wing coalition won Sunday’s elections, but she will have little time to pop the prosecco.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure

  • Porsche IPO To Be Priced At Top End Of Expected Range

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) owned luxury sports car brand Porsche AG shares are expected to be priced at the top end of the range in the upcoming listing. The expected range is likely to value the carmaker up to €75 billion ($72 billion), Reuters reported. The luxury car maker’s books were covered multiple times ahead of the IPO on September 29, the report cited bookrunners. Also Read: Porsche To Hire Former Mercedes Executive Amidst Potential IPO Plans Porsche AG is expected to start trading on

  • Li Auto Stock Rises Despite Cut to Delivery Forecast. 3 Reasons for the Move.

    The company said it plans to deliver about 25,500 vehicles in the third quarter, while the midpoint of the range it had forecast was for 28,000.

  • BOJ Buys More Bonds Than Planned as Yield Nears Ceiling

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan bought a larger-than-planned amount of bonds at its regular operation on Monday, as the benchmark yield climbed toward the upper end of the central bank’s tolerated trading range.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues R

  • Buying the Stock-Market Dip Is Backfiring. Investors Keep Piling In Anyway.

    It is the worst year for buying the stock-market dip since the 1930s. Instead of rebounding after a tumble, stocks have continued to fall, denting a strategy that soared in popularity over the past decade.