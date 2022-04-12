U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,389.00
    -20.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,100.00
    -119.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,922.50
    -77.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.30
    -7.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.89
    +1.60 (+1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.80
    +10.60 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.25 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0872
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +3.21 (+15.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3013
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3890
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,551.77
    -2,649.53 (-6.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.68
    -61.49 (-6.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,468.01
    -353.51 (-1.32%)
     

Cloud Unity CTO and Microsoft MVP, Annur Sumar to Speak at CoSN National Conference 2022

·2 min read

At CoSN 2022, Cloud Unity CTO and Microsoft MVP Annur Sumar will present on Real World Cyber Attacks, Rapid Response, Recovery and Continuity.

DALLAS, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Unity CTO and Microsoft MVP Annur Sumar will present at one of the nation's largest and most prominent education conferences CoSN (Consortium for School Networking), taking place this week in Nashville, Tennessee. CoSN is the premier professional association for school system technology leaders. It provides thought leadership resources and best practices to help school leaders succeed in digital transformation. CoSN represents over 13 million students in various school districts nationwide and exemplifies as a powerful and influential voice in K-12 education.

Sumar will share lessons learned from the field, including Cloud Unity's approach on Real World Cyber Attacks, Rapid Response, Recovery and Continuity.

Annur Sumar is an eleven-time recipient of the prestigious Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Award in Cloud and Data Center Technologies. This designation is awarded by Microsoft to technology leaders that demonstrate deep technical expertise and passionately share their knowledge with the community at large.

About Cloud Unity

Cloud Unity is a top tier Microsoft Gold Partner in the areas of Cloud and Data Center Modernization, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, Cybersecurity, Modern Device and Identity Management, Cloud VDI and App Modernization. As a leading Microsoft Partner with some of the brightest technology architects in the industry, Cloud Unity strives to empower people through process and technology improvements. Cloud Unity's innovative and outcome driven consulting approach has helped numerous large K-12 school districts across the nation reach new heights.

To learn more about how Cloud Unity can help your organization, contact Cloud Unity at:

Email: k12@cloudunity.com
Website: www.cloudunity.com
Phone: 214.210.2008

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-unity-cto-and-microsoft-mvp-annur-sumar-to-speak-at-cosn-national-conference-2022-301523314.html

SOURCE Cloud Unity

