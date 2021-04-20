Cloud for Utilities to Partner with The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group for Digital + Cloud Summit.

U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

Cloud for Utilities is pleased to formally announce The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group Advertising Department as the official Media Partner for the 2021 Digital + Cloud Summit

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud for Utilities is pleased to announce it has partnered with The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group advertising department to promote the 2021 Digital + Cloud Summit.

"We are thrilled to partner with such an esteemed organization as The Wall Street Journal. We pride ourselves on delivering high value information and fostering thought leadership," said Rick Cutter, Co-founder of Cloud for Utilities, "We are a critical resource for utilities and partners as technology drives innovation in our industry."

The Cloud for Utilities Summit began in 2017 to educate and advance technology models to the energy and utility industry. Whether regulatory, accounting, cloud best practices, or cybersecurity, Cloud for Utilities promotes creative dialogue and intelligence to help utilities make the inevitable technology transitions that are critical to their operations.

Registration for the 2021 Digital + Cloud Summit is open now. For more information, please visit http://cloudforutilities.org/ to learn about Cloud for Utilities and the Summit.

More information about Cloud for Utilities:

Cloud for Utilities is the first and leading organization dedicated to educating energy and utility companies in all things related to digital and cloud computing. Their understanding of industry best practices and in-depth knowledge of cutting-edge technologies allows Cloud for Utilities to advise companies and address the major business issues that matter to utilities.

Founded in 2017, Cloud for Utilities' goal is to educate, improve organizational success, and further mature the business models related to the various cloud models. They are the first industry-specific Summit focused on cloud and addressing the major business issues that matter to utilities.

More information about The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group:

The most ambitious people in the world read The Wall Street Journal. Winner of 37 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism. It's a critical resource of curated content in print, online and mobile apps, complete with breaking news streams, interactive features, video, online columns and blogs. Published by Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal has been a trusted name since 1889 for unparalleled analysis and unique reporting informing decisions that drive the world forward.

  • IBM Shares Jump on Biggest Revenue Growth Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. shares jumped in extended trading after the company reported its biggest revenue gain in eleven quarters, driven by demand for cloud services and suggesting Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna’s turnaround plan is starting to bear fruit.Sales increased 1% to $17.7 billion in the three months ended Mar. 31, the Armonk, New York-based company said Monday in a statement. That beat the $17.3 billion analysts had forecast, on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.IBM reported first-quarter revenue growth in three of its five business segments, including Cloud and Cognitive Software, which saw a sales increase of 3.8% from a year earlier to $5.4 billion. The Global Business Services unit, which includes consulting, and the Systems unit, which includes hardware and operating systems software, also posted year-over-year sales increases.April marks a full year at the helm for Krishna, who took over as CEO from Ginni Rometty with plans to focus on artificial intelligence and the cloud to revive growth after years of stagnation. Krishna has reorganized the 109-year-old tech giant around a hybrid-cloud strategy, which allows customers to store data in private servers and on multiple public clouds, including those of rivals Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Total cloud revenue increased 21% to $6.5 billion in the first quarter.Krishna said he is “confident” IBM will deliver revenue growth in the second quarter and the rest of the year. “We will exit 2021 in a stronger position than we started,” he said on a conference call after the results were released.The shares increased as much as 4.9% in late trading, after closing at $133.12 in New York. The company has gained 5.8% so far this year compared with an increase of 11% for the S&P 500.Krishna attributed “increasing client adoption of our hybrid-cloud platform,” as well as growth in software and consulting, to helping the company “get off to a solid start for the year.”Last October, Krishna spun off IBM’s managed infrastructure services unit into a separate publicly traded company, which will be called Kyndryl and be based in New York. The division, currently part of IBM’s Global Technology Services division, handles day-to-day infrastructure service operations like managing client data centers and traditional information-technology support for installing, repairing and operating equipment. The unit, IBM’s biggest, has seen business shrink as customers embraced the shift to the cloud, and many clients delayed infrastructure upgrades during the pandemic. It was one of only two of IBM’s units to see revenue decline in the first quarter, with sales down 1.5%, to $6.37 billion. The spinoff is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.IBM also said revenue from Red Hat, which it bought in 2019 for $34 billion, gained 17% in the first quarter.Earnings excluding some costs were $1.77 a share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.65. Gross margin was 47.3%, compared with the 47.2% analysts expected.(Updates with CEO comments in the fifth paragraph. An earlier version of this story was corrected to remove reference to Cloud and Cognitive Software being the biggest unit.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canada Yields Rise on Plan to Sell Record Long-Term Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s government outlined plans to issue a record amount of long-term debt this year, even as financing requirements drop.The government plans to issue C$121 billion ($96 billion) of bonds maturing in 10 years or later, up from C$107 billion in fiscal year that ended March 31, according to the budget documents released Monday. Both were record amounts.That’s even as total bond issuance is set to decline by nearly C$88 billion to C$286 billion, reflecting the nation’s narrowing deficit and recovering economy.Yields on longer-term debt rose as investors began to factor in the rush of new supply. The 30-year benchmark yield briefly rose above 2.07%, up from 2.02% immediately before the details were announced. The 10-year yield rose to its highest in two weeks. The shift toward longer-term bonds is an effort by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to lock in rates at current lows, amid mounting debt. It also comes as the Bank of Canada, which has sopped up much of the incremental supply of government bonds over the past year, is expected to pare back the pace of its purchases.“The government will closely monitor financial markets and, subject to favorable market conditions, will seek opportunities to issue more long-term debt,” according to a budget document that sees the federal deficit more than halving to C$155 billion this fiscal year.More than 40% of its bond issuance will be in maturities of 10 years or more, up from 29% last year and 15% pre-pandemic.That includes a reopening of a 50-year issue, according to the document. Over the next three years, the strategy will increase the average term to maturity to about 8 years, the longest in four decades, versus a historical average of 5.9 years.Including C$226 billion in planned sales of short-term bills, aggregate borrowing by the government will hit C$523 billion. The amount of domestic bonds outstanding is set to reach C$1.06 trillion by end of the current fiscal year, up from C$597 billion two years earlier, the document said.Market debt outstanding is set to reach C$1.31 trillion by the end of March 2022.As part its debt management strategy, the government also said it plans to raise C$4 billion by issuing ultra-long bonds. It also is targeting a C$5 billion green bond issuance, its first. Officials will also undertake consultations on the potential issuance of social bonds to finance projects such as investments in child care. (Updates with market reaction in paragraph four)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Drops Toward Support

    The US dollar got hit rather hard during the trading session on Monday, reaching down towards the ¥108 level.

  • Central Banks to Pour Money Into Economy Despite Sharp Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The aggressive rebound in global economic growth still isn’t enough for most of the world’s central banks to pull back on their emergency stimulus.In Bloomberg’s quarterly review of monetary policy covering 90% of the world economy, the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are among the 16 institutions set to hold interest rates this year.The outlook suggests officials still want to guarantee the recovery from last year’s coronavirus recession by maintaining ultra-low borrowing costs and asset-buying programs. That may require them to accept any accompanying bounce in inflation.Six central banks, most of them in emerging markets, are still predicted to hike, including Brazil, Russia and Nigeria. Turkey is the only one of those monitored which is forecast to cut borrowing costs this year.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“For advanced economies, continued virus uncertainty, deep labor market scars, and a recognition that past decisions erred on the side of deflationary preemption will conspire to keep policy looser for longer. In many emerging markets, currency stress means central banks don’t have that luxury.”--Tom Orlik, chief economistHere is Bloomberg’ quarterly guide to 23 of the world’s top central banks:GROUP OF SEVENU.S. Federal ReserveCurrent federal funds rate (upper bound): 0.25%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.25%A key question for Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues is when to start talking about scaling back their massive bond purchases if the economy continues to recover as they expect.Officials have vowed to keep buying $120 billion of Treasuries and mortgage-backed bonds every month until they see “substantial further progress” on inflation and employment. That test could be met sooner than anticipated if the U.S. labor market continues to perform as it did in March, when a better-than-expected 916,000 new jobs were added.Powell has so far avoided putting any time frame around when he thinks it’ll be appropriate to slow bond buying, but promises to give investors plenty of advance warning. The Fed has also signaled it expects to keep rates near zero through 2023.Officials at their meeting in March maintained that dovish message, according to a record of their discussion released on April 7, while Powell continues to stress the recovery remains incomplete and uneven.Part of its hesitancy to talk publicly about bond purchases stems from harsh experience: The Fed wants to avoid a repeat of the 2013 taper tantrum, when unexpected news that it was thinking about slowing bond buying roiled financial markets and hurt the economy.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The U.S. economy may be launching into the fastest growth since 1983, but the Fed is firmly resolved to not only maintain the current stance of policy accommodation deeper into the recovery, but also to retract it more gradually under their new outcome-based framework for achieving its dual mandate. While Fed officials previously talked of seeing the ‘whites of the eyes’ of inflation before responding through policy tightening, the new framework is more akin to waiting to see inflation’s coattails -- as the central bank is prepared to endure a ‘transitory’ overshoot of their 2% inflation target.”--Carl RiccadonnaEuropean Central BankCurrent deposit rate: -0.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: -0.5%The ECB has pledged to keep financing conditions for governments, companies and households “favorable” until the coronavirus crisis phase is over, using its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program to keep bond yields low, and dishing out ultra-cheap loans to banks.PEPP is due to run until at least the end of March 2022 and while policy makers say they won’t spend the full amount unless needed, most economists expect them to do so. The euro-area recovery has been delayed by a slow vaccination rollout, and ECB President Christine Lagarde has repeatedly warned of the dangers of ending support too early.The scene is set for a vibrant debate toward the end of the year on when and how to scale back emergency aid and what should replace it. In the meantime, the ECB is urging governments to hurry up with their 800 billion-euro joint recovery fund.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The ECB will continue buying bonds through its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program throughout 2021. We expect acquisitions to be front-loaded in 2Q to tackle the rise in government borrowing costs before reverting to a slower pace for the remainder of the year.”--David PowellBank of JapanCurrent policy-rate balance: -0.1%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: -0.1%The Bank of Japan is likely to be keep its main policy settings on cruise control after its biggest policy review since 2016 in March. The review gave the BOJ more scope to reduce its asset buying after a fine-tuning it characterized as a shoring up of its stimulus framework for the longer term.Despite fears of inflation elsewhere in the world, a quarterly outlook report in April is expected to show that the BOJ doesn’t see price growth reaching a stable 2% before Governor Haruhiko Kuroda steps down in April 2023. That will help back up the institution’s argument that it had to take a more flexible approach to policy.Investors and economists will closely scrutinize how the changes will affect the BOJ’s market operations including its pace of bond and ETF buying, and how quickly it will step in to stop any jumps in 10-year yields after clarifying that its target range reaches up to around 0.25%.BOJ watchers will also be looking to see if the bank extends its special pandemic funding measures from the current September expiry date. With bankruptcies falling and bank lending growing, there appears little reason to add to the measures supporting businesses. Still, with only about 1% of the population vaccinated in early April, uncertainties for the economy remain with virus cases ticking up again in some major cities.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The BOJ is preparing to shift from emergency pandemic support back to its long-elusive goal of 2% inflation. Adjustments to its yield curve control and ETF purchases add flexibility and endurance. It will be a protracted fight -- even the BOJ sees inflation falling short of target over its three-year forecast horizon. It’s set to stay on hold for the time being -- though it may need to accommodate more JGB issuance if the government steps up fiscal stimulus this summer.”--Yuki MasujimaBank of EnglandCurrent bank rate: 0.1%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.1%Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is firmly on the fence about whether his next move is to administer another dose of stimulus or monetary tightening to the U.K. economy. Financial markets already have priced out the prospect of negative rates, moving gilt yields and the pound higher than they were a year ago.After the worst recession in three centuries, the U.K. is headed for a sharp rebound after one of the world’s most successful coronavirus vaccination programs. Debate at the central bank is about whether the recovery will absorb all the workers left out of a job during the crisis and push up inflation, or leave scars that require further care.While the latest data including a boom in house prices suggest upside risks, companies are increasingly concerned that Britain’s exit from the European Union has choked back trade, leaving the prospect of a painful restructuring of the economy after the pandemic clears. At the institution’s next decision on May 6, policy makers will weigh whether to ease the pace of bond-buying, which at 4.4 billion pounds ($6 billion) a week would, unless adjusted, deliver more than the target for 150 billion pounds of stimulus this year.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The year started with speculation rife that the BOE could take the historic step of reducing rates below zero. While the central bank looks like it will formally adopt negative rates as a tool in 3Q, a rapid rollout of the vaccine and a fiscal boost in the budget have greatly reduced the chances of them being used. We expect the BOE to stay on hold for the remainder of the year, emphasizing its higher-than-usual bar for tightening policy.”--Dan HansonBank of CanadaCurrent overnight lending rate: 0.25%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.25%The Bank of Canada is signaling it will be one of the first Group of Seven central banks to start paring back monetary policy support as the nation’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis accelerates.Analysts anticipate next steps to pare bond purchases will come as early as a policy decision on April 21, while a so-called taper in the U.S. isn’t expected until next year.Canada’s central bank has been buying a minimum of C$4 billion ($3.2 billion) in government bonds each week, accumulating more than C$250 billion of the securities over the past year. That pace is likely no longer warranted with an outlook that appears to improving dramatically by the week, helped by a recovery in commodity prices and a robust housing market.The central bank, however, has sought to ease any worries of an imminent change to its benchmark overnight rate -- currently at 0.25%. Officials have pledged to keep it there until economic slack has been fully absorbed -- expected well after the quantitative easing program ends.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“A positive reassessment of the growth outlook will drive only a limited shift in BoC communications in April. The labor market is still a long way from full recovery, a factor that will increasingly dominate thinking about the inflation mandate. In turn, a near-term pickup in prices will be treated as transitory. Nonetheless, an announcement to reduce QE purchases at the April meeting would be consistent with prior communications, even if a rate hike is still more likely to be an early-2023 event, in our view.”--Andrew HusbyBank of Canada DashboardBRICS CENTRAL BANKSPeople’s Bank of ChinaCurrent 1-year best lending rate: 3.85%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 3.85%The PBOC cut lending rates and deployed various quantitative tools to inject liquidity into the pandemic-hit economy last year, on top of asking banks to increase loans. That helped to shore up growth but also pushed debt levels to a record high, fueling concerns of property bubbles and financial risks. With the economy’s recovery now well on track, the central bank is seeking to rein in its stimulus without derailing that rebound.The PBOC is likely to normalize policy by moderating credit expansion rather than hiking rates, economists say. Officials have said they want to match the growth in money supply and credit with the expansion in nominal GDP this year, and stabilize the debt-to-GDP ratio. The PBOC recently asked banks to curtail loan growth for the rest of 2021 to keep new advances at roughly the same level as last year.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Robust growth, yet with pockets of weakness, suggest little need to the central bank to move the rate either way in 2021. In the meantime, the central bank will continue to tamp down on credit growth in a gradual taper to head off financial risks. It’s also likely to keep up targeted support for small private companies -- an area of persistent weakness in the recovery.”--Chang Shu and David QuReserve Bank of IndiaCurrent RBI repurchase rate: 4%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 4%India’s central bank formally embarked on the path of QE in early April, pledging to buy an assured amount of sovereign bonds this quarter as it fights to keep borrowing costs low and support a recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy. While the RBI already had been buying government securities in the secondary market, April’s meeting marked the first time the central bank committed upfront to buy a specified amount.Hamstrung by underlying price pressures that could gather pace in coming months, Governor Shaktikanta Das and five other members of the monetary policy committee voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4%. However, Das pledged to maintain a dovish stance if economic conditions deteriorate as a number of provinces including Maharashtra, home to the financial capital of Mumbai, grapple with lockdowns amid a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The RBI is likely to look through above-target inflation in the near term, with its primary focus on securing a durable recovery in growth. We see it holding the repo rate at 4% through the fiscal year ending March 2022. Sovereign bond purchases in its new QE program will be its main easing tool in the quarters ahead and should help tamp down longer-term yields to keep borrowing costs low to support the economy.”--Abhishek GuptaCentral Bank of BrazilCurrent Selic target rate: 2.75%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 5.5%Brazil’s central bank has begun paring back monetary stimulus as inflation surges despite a new wave of the pandemic that threatens the economic recovery. Policy makers raised the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points in March, the most in a decade, and signaled that a second move of the same magnitude is on the way at their next decision in May.Despite the institution’s assurances that price shocks are temporary, futures traders are betting even bigger hikes are in the pipeline. Driven by higher fuel costs, annual inflation blew past the upper limit of the central bank’s target range in March, hitting a four-year high.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Recent actions and communications suggest the BCB will try to right the fiscal wrong with monetary policy. Fiscal uncertainties were an important driver of the currency meltdown in the first quarter; their likely persistence suggests that the real may remain misaligned with Brazil’s robust external fundamentals. In the meantime, the BCB is set to continue to raise the policy rate, fearful of the inflationary impacts of the weaker currency, and regardless of economic slack. The real may close the year at 5.30 per U.S. dollar, and the Selic at 5.5% -- still below the neutral rate (estimated to be 6% to 7%).”--Adriana DupitaBank of RussiaCurrent key rate: 4.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 5.5%The Bank of Russia surprised markets by starting its rate-hiking cycle earlier than expected. The inflation spike proved to be more prominent than policy makers thought before, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said after the board raised the key rate by 25 basis points in March and signaled more increases. The central bank will start publishing forecasts for the key-rate range starting their next meeting on April 23.The ruble dropped in value after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Russian sovereign ruble bonds at the primary market. It recovered some of the losses but the risk of additional steps is weighing on the currency. The U.S. has also warned of “consequences” if jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny dies. These heightened geopolitical tensions are providing another argument for a bigger rate hike this week.Inflation peaked in March at the level last seen in late 2016, fueled by food prices and the weaker ruble. President Vladimir Putin made the cost of living a political issue when he told the government in December to put caps on prices of certain goods. Since then, Russia increased export duty on grain and negotiated with producers to set limits on some food staples. All administrative steps to curb prices are distorting the market signals and Russia needs to move away from that, Nabiullina said recently.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Spiking inflation and a swift rebound in demand caught the Bank of Russia by surprise. Higher yields and fresh sanctions are layering on risk. Policy makers have turned hawkish, signaling significant tightening in 2021. We expect a steady pace of quarter-point hikes in the near term, which will give the central bank some room to maneuver in the second half of the year.”--Scott JohnsonSouth African Reserve BankCurrent repo average rate: 3.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 3.5%The South African central bank’s next move will be to tighten as it projects inflation will tick up to around the 4.5% mid-point of its target range. Still, the timing of the first hike is uncertain.The implied policy rate path of the MPC’s quarterly projection model in March indicated two increases of 25 basis points in the second and fourth quarters of 2021. Last week, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the central bank is in no rush to take the benchmark back to where it was before the pandemic and that it would likely maintain an accommodative monetary policy stance to support the economy as long as the inflation outlook gives it room to do so.Forward-rate agreements, used to speculate borrowing costs are pricing in only one 25 basis point increase by year-end. Most economists are less hawkish and see the rate remaining at its record low until the end of 2021.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The coronavirus is likely to keep spreading until there’s a significant ramp up in the governments vaccination program. As such, the economy is will remain fragile and highly unpredictable this year. This, together with the benign inflation outlook should keep rates on hold this year.”--Boingotlo GasealahweMINT CENTRAL BANKSBanco de MexicoCurrent overnight rate: 4%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 4%Mexico’s central bank held its benchmark rate at 4% in March, amid an inflation surge that is leading many economists to predict its monetary easing cycle has drawn to a close. Led by rising fuel costs, consumer prices rose 4.67% last month from a year earlier, jumping above the ceiling of the institution’s target.Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon still didn’t close the door to additional rate cuts, saying that officials will continue taking a data-dependent approach to monetary policy. Consumer prices, he said, have been pressured by supply shocks, a weaker peso, and a shift in demand for goods instead of services, but the Mexican economy is likely to have a negative output gap “for some time.”Banxico, as the bank is known, expects annual inflation to peak during the second quarter, before slowing toward the end of the year.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“We expect Banxico to hold its benchmark rate at 4% in 2021. The rate remains high relative to peers and previous economic downturns, but resilient high inflation due to lingering shocks offset disinflationary pressure from ample economic slack and limit room for more accommodation.”--Felipe HernandezBank IndonesiaCurrent 7-day reverse repo rate: 3.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 3.75%Rising global bond yields have all but shut Bank Indonesia’s window for further easing this year. Governor Perry Warjiyo is turning his attention to preserving the country’s interest-rate differential from the U.S. to stem foreign outflows and protect the battered rupiah, which he considers “very undervalued.” Targeted macroprudential measures, such as the recent relaxation of home and auto loan rules, will likely be Warjiyo’s main lever to revive bank lending and aid growth.The central bank insists it won’t unwind monetary support for the economy anytime soon, with demand and inflation still weak. The institution also has signaled that when it is time to tighten, it could focus on restricting liquidity before raising rates.That will be one less thing for investors to worry about as they keep an eye on growing political pressure for BI to work more closely with the government. President Joko Widodo has called for the central bank’s mandate to be expanded to include employment and economic growth, even as he pledged to respect BI’s autonomy.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Bank Indonesia appears limited in its ability to cut rates further this year, even though still-sluggish domestic demand is likely to justify more easing. Instead, heavy capital outflows -- linked to U.S. reflation and concerns about new constraints put on BI’s independence -- may require rate hikes to support the rupiah, instead of more concerted FX intervention that depletes reserves. Other measures would likely be deployed to counter the drag on domestic demand.”--Tamara HendersonCentral Bank of TurkeyCurrent 1-week repo rate: 19%Forecast for end of 2021: 16%Installed after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abruptly fired his market-friendly predecessor following a bigger-than-expected rate increase, new Governor Sahap Kavcioglu is under pressure to reduce borrowing costs to boost growth.Turkey’s central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged in Kavcioglu’s first monetary policy meeting. While the decision matched market expectations, the institution omitted an earlier pledge to keep monetary policy tight and even deliver additional hikes if needed. Although Kavcigolu has said he would not rush to loosen the stance he inherited, the changes in the rates statement prompted further speculation that cuts might be imminent.Meantime, Erdogan, who holds the unorthodox view that high rates cause inflation, continues to express his determination to both reduce price growth and reduce borrowing costs to single digits.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The recent firing of the central bank governor sends a clear message about the direction of policy: growth at all costs will be pursued. But rising U.S. yields, higher oil prices and lira depreciation will prevent rate cuts in the short term. If global conditions warrant tightening, it’ll be delivered through the backdoor.”--Ziad DaoudCentral Bank of NigeriaCurrent central bank rate: 11.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 13%The Nigerian central bank is inching closer to hiking its benchmark rate for the first time since July 2016. In March, three of nine MPC members who attended the policy-setting meeting voted to tighten by at least 50 basis points, a shift from January when the panel was unanimous in its decision to hold.Governor Godwin Emefiele said at the time the central bank can only effectively shift to taming inflation that’s at a four-year high once the recovery of Africa’s largest economy from last year’s recession has reached a comfortable level. Since then the International Monetary Fund has increased its projection for the country’s 2021 output growth to 2.5% from 1.5%. That would be the fastest expansion since 2015.A rebound in oil prices could improve the prospects for growth further, giving the central bank room to focus on taming inflation, even if it’s only from the second half of the year. Higher rates will also help support the naira, which was devalued twice in 2020.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Nigeria’s inflation rate continues to surge, and has been stuck above the central bank target range for the past five years. However, the Central Bank of Nigeria has overlooked the recent uptick, choosing instead to support the economy with a 200 basis point rate cut. We expect it to hike rates again this year, when the recovery has gathered pace and the policy focus shifts back to inflation.”--Boingotlo GasealahweOTHER G-20 CENTRAL BANKSBank of KoreaCurrent base rate: 0.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.5%The Bank of Korea is expected to maintain a long hold as its optimism over the economy is tempered by continued uncertainty over the outlook and a slow vaccine rollout. The central bank sees faster-than-previously expected growth in the mid-3% range as exports surge on global tech demand and recoveries in China and the U.S. But Governor Lee Ju-yeol has played down talk that a tightening of policy is anywhere near the horizon.Keeping the BOK cautious is a renewed uptick in domestic virus cases. The resurgence is pushing the government to consider ramping up public restrictions on activity. A shortage of vaccines is also making it increasingly unlikely that the country will achieve its goal of herd immunity by year-end. If things take a turn for the worse, the central bank doesn’t have much room to go the other way and reduce its benchmark rate further after 75 basis points of cuts last year. Rising household debt poses a risk to the country’s financial stability and Lee has said the rate is already near its lower bound.For the time being, standing pat appears the institution’s best option for safeguarding the recovery while ensuring financial imbalances don’t accumulate further. The majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg see the BOK holding its policy rate at the current level until the third quarter of next year.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The Bank of Korea has likely reached the end of its easing cycle. While uncertainties surrounding the pandemic remain high, South Korea’s economy is poised to rebound in 2021 and the central bank remains concerned about growing financial risks. The BOK has cautioned that the government’s large borrowing plans could lead to bond market imbalances, but it will continue using ad-hoc bond purchases to contain yields rather than shift to QE.”--Justin JimenezReserve Bank of AustraliaCurrent cash rate target: 0.1%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.1%With the RBA targeting unemployment in the low 4% range and pledging rates won’t rise until inflation has sustainably returned to the 2-3% target, monetary stimulus will be in play for some time.The central bank has reinforced the economy’s rapid recovery by holding down borrowing costs through a firm defense of three-year debt -- its variant of yield curve control. That has also helped weaken the currency a touch in combination with QE that targets 5-10 year securities outside the YCC framework.Key decisions over whether to roll over the yield target to the November 2024 maturity, and whether to extend QE when the current round expires in September/October will likely be influenced by the economy’s resilience to a withdrawal of government stimulus.While the RBA has also said it will “carefully” monitor surging home prices, any action to stem gains is likely to come from tighter bank lending rules, not monetary tightening.The RBA has learned from its experience in 2009, when it led the world in raising rates. This time round it will wait for other major economies to move first to avoid renewed currency strength choking off the expansion.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Last year was a consequential one for the RBA -- it ventured into yield curve control and QE. This year it will be less active, focused more on fine tuning. A pressing task will be to curb appreciation in the local currency. Another, working with other regulators to reinstate macro prudential policy restraints to restrain a resurgent housing market. Labor market slack is set to damp inflation, and keep the cash rate unchanged, for several years yet.”--James McIntyreCentral Bank of ArgentinaCurrent rate floor: 38%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 38%Argentina has relied on a mix of orthodox and unconventional policies to maintain its currency market relatively calm. While largely refraining so far this year from the mass money printing of 2020, policy makers have amplified price controls and slowed a crawling peg depreciation in a bid to cool inflation, currently around 40% a year. In order to absorb liquidity, the central bank has allowed financial institutions to pile into its short-term debt, with the amount of outstanding repo notes rising to over 1.5 trillion pesos ($16.2 billion) from 125 billion pesos a year ago.Monetary policy in the medium term remains clouded by the uncertainty surrounding negotiations with the IMF. The government has indicated a deal is unlikely to happen before mid-term elections in October, and Central Bank President Miguel Pesce has stayed on the sidelines of talks. While foreign reserves have slightly rebounded this year, they hover near a four-year low. The government’s strict currency controls, once labeled temporary measures, have no expiration date in sight.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The IMF will probably require Argentina to adjust its policies in exchange for an Extended Fund Facility deal. Until then, however, we expect the BCRA to stay put. The policy rate will likely be on hold at 38% even as inflation accelerates, and the peso will likely depreciate at a pace slightly below inflation. Once a deal is struck -- likely after the October mid-term legislative elections -- the BCRA will probably bring real rates to positive territory and to reduce the currency misalignment.”--Adriana DupitaG-10 CURRENCIES AND EAST EUROPE ECONOMIESSwiss National BankCurrent policy rate: -0.75%Median economist forecast for end of 2021: -0.75%The SNB’s monetary policy consists of negative rates and currency-market interventions.In light of the small local bond market, the strategy is the most effective, SNB President Thomas Jordan has said. Data also indicate the intensity of interventions has diminished in recent months, as the franc dropped versus the euro.Having slumped the most in decades due to the pandemic, the Swiss economy is due to return to its pre-crisis level in the latter half of this year. Still, inflation also remains weak.Sveriges RiksbankCurrent repo rate: 0%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0%Sweden’s central bank remains focused on bond purchases to keep rates low and stabilize markets. Still, Some policy makers are highlighting the option of a rate cut to stimulate demand and restore confidence in the Riksbank’s 2% inflation target.The central bank kept rates unchanged at its last meeting, and maintained its QE program at 700 billion kronor ($82 billion). Policy makers agreed that it was too soon to discuss withdrawing monetary support despite signs of economic stabilization and an uptick in consumer prices.Governor Stefan Ingves has signaled he prefers QE to rate cuts, and said last month he sees no risk of above-target inflation “in the foreseeable future.” Meanwhile, the property market soaring to record price levels is an increasing worry for Ingves, who said Sweden’s high level of household debt “will become problematic sooner or later.”What Bloomberg Economics Says:“A rebound in global trade is benefiting export-oriented Sweden and the economy has recouped more of the pandemic loss than expected by Riksbank. Short-term risks from new virus measures and a weak outlook for inflation due to modest wage growth still means policy makers won’t be in any hurry to withdraw support. The Riksbank has extended its bond-buying scheme until end-2021. We expect Ingves to stay on hold as the recovery takes shape.”--Johanna JeanssonNorges BankCurrent deposit rate: 0%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.25%Norway’s central bank is expected to be the first among wealthy western nations to tighten policy after its economy took a smaller hit than most in 2020. Its March forecast implies that the likelihood of a rate increase is split 50/50 between September and December.While soaring house prices signal financial imbalances are building up, Governor Oystein Olsen has said substantial uncertainty still remains regarding the recovery.Norway’s economic resilience has been boosted in part by an effective lockdown strategy and billions of dollars in government support backed by the country’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund. Still, restrictions to fight the spread of the more contagious strains of Covid-19 this year have hampered the recovery, with a deeper contraction in the first two months than the central bank had forecast.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“A quick rebound from the pandemic slump, sharply rising house prices and above target inflation during the past year give the central bank reason to think about leaving zero rates behind. But not yet. We expect extended virus restrictions to weigh on domestic demand until late in the second quarter. Norges Bank will likely wait until 4Q before lifting off.”--Johanna JeanssonReserve Bank of New ZealandCurrent cash rate: 0.25%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.25%New Zealand’s red-hot housing market has been driving the outlook for monetary policy this year after the government changed the RBNZ’s remit, forcing it to take house prices into account. After an initial flurry of bets that the central bank could start raising rates in 2022, the emerging consensus is that the cash rate will stay at its record low for longer. That’s partly because a raft of new government measures to cool the property market have taken the pressure off the RBNZ to act.While New Zealand’s successful handling of the pandemic initially enabled its economy to stage a V-shaped recovery, it now faces the possibility of a double-dip recession as its closed border hurts its tourism sector. The opening of a long-awaited travel bubble with Australia in April may help alleviate the pain, but support for the economy is still needed to ensure the recovery stays on track this time. Governor Adrian Orr has also made clear he wants to see a sustained inflation pickup before he considers removing stimulus.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The RBNZ looks set to keep rates on hold this year. It’s likely to use other tools -- the Funding for Lending program and asset purchases -- if needed to add more support or to sustain maximum downward pressure on the currency. Its immediate attention is likely to remain on surging house prices, which have elevated financial stability risks. It’s already taken macro prudential policy steps, alongside government measures to rein in investor demand. The risks lie with further macro prudential tightening over 2021.”--James McIntyreNational Bank of PolandCurrent cash rate: 0.1%Median economist forecast for end of 2021: 0.1%Poland’s central bank intends to keep its benchmark rate at a record low until at least early next year, when the term of the Monetary Policy Council ends.The economy shrank for the first time in nearly three decades in 2020, and offficials responded by introducing a QE program and reducing the key rate from 1.5% in three steps between March and May.The EU’s biggest eastern economy is set to rebound this year, though the outlook has recently become more uncertain on the third wave of the pandemic.Even as neighboring central banks in the Czech Republic and Hungary are seen taking a less accommodative approach, their policies “play no role whatsoever” in monetary policy in Poland, according to Governor Adam Glapinski.Czech National BankCurrent cash rate: 0.25%Median economist forecast for end of 2021: 0.5%The Czech central bank has been telegraphing monetary tightening for over half a year but the prolonged coronavirus crisis is set to delay the first rate increase until the third quarter.Government programs to protect jobs are driving wages up and deferred consumption is set to fuel inflation once shops and services reopen after one of the world’s deadliest Covid-19 outbreaks. Still, policy makers agreed in March that a “longer-lasting pandemic-induced downturn” will probably mean a slower pace of monetary tightening than outlined in the institution’s forecast, which assumed three rate hikes for this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Leads Stock Retreat; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks retreated from an all-time high as investors awaited the heart of the earnings season and more economic data later in the week. The dollar fell.Technology shares dragged down the S&P 500, which posted its biggest drop in almost four weeks. Tesla Inc. contributed the most to the decline as one of its electric cars that “no one” appeared to be driving crashed and killed two passengers. Small caps underperformed, with more than three-quarters of the stocks in the Russell 2000 closing lower. Copper prices surged to a seven-week high on prospects for strong demand and a pickup in inflation as economies rebound.In the U.S., the economic calendar is light this week until Thursday, with reports on unemployment claims and home sales among those scheduled for release. Robust economic data helped push stocks to another record last week despite concerns surrounding the spread of Covid-19 variants. Traders will look for further confirmation of the private sector’s recovery from the pandemic as the earnings season gathers pace. United Airlines Holdings Inc. and International Business Machines Corp. are among those with reports after the closing bell on Monday.“With a deluge of earnings activity this week from across industries, we may be in a bit of a holding pattern until investors digest any beats or misses on that front,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Bottom line is that short-term volatility is typical when we’re knocking around market highs as traders look to uncover value.”For Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co., the sharp drop in Bitcoin over the weekend is having an impact on trading as well.“Whenever a headline-grabbing asset sees a big decline at a time when the broad market stands at an expensive level, it usually has a negative impact on the stock market, even if it’s only short-lived,” he wrote.Here are some key events to watch this week:Apple’s first product unveiling of the year on Tuesday.Reserve Bank of Australia releases minutes of its policy meeting on Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 4:03 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 1%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%The Russell 2000 Index fell 1.4%The MSCI World index fell 0.3%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro rose 0.5% to 1.2037The British pound rose 1.1% to 1.3986The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 108.17 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 2.1 basis points to 1.601%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 2.8 basis points to 0.235%Britain’s 10-year yield declined 0.9 basis points to 0.755%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $63 a barrelGold futures fell 0.5% to $1,771/oz(An earlier story misstated the copper price move in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bahamas Tops China in Ranking of Central Bank Digital Currencies

    (Bloomberg) -- Mainland China is third behind the Bahamas and Cambodia in a ranking of the maturity of central banks’ retail digital currency projects, according to a report from PwC.More than 60 central banks are now exploring digital currencies, with retail projects more active in emerging economies given the importance of financial inclusion, while interbank or wholesale applications tend to be more predominant in advanced economies, the report said.The Bahamas and Cambodia take top marks in retail because their projects are already live, while China is still in the test phase. Only 23% of retail projects have reached implementation stage, while nearly 70% of wholesale projects are running pilot programs, according to the report.“CBDCs will contribute significantly to the modernization of the international monetary landscape, hand-in-hand with reconfiguration in both payment and financial infrastructure,” PwC said. “They will generate numerous opportunities for further digitization in both corporates and financial institutions, as their integration in payment and financial infrastructure progresses.”Read More: Central Banks Edge Toward Money’s Next Frontier in Digital WorldCentral bank efforts at digital currencies accelerated first after Bitcoin became more popular and then once the Facebook Inc.-backed Libra project, now named Diem, was announced.With China in the testing phase on its digital yuan, other countries have accelerated their efforts. Jurisdictions like Sweden and the European Union are starting to make some headway. The Federal Reserve, though, has signaled it’s in little rush to get a digital dollar off the ground.Digital YuanChina’s efforts to create a digital yuan are aimed at domestic use and its goal for internationalizing its currency is not to replace the dollar, a senior official from its central bank said Sunday.As for interbank or wholesale projects, Thailand and Hong Kong SAR tied for the top ranking, according to the PwC report. They’re followed by Singapore, Canada and the U.K.The report also said more than 88% of CBDC projects at pilot or production phase use blockchain as the underlying technology. While it isn’t always necessary for such projects, it helps offer secure transfer of ownership, transparent audit trails and increasing interoperability with other digital assets, the report said.“The general public will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of CBDCs as it will give them access for the first time to a digital form of central bank money,” said Henri Arslanian, global crypto leader at PwC. “And that is a big milestone in the evolution of money.”(Updates headline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Explainer: What's next for Jack Ma's Ant Group after China orders revamp?

    China has imposed a sweeping restructuring plan on Jack Ma's Ant Group, the fintech conglomerate whose record $37 billion IPO was derailed by regulators in November, that will see the group become a financial holdings company among other things. Ant, valued at around $315 billion at its IPO pricing, is also exploring options for founder Ma to divest his stake and give up control, as meetings with regulators signalled the move could help draw a line under Beijing's scrutiny of its business, Reuters exclusively reported on Saturday. Brokerage Jefferies estimated in a report last week that Ant will need 13.4-20.1 billion yuan ($2-$3 billion) of capital to meet the minimum capital adequacy ratio for consumer finance companies.

  • Bank of England and HM Treasury Launch Taskforce for UK CBDC

    This is the first sign the Bank of England exploring the launch of a CBDC following the release of a discussion paper in March 2020.

  • China’s Internet Stocks Face More Pain, Global Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- After a historic antitrust crackdown on China’s biggest tech companies last week, investors are betting there is more pain ahead.GAM Investments, BNP Paribas Asset Management and JP Morgan Asset Management Inc. see more regulatory tightening in China’s clampdown on monopolistic practices, putting pressure on the country’s leading internet stocks over the next few months. The Hang Seng Tech Index, where many Chinese tech giants are listed, has already lost about a quarter of its value from a rout that began mid-February.The shockwaves from Beijing’s bid to quell abuses of information and market dominance among industry leaders have left global investors pondering the prospects of China’s internet firms. The antitrust crackdown has exacerbated a global tech selloff sparked by rising bond yields, as traders forecast tighter liquidity conditions at home and abroad and lower company valuations.“Regulations for China internet companies, especially the big ones, will continue to tighten in 2021,” said Marcella Chow, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset. “This uncertainty may act as a cap for some companies temporarily.”China slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. after a four-month long investigation into the e-commerce giant’s market practices, then ordered an overhaul of Ant Group Co. Over the past week, more than 30 tech giants issued pledges to obey antitrust laws after Beijing gave them a month to conduct reviews and comply with government guidelines.READ: Jack Ma’s Double-Whammy Marks the End of China Tech’s Golden AgeAlibaba shares have slumped 23% in Hong Kong from a peak in October. Food delivery platform Meituan and tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., which have been on analyst radars for regulatory probes, are down 36% and 18%, respectively, from their peaks earlier this year. By contrast, the Nasdaq 100 index is up more than 8% this year despite entering a technical correction in March.Looking ahead, China’s tech companies are likely to move far more cautiously on acquisitions, over-compensate on getting signoffs from Beijing, and levy lower fees on the domestic internet traffic they dominate. This coincides with some facing delisting threats and sales curbs in the U.S., and others reverberating from a selloff sparked by Archegos Capital Management.Valuations too are serving as a deterrent for investors. Even after its decline, the Hang Seng Tech Index is trading at about 38 times its 12-month earnings estimates versus the 29 times multiple of its American counterpart.“We have already applied a valuations discount to the whole Chinese internet sector to factor in higher regulation risks,” said Jian Shi Cortesi, a Zurich-based fund manager at GAM. The $132 billion asset manager has reduced its exposure to the sector in the past few months amid high valuations, she added.The Hang Seng Tech Index was down as much as 1.1% on Monday. Tencent shares fell as much as 1.9% after Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley lowered their target prices on expectations that advertising revenues will take a hit as apparel-brand and online-education providers cut spending.Keep the FaithThat said, Beijing has moved far faster with its antitrust reforms than the U.S. and Europe have in similar efforts. The landmark case against Microsoft Corp.’s alleged software monopoly took more than half a decade of back-and-forth before settling in 2004. Current hearings involving U.S. tech titans from Google to Facebook Inc. span several fronts, multiple cases and plaintiffs, and may not see the inside of a courtroom for years to come.In contrast, Beijing regulators torpedoed Ant’s IPO the month after Ma’s infamous speech, published new rules shortly after intended to curb monopolistic practices across its internet landscape, then launched its probe into Alibaba on Christmas Eve.“Clarity reduces uncertainty, so this is a positive,” said Joshua Crabb, a portfolio manager at Robeco in Hong Kong.That has helped give investors more optimism for the long term. Money managers see the potential for tech companies to boost earnings as digital technologies catch on for everything from e-commerce and entertainment to social media, a trend that has been accelerated by the pandemic.Meanwhile, mainland traders have kept the faith. They still hold about 6.5% stake in Tencent, the highest in at least three years, according to calculations by Bloomberg based on exchange data.“Post this round of regulation scrutiny, we believe the Chinese internet industry will resume healthy growth,” GAM’s Cortesi said.(Updates with performance of Hang Seng Tech Index, Tencent in tenth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FTSE tumbles as sterling hits $1.40 – live updates

    Asda deal raises competition concerns, says watchdog FTSE 100 falls below 7,000 Pound touches $1.40 on recovery optimism UK intervenes in $40bn Nvidia-Arm deal on national security grounds US market tumble from all-time highs dragged by tech Matthew Lynn: The Brexit exodus will fundamentally reshape our economy Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • BofA Looks to Link Up Bond Issuers With Minority-Run Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. held a conference last week to connect minority-run banks with companies that borrow in bond markets in an effort to increase diversity in debt underwriting.The Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender -- consistently one of the largest underwriters of U.S. investment-grade corporate bond sales over the last two decades -- is also looking to increase the proportion of fees that companies direct to minority-owned dealers that join its syndicates for bond sales, said Andrew Karp, the bank’s head of investment-grade capital markets. He declined to provide specific figures.Last week’s event included more than 200 companies and 27 banks run by minorities, women and veterans.“It’s important for us to do our part to increase diversity, inclusion and equality in the financial sector and we take that seriously,” Karp said. “There is a broader goal here and a bigger picture perspective that expands beyond just thinking about the last dollar in revenue, even if it means earning less on a transaction.”Bank of America has taken steps to improve its outreach to minority communities and help foster equality, including pledging $1.25 billion over the next five years to address racial and economic inequality. CtW Investment Group, which does shareholder activism on behalf of union pensions, has filed a shareholder resolution to force the bank to do a racial equity audit. Bank of America told shareholders to vote against the measure, and said any audit is unnecessary because of the progress the firm has made on racial equality.Firms owned by minorities, women and veterans have been winning more business since George Floyd was killed by police last year, igniting a greater racial reckoning in the U.S. Companies like Verizon Communications Inc., Allstate Corp. and State Street Corp., which all spoke at the event, have led prominent bond offerings run in part by minority-owned banks. The firms are working on more transactions, and are often hired in more significant roles, responsible for selling more notes and earning more fees in the process.“It’s a self-fulfilling vote of confidence for banks to be out front in the conversation,” said Annie Seelaus, chief executive officer of R. Seelaus & Co., a women-owned broker dealer.But progress has been slow, and although minority firms have been in the corporate bond market for decades, their share of corporate bond underwriting was just 2% to 3% as of 2020.Read more: Up against Wall Street bond giants, minority firms want moreFinancial companies, some of the most frequent sellers of bonds, have been making their syndicate groups more diverse. Citigroup Inc. worked solely with Black-owned firms to distribute $2.5 billion of bonds in January, while Deutsche Bank AG paid one of the largest fee shares ever to minority underwriters on a bond sale last month. Bank of America has worked with the firms in its own offerings as well, including a $2 billion bond in September whose proceeds will be used to try to advance racial equality through activities such as mortgage lending and financing businesses in Black and Latino communities.Big banks have paid minority firms about $17.8 million in fees this year through the middle of last week for helping to underwrite bonds issued by the dealers in the U.S. That’s close to the $23.8 million they paid for the whole of last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Even outside of the banking industry, more companies are embracing diversity in their debt deals, a trend that Bank of America’s Karp expects to continue.In its last two U.S. dollar-denominated bond sales, Verizon has appointed one of the lead underwriters to make sure there was enough focus on taking orders from diversity firms and that there are fair allocations, especially if the deal is oversubscribed. Last month’s $25 billion offering drew $109 billion of demand at its peak.“We are going to be looking at our large banking partners to embrace that role,” said Scott Krohn, the company’s treasurer. “And if you don’t, it could mean less opportunities in doing business with Verizon.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin Eclipses XRP as 4th Largest Cryptocurrency Ahead of ‘Dogeday’

    Dogecoin briefly replaced XRP as the fourth-largest coin early Monday.

  • Around 100 People Control DOGE's Entire $46B Market: Report

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been hard to ignore lately, as the meme-based cryptocurrency rose to become the sixth-largest with over $46 billion in market cap. What Happened: With 7,000% year-to-date returns and considerable outperformance against several top cryptocurrencies, DOGE’s appeal to retail investors has steadily been on the rise. However, several crypto influencers and traders have cautioned against going “all-in” on DOGE, citing concerns of a few large holders controlling the majority of its supply. See also: How to Buy DOGE Over 65% of Dogecoins are distributed among just 98 wallets across the world, while the single largest wallet holds 28% of all Dogecoins. In fact, just five wallets control 40% of the coin’s supply. Essentially, around 100 people control the entire $46 billion DOGE market. “The scam is simple - Hold on to Dogecoin till there is enough traction after it multiplies, dump all coins and cash out - Become instant billionaires,” said Akand Sitra of cryptocurrency risk management platform TRM Labs. Why It Matters: Sitra’s analysis of DOGE’s supply distribution was possible due to the nature of blockchain transactions, which are available for anyone to see on the open distributed ledger. Some on-chain analytics of the top DOGE holders led experts to believe that the cryptocurrency’s supply is concentrated among just a few holders. “The Dogecoin bubble will burst by the end of this year, easily,” said Sitra. Other traders in the space echoed this sentiment, calling it the reason why they will never be in DOGE “no matter the gains.” Why I'm not in $DOGE and will never be no matter the gains. https://t.co/jFVU2yQf03 — QuartzHands (@NFTiepie) April 19, 2021 At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.3976, up 32% overnight and 394% in the past seven days. DOGE holders were preparing for April 20, where a large group of retail traders has predicted the coin will touch $0.69. See Also: Dogecoin Creator Defends Meme Crypto's Supply: Doesn't 'Matter For Price' Image: Ivan Radic via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDeFi Blue Chip Season? Here's What Cryptos Coinbase Employees Are Buying Right NowInvestors In Disbelief As DOGE Becomes Top 5 Crypto With B Market Cap© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • You may soon be getting a COVID 'stimulus check' from your health insurer

    Rebates required under Obamacare could put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • Harley-Davidson hits recovery road amid focus on touring bikes

    (Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Monday raised its full-year earnings forecast after smashing analysts' quarterly profit estimates, vindicating Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz's decision to focus on more-profitable touring bikes at the expense of cheaper entry-level models. The company, however, also received a setback in the European Union - its second-biggest market - where all of its products, regardless of origin, will be subjected to a 56% import tariff from June following a new EU ruling. The ruling revokes the credentials that currently allow Harley to ship certain motorcycles to the EU from its international manufacturing facilities at a 6% tariff.

  • Consolidations Are Coming to Crypto

    Coinbase is for sure going to buy more companies. And with the success of its stock listing, other crypto companies are sure to follow and will also do what public companies do: buy things.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding Around 7%

    These past 12 months have seen the S&P 500 return its best performance ever – an 80% gain as of the end of March. But are the good times wrapping up? Some historical data would suggest that the bulls will keep running. Since 1950, the market has seen 9 sustained, year-long runs with a rolling return of 30% or better on the S&P 500. These periods have seen an average one-year gain of 40% (the median has been 34%) – and none of these bull markets has ever ended in its second year. But investors should not expect the same sky-high returns in the coming 12 months as they have just seen in the last, according to Callie Cox, a senior investment strategist at Ally Invest. "[I]t's typical for the bull market to lose a little bit of steam going into year two... Expectations start rising and makes it harder for the market to… beat everybody's expectations. And that leaves a greater chance for disappointment. And to be clear, again, we're not calling for doom and gloom. We just think the market is due for a breather up in the next quarter or two," Cox opined. For investors focused on returns, the prospect of a lower sustained gain in share appreciation will naturally prompt a look at dividend stocks. Reliable, high-yield dividend payers offer a second income stream, to complement the share appreciation and ensure a solid return for investors. With this in mind, we used the TipRanks' database to pinpoint three stocks that meet a profile: a Strong Buy rating from Wall Street’s analysts and a dividend yield around 7%. Trinity Capital (TRIN) We’ll start with Trinity Capital, a venture debt company that makes capital available to start-ups. Trinity’s investment portfolio totals $494 million, spread over 96 companies. The company entered the public markets earlier this year, closing its IPO early in February. The opening saw 8.48 million shares become available for trading, and raised over $105 million after expenses. In its 4Q20 report – the company’s first quarterly report as a public entity, covering the last quarter as a private firm – Trinity showed net investment income of $5.3 million, with a per-share income of 29 cents. This was more than enough to fund the dividend, paid in December at 27 cents per share. Since then, Trinity has declared its 1Q21 dividend, raising the payment by a penny to 28 cents per common share. Trinity has a announced a policy of paying between 90% and 100% of taxable quarterly income in the dividend. At the current rate, the payment annualizes to $1.12 per share, and gives a yield of 7.6%. This is significantly higher than the average yield of 1.78% found among peers in the financial sector. In his note on the stock, Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander states his belief that Trinity has a clear path toward profitable returns. “TRIN operates within the attractive, growing venture debt ecosystem. As such we expect strong net portfolio growth followed by improved NII and increasing dividend distributions, with potential upside from equity/warrant investments,” Alexander noted. To this end, Alexander rates TRIN a Buy, and his $16.75 price target implies an upside of ~14% for the next 12 months. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) This newly public stock has already picked up 5 analyst reviews – and those break down to 4 Buys and 1 Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Trinity shares are selling for $14.74; their $16.46 average price target suggests the stock has ~12% upside potential. (See TRIN stock analysis on TipRanks) Energy Transfer LP (ET) With our second stock, Energy Transfer, we move into the energy midstream universe. Midstream is the necessary sector connecting hydrocarbon exploration and production with the end markets; midstreamers control the transport networks that move oil and gas products. ET has a network of assets in 38 states, which link three major oil and gas regions: North Dakota, Appalachia, and Texas-Oklahoma-Louisiana. The company’s assets include pipelines, terminals, and storage facilities for both crude oil and natural gas products. The big news for Energy Transfer, in recent weeks, comes from two sources. First, on April 9, reports came out that that the US Army Corps of Engineers is not likely to recommend shutting down the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). This project, when complete, will move oil from Alberta’s oil sands region across the US to the Gulf Coast; the Biden Administration wants to shut it down for environmental reasons, but the industry is fighting to keep it. And second, two largest shareholders of Enable Midstream have approved a proposed merger, by which ET will acquire Enable. The merger is projected to be worth $7 billion. Earlier this year, Energy Transfer reported 4Q20 EPS of 19 cents per share, on income of $509 million. While down year-over-year from the 38 cent EPS reported in 4Q19, the recent result was a strong turnaround from the 29-cent net loss reported in Q3. The company’s income is supporting the current dividend of 15.25 cents per common share. This annualizes to 61 cents, and give a yield of 7.7%. The company has paid out a dividend every quarter since Q2 of 2006. Covering this stock for Credit Suisse, analyst Spiro Dounis writes: “We updated our model to reflect a mid-2021 completion of the Enable Midstream acquisition. We view the deal as accretive and see additional potential upside resulting from operational/commercial synergies. ET highlighted potential synergies around both ENBL’s natural gas and NGL assets, noting that gas synergies could be realized fairly quickly while NGL opportunities are more long-term as legacy contracts roll. Upwards of ~$100mm of NGL uplift over the next several years doesn’t appear unreasonable, in our view.” Dounis also notes that the main risk to the company arises from DAPL, which may still be shut down by the Biden Administration. Even so, he rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), with an $11 price target indicating a 39% one-year upside. (To watch Dounis’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on ET are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $11.60, indicating ~47% upside from the current share price of $7.94. (See ET stock analysis on TipRanks) Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Last but not least is Oaktree Specialty Lending. This company is one of many specialty finance providers, making loans and credit available in the mid-market segment, to smaller firms that would otherwise have difficulty accessing capital. Last month, Oaktree Specialty Lending completed a merger with Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI). The combined company, using OCSL’s name, has more than $2.2 billion in assets. Oaktree’s investment portfolio totals more than $1.7 billion, primarily in first and second liens, which make up 85% of the company’s investment allocations. Oaktree finished 2020 with its fiscal first quarter, ending December 31. In that quarter, the company increased its dividend payment by 9%, to 12 cents per share, or 48 cents per share annualized. At this rate, the dividend yields 7.25% -- and marks the third quarter in a row of a dividend increase. Oaktree has kept up reliable dividend payments for more than three years. Among the bulls is Kyle Joseph, a 5-star analyst with Jefferies, who puts a Buy rating and an $8 price target on this stock. His target implies room for 20% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Joseph’s track record, click here) “OCSL's conservative strategy in recent years has ultimately paid off, as the BDC is deploying dry powder into higher-yielding investments. Credit performance remained solid through the MRQ, while fundamentals are encouraging… We believe the BDC has sufficient liquidity to support near-term opportunities and believe the company is positioned to take advantage of the recent economic volatility, which was particularly highlighted by the recent 9% increase in the quarterly distribution... In the longer term, we believe OCSL represents an attractive investment,” Joseph wrote. Overall, OCSL has received 3 recent Buy reviews, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is currently trading at $6.66 and its average price target of $7.33 indicates ~10% upside from that level. (See OCSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Raymond James: 2 Chip Giants to Buy Now (And 1 to Avoid)

    Semiconductors are one of the modern world’s essential industries, making possible so much of what we rely on or take for granted: internet access, high-speed computers with high-speed memory, even the thermostats that control our air conditioning – there isn’t much, tech-wise, that doesn’t use semiconductor chips. The global semiconductor chip market was valued at over $513 billion in 2019, and despite the worst the pandemic could do, the chip sector rose to $726 billion in 2020. It’s a market based on a near-limitless customer base; it’s estimated that 2.5 billion people own at least one smartphone. That’s 1 in 3 of the total world population, enough to ensure that demand for semiconductor chips will never slacken. And with that background, Raymond James analyst Chris Caso sees two chip giant poised to make gains this year – but one that investors should avoid. Let's take a closer look. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) The first chip stock we’ll look at, AMD, is consistently ranked among the top 20 largest chip makers – by sales – globally. The company held the fifteenth spot last year, with $9.76 billion in total revenues. That top line was up 45% from 2019, when AMD was ranked eighteenth. AMD’s position in the industry is based on its high-quality products, including microprocessors, motherboard chipsets, and graphics processors. AMD’s Ryzen Mobile 4000 chip was the first 7nm x86 processor on the market. The chip company showed a solid second half in 2020, with revenues in Q3 and Q4 rapidly recovering the 1H20 dip and rising above 2019 level. Earnings in Q4 skyrocketed, growing from Q3’s 32 cents per share to an impressive $1.45 per share. For all of 2020, earnings came in at $2.06, compared to 30 cents for 2019. The strong second half pushed the full-year revenue to a company record, on the strength of expanding demand in the PC, gaming, and data center markets. AMD’s prospects have attracted Raymond James’ Chris Caso, who compares the company favorably to competitor Intel. “We are using the pullback since the start of the year to get involved with AMD, which we expect to be a secular winner due to what we believe to be a durable technical advantage vs. Intel. We think the stock’s pullback has been driven by improved sentiment that Intel will solve their manufacturing challenges, which will reverse AMD’s successes. We’re taking the other side of that view," the 5-star analyst noted. Caso continued, "Nowthat Intel has committed to internal manufacturing, we think it’s unlikely that Intel ever regains a transistor advantage vs. AMD, and the current roadmaps ensure an advantage for AMD/TSMC through at least 2024. In the meantime, we think Street numbers are too low for both server and consoles, putting our base case 2022 EPS estimate of $2.81 12% ahead of the Street, with an upside case to about $3.00." In line with this outlook, Caso initiated coverage of AMD with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and $100 price target to suggest a 23% one-year upside potential. (To watch Caso’s track record, click here) The Raymond James view is no bullish outlier; AMD has 13 positive reviews on record. These are partly balanced by 5 Holds and 1 Sell, making the analyst consensus rating a Moderate Buy. The share are selling for $81.11, and their $104.44 average price target implies an upside of ~29% for the next 12 months. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks) Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Next up, Nvidia, is another of the chip industry’s giants. Like AMD, Nvidia is slowly rising in the rankings; going by total sales, the company was rated number 10 in 2019 – and number 8 in 2020. Nvidia’s sales last year totaled more than $16 billion, a gain of 53% year-over-year. Nvidia rode to its success on the combination of memory chips – which have a strong market in the data center segment – and graphics processors – which are popular among both hardcore gamers and professional graphic designers. For the most recent quarter, Q4 of fiscal 2021, ending on December 31, Nvidia reported $5 billion in revenue, a company record, and a 61% gain from the year before. EPS rose from $1.53 in the prior Q4 to $2.31 in the current print, a gain of 51%. Full year numbers were strong; the $16.68 billion at the top line was a record, and the EPS, at $6.90, was 53% higher than the previous year. Company management noted the strength of the data center segment, but also pointed out that Nvidia has a growing AI business. The company makes between 5% and 10% of its total sales in the automotive market, and more than half of that is AI-related, in the autonomous vehicle niche. Raymond James’ Chris Caso notes this, too, in his report upgrading his stance on NVDA. “Our call is not really new, as we’ve been positive on NVDA for some time. Our call rather is meant to express our conviction in both the short and long term. In the short term, we think NVDA results will be more dependent on supply than demand given widespread shortages – and we do expect incremental supply as the year progresses…. Our longer term conviction is driven by the fact that NVDA has more shots on goal than anyone else in our coverage, and their success in AI has earned them a permanent seat at the table in both hyperscale and enterprise compute,” Caso opined. Caso bumps his stance up from Outperform to Strong Buy, and sets a price target of $750. At current levels, this indicates room for a 17% one-year upside. NVDA’s strong share appreciation over the past 12 months (115%) has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $614.47, with an average target of $670.20 suggesting room for 9% growth. Nonetheless, the stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 22 Buys and 4 Hold given in recent weeks. (See NVDA stock analysis on TipRanks) Intel Corporation (INTC) The third stock we’re looking at, Intel, is the one that Raymond James says to avoid. This may seem counterintuitive; Intel is, by sales, the world’s largest semiconductor chip maker, with more than $77 billion in annual revenue last year and a leading position in a $720+ billion market. So why does Caso advise caution here? “Intel’s stock has risen of late due to optimism that new leadership from their very capable new CEO will allow them to turn around their manufacturing issues and return to their former dominance. Our Underperform rating reflects not just the risk that Intel won’t reach that goal, but also the pain they will likely endure in pursuit of that goal in terms of capex, lost market share, and a shifting landscape in datacenter that will make the industry less dependent on Intel," Caso explained. The analyst added, "In addition, we’re concerned that demand in the PC market, on which Intel remains highly dependent, has been significantly pulled forward due to the pandemic, and expect an eventual mean reversion – which may unfortunately occur just as Intel needs to ramp investment.” Caso, as noted, rates INTC an Underperform (i.e. Sell), and does not put a price target on it. All in all, the market’s current view on INTC is a mixed bag, indicating uncertainty as to its prospects. The stock has a Hold analyst consensus rating based on 12 Buys, 10 Holds, and 8 Sells. Meanwhile, the $67.68 price target suggests a modest upside potential of nearly 6%. (See INTC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good chip ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • RBA Sees Policy Helping Stem Aussie, Monitors Home Borrowing

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia said its policy settings were helping hold down the currency, while surging property prices meant it needed to monitor trends in home borrowing, according to minutes of its April meeting.Easy policy “continued to support the economy by keeping financing costs very low, contributing to a lower exchange rate than otherwise,” the central bank said Tuesday in the minutes. “Members agreed that it would be important to watch carefully for increased risk-taking by lenders.”Australia’s V-shaped recovery is reflected in the labor market, with hiring surging and unemployment falling even as the labor force swelled to a record last month. The economy faces a challenging few months ahead with the expiry of the government’s vast JobKeeper wage subsidy program, forcing firms and households to stand alone.“While the overall recovery in the labor market was expected to pause in the period ahead, this was expected to be only temporary,” the RBA said. “It was likely that the full effect of the end of the JobKeeper program would become apparent over several months.”Australia’s jobless rate dropped to 5.6% in March as employment soared by more than 70,000, according to data released last week, after policy makers held their meeting.The central bank said in the minutes that A$95 billion ($74 billion) had been drawn from its lending facility that provides cheap funding to banks and a further A$95 billion was available until the end of June. The board said it would consider extending the facility if “there were a marked deterioration in funding and credit conditions.” There are no such signs currently, the bank said.The RBA is currently tapping a second A$100 billion tranche of quantitative easing to help hold down the currency. Beyond this, the bank said it would undertake further bond purchases “if doing so assisted with progress towards the goals of full employment and inflation.”It reiterated that a decision on whether to roll over yield curve control to the November 2024 three-year bond from the current April 2024 maturity would be made later in the year. Its decision would be guided by “the flow of economic data and the outlook for inflation and employment.”A burst of selling emerged in Aussie bond futures after the minutes, while the Australian dollar rose, buying 78.08 U.S. cents at 4:38 p.m. in Sydney. It has gained about 1.5% this year.Australia’s hot housing market is likely to be increasingly central in RBA discussions, with house prices rising in March at the fastest pace since 1988.“Given the environment of rising house prices and low interest rates, the bank would be monitoring trends in housing borrowing and the maintenance of lending standards carefully,” it said.Yet Australians, like counterparts in much of the developed world, have solid financial buffers as people saved government cash payments during the height of the pandemic. The rapid recovery in the labor market is helping households meet their financial commitments.The RBA noted survey data suggested income and savings increased for most household income groups, “with most of the additional saving undertaken by higher-income households.”The RBA also provided some observations on the economy’s performance in the first quarter:GDP in the March quarter was likely to have recovered further to around its pre-pandemic level, earlier than previously expected; andGrowth in household consumption had moderated in the March quarter following strong growth in previous quartersIn a cross-country reference discussion, the RBA noted that despite Australia’s rapid recovery in employment, wages growth had slowed to a greater extent “and had been more subdued than in other countries.” A key reason is Australia’s labor market adjusted by reducing hours and restraining wages, whereas countries like the U.S. adjusted through a decline in employment.The upshot is that the central bank’s goal of wages growth sustainably above 3% to return inflation to target remains a high hurdle.The RBA also noted in the minutes that the board would have a broader discussion on the implications of climate change for financial stability in coming months.(Updates markets in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shanghai exchange hints at sale of global depositary receipts by Chinese companies in Switzerland amid fraying US-China ties

    The Shanghai Stock Exchange will embark on a project that could see the inaugural sale of global depositary receipts (GDRs) in Switzerland by Chinese companies, according to a senior bourse official, amid growing US-China tensions. "We are preparing to make important efforts in Switzerland going forward and we believe that the first batch of the trial will succeed this year," Cai Jianchun, general manager of the Shanghai exchange, said in a panel discussion at the Boao Forum in Hainan. Cai did not elaborate on his statement. The deputy chiefs of the Chinese regulators overseeing the stock market and foreign exchange were in attendance. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. The comment, however, is widely interpreted as a follow-up to a memorandum of understanding between the Shanghai and Swiss exchanges in 2019. The two sides had agreed to study the feasibility of allowing the listing of securities including GDRs on each other's market. Other possible areas of cooperation included digitalisation. Britain's Chancellor Philip Hammond claps during a ceremony for the London-Shanghai Connect project launch in London in June 2019: Photo LSE Group handout alt=Britain's Chancellor Philip Hammond claps during a ceremony for the London-Shanghai Connect project launch in London in June 2019: Photo LSE Group handout> A link-up with the Swiss exchange would be the third cross-border plan by the Shanghai exchange, which is the biggest in Asia based on the 46 trillion yuan (US$7.1 trillion) of stock capitalisation. It is seen as China's continuing effort to open up its markets to foreign investors. The local exchange currently has "stock connect" programmes with Hong Kong and London. The Shanghai-Hong Kong linkage has become a pivotal conduit for two-way flow of capital in and out of mainland China since its inception in 2014. A Shanghai-London connection, however, has progressed more slowly, partly because of diplomatic rows with Britain over Hong Kong, the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues. Companies including Huatai Securities and China Pacific Insurance have sold about US$6 billion worth of GDRs through the link since 2019. Diversifying sources of overseas financing for Chinese companies is critical for Beijing at a time when the US is heightening the scrutiny of auditing results that could lead to the delisting of the nation's biggest technology companies from American exchanges. Many US-traded Chinese companies are hedging the risk by making secondary stock offerings in Hong Kong. The latest is travel and ticketing firm Trip.com, which joins a list that includes Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com and Baidu. Serving technology innovation has been at the top of the agenda of the Shanghai exchange, Cai added during the Boao panel discussion. Since its inception in 2019, 262 companies had raised a combined 340 billion yuan on its Science and Technology Innovation Board, known as the Star Market, through March this year. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.