Cloud Yachts is Dropping a Collection of NFT Yachts for the Miami Boat Show

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Yachts, a digital yacht dealer, joined forces with the world's top superyacht designers to release NFT art collections. Contributing designers include Bannenberg & Rowell, Gregory C. Marshall, David Weiss and Marco Casali.

NFT (non-fungible tokens) art contains unique digital identifiers that cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided; an NFT is recorded on a blockchain, which is used to certify the authenticity and ownership of a specific digital asset.

Zach Mandelstein founded Cloud Yachts in Silicon Valley, as the first digital yacht dealer in the metaverse. Cloud Yachts will be releasing a limited series of 125 NFTs at the Miami Boat Show from Feb. 16-20, 2022.

"Our team is honored to represent the world's best superyacht designers. We are months away from having the ability to meet our clients in the metaverse to design their dream yacht using proprietary augmented reality technology," explains Zach Mandelstein.

"We're aware of the short-term NFT craze so we've set our sights on the long-term utility that this blockchain technology offers. Whether it's by facilitating transactions, revolutionizing the new-build experience or something we haven't yet imagined, we're enthusiastic to participate in this virtual economy."

Cloud Yachts has created strategic partnerships with yachting industry leaders, including Boat International, Informa Markets and the #1 social media influencer in yachting, Alex Jimenez @TheYachtGuy.

Additionally, a 63-meter new-build project will be available for purchase as an NFT. Award-winning naval architect Gregory Marshall is pioneering the project with CloudYachts, making it the first NFT superyacht priced at 95 million USD or 30,148 ETH (as it's currently valued at the time of this release). The client will customize their superyacht in the metaverse using the first-of-its-kind augmented reality technology.

Owners of Cloud Yachts NFTs will receive VIP access to exclusive events in the superyacht community, including yacht shows and superyacht parties.

Sign up for the presale on CloudYachts.io beginning Monday, February 14 at 10 a.m. EST.

For more information, contact Zach Mandelstein — Zach@Cloudyachts.io or +1.415.465.4030

