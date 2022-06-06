U.S. markets open in 7 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,127.50
    +20.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,018.00
    +130.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,632.75
    +81.75 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.40
    +10.10 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.69
    +0.82 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.70
    +7.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.27
    +0.37 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.79
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2501
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6190
    -0.2410 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,153.56
    +1,365.55 (+4.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.13
    +15.33 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,942.62
    +181.05 (+0.65%)
     

Cloud4C Achieves AWS SAP Competency

·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, a leading global cloud migration and managed services provider announced today that it has acquired the Amazon Web Services (AWS) SAP Competency. As an AWS SAP Competency Partner, Cloud4C has demonstrated viable technical proficiency and proven success in SAP implementation, migration, and innovation. Cloud4C's SAP experts specialize in the acumen, tooling, methods, and standardized best practices to streamline SAP landscape migration and transformation on AWS. 

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Speaking about the competency, Peter Seo, Country Manager of Cloud4C Korea, said, " Firms around the globe are racing ahead with cloud-first SAP implementations, integrating cloud-native innovations for highly availability and zero loss, smart performances. Cloud4C, a trusted SAP Partner and AWS Partner, has been at the forefront of such intelligent SAP on cloud evolutions since the last decade, fostered with automation, agility, and efficiency. Now, with the AWS SAP Competency, we are even better equipped to deliver on the needs of organizations looking to move their SAP workloads to AWS."

Being a leading application-focused Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) and an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Cloud4C is best known for its end-to-end approach to SAP on cloud transformations. Cloud4C's services include in-depth SAP landscape assessment, blueprinting, SAP on cloud migration, modernization, and management, within a single service level agreement (SLA) from infra till application login layer promising near zero disruption and industry-best uptimes. The added novelty lies in Cloud4C's unique delivery methodology as the entire transformation process is near automated powered by AIOps, SAP Migration Factory, and the multi-award winning proprietary Self Healing Operations Platform that allows universal operational administration from a single pane of glass. Add to that Cloud4C's extended hyperautomation and intelligent cybersecurity capabilities, Cloud4C represents a strong partner to firms envisioning SAP on AWS. Riding on such capabilities, Cloud4C is today one of the world's leading premium supplier of SAP ERP Cloud (HANA Enterprise Cloud) and a trusted SAP S/4HANA, RISE with SAP provider presence in over 26 nations including Korea.

Cloud4C also has dedicated SAP and AWS Centers of Excellence that combine and leverage the best of SAP and AWS practices. The firm's SAP on AWS experts have thought through, tested & delivered optimized architectures like Multiple Components One System (MCOS), Multiple Components in One Database (MCOD), Multitenant Database Containers (MDC), among others, helping businesses achieve unprecedented agility at scale across their operations. The transformative outcomes include a streamlined overview across the stack, smarter database management churning out business intelligent insights, and microservices-driven development operations for faster release of innovations. With Cloud4C's integrated managed expertise, the enterprise SAP landscape on the cloud is end-to-end fortified guaranteeing consistent outcomes at higher returns. The best of all; the firm's exclusive cloud cost optimization techniques help businesses reduce cloud sprawl for their SAP workloads, filtering out redundant provisions and delivering super-agile performances at minimum expenses. Over the years, Cloud4C's customers have witnessed up to 50% total cost of ownership (TCO) reductions for their SAP on cloud journeys.

Cloud4C is the ready-to-go partner for end-to-end SAP on AWS transformations.

Media Contact:

Ravi Shankar. K
ravi.shankar@cloud4c.com
+65-87190012

SOURCE Cloud4C

