Cloud4C appoints Edler Panlilio, SAP veteran and prominent face of the IT industry as CEO for Philippines

·2 min read

MANILA, Philippines, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, a global Cloud managed services company present in 26 countries, has announced the appointment of Edler Panlilio as President and Chief Executive Officer of its Philippines entity. Coming on the back of other recent global appointments and large wins in the ASEAN region, this signals a marked shift for Cloud4C in its strategy to lead the market for cloud driven digital transformation in Philippines and other ASEAN countries.

Mr. Edler Panlilio, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cloud4C Philippines
Mr. Edler Panlilio, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cloud4C Philippines

Edler is a 24 + year veteran in the IT industry, having taken positions in almost every part of the Information technology spectrum, bringing a consultative mind in conversations with clients. In this new avatar as the CEO of Cloud4C Philippines, Edler Panlilio will use his vast experience to help clients navigate their transformation journeys, while helping Cloud4C enter the next phase of its growth journey.

In his past role as the Managing Director for SAP Philippines, Edler was an integral part of SAP's Senior Executive Team in Southeast Asia. Prior to joining SAP in 2013, he held various leadership and sales Management roles in global multinationals – namely Oracle, Symantec Sun Microsystems an Logica.

Debdeep Sengupta,  President & Chief Revenue Officer, Cloud4C, said, "Edler is a consummate strategist and a leader who fosters collaboration, growth, innovation and is a champion of customers. He is a dynamic addition to our leadership team. His rich experience running cross-discipline, cross-regions and cross-technologies will bring incredible value to our management team and operations globally. I extend him a warm welcome to the Cloud4C family and wish him great success."

Speaking on his transition from a product centric, global MNC to a service oriented organisation,  Edler said, "The speed at which transformation is taking place, especially since the pandemic, cloud has become the hottest space for any tech talent to build value and for that to happen, you need a nimble, agile, innovative and forward thinking organisation. In Cloud4C, I found that fit. I have tremendous belief that our proposition for our clients will be hard to look away from.  I am delighted to join Cloud4C, an emerging world leader in cloud managed services and one of the fastest growing technology companies

Cloud4C is World's leading Cloud managed services player with presence in 25 countries and 52 locations and serves 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The company offers specialized industry cloud solutions such as banking community cloud, manufacturing community cloud, insurance community cloud, robotic process automation (RPA), cloud migration, infrastructure modernization, hyper-automation, digital workplace solutions (DAAS/VDI), DevOps, AIOps, DRaaS, Cloud managed services etc.

CONTACT: Ravi Shankar K, ravi.shankar@cloud4c.com, +65-87190012

 

SOURCE Cloud4C

