Cloud4C Named a Visionary in 2021 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cloud4C, a leading cloud managed services provider, has been named a Visionary in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Cloud4C Logo
Cloud4C Logo

According to the report, "the adoption of public cloud services has accelerated as demonstrated by a five-year compound annual growth rate of 20.7%. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations have realized the business benefits of cloud-based solutions."

"We believe our recognition in the Magic Quadrant report is a testament to the unparalleled value Cloud4C's cloud-native automation-driven agile solutions such as SHOP or Self-healing Operations Platform add," said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder and CEO of Cloud4C. "Across industries, a greater need is felt for new skills, tool, strategies, and processes to materialize the transformation towards a cloud-native future. Cloud4C's unfaltering commitment to be instrumental in accelerating the journey and driving business outcomes has reaffirmed our position as a trusted public cloud IT transformation partner in the global arena. This recognitionstrengthens our belief that our approach is finding resonance among the leading analysts, clients as well as the wider market."

To access the full Gartner report, click here. To learn more about Cloud4C services, visit https://www.cloud4c.com

According to Gartner, "Providers in this market offer solutions designed to deliver transformational IT outcomes via cloud-native professional and managed services built exclusively from public hyperscale cloud infrastructure and platform services. Organizations seeking to use public clouds like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and other 'hyperscale' platforms engage with providers in this market to get the greatest transformational benefits from cloud services."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, Mark Ray, Tobi Bet, David Groombridge, Craig Lowery, DD Mishra, William Maurer, 2 August 2021.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is the world's leading Cloud Managed Services Provider serving 4,000 customers in 26 countries and 52 locations, including 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The company provides cloud (public, private, hybrid) and community cloud services (Banking Community Cloud, SAP Community Cloud), cloud migration on public cloud platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, end-to-end cloud managed services, disaster recovery services and managed security services. It also helps businesses comply with stringent data sovereignty laws in their respective countries.

The company plans to expand its geographical footprint to 80 countries and 160 locations worldwide in the next 48 months.

For more information, please visit www.cloud4c.com or contact us at press@cloud4c.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud4c-named-a-visionary-in-2021-gartnerr-magic-quadranttm-for-public-cloud-it-transformation-services-301402171.html

SOURCE Cloud4C

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/18/c2590.html

