Cloud4C signs MoU with NAVER Cloud to Rev Up Its GTM Operations in ASEAN Market

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an aim to strengthen its GTM (Go-To-Market) cooperations in the Southeast Asian region, Cloud4C Services, the world's most trusted Managed Service Provider (MSP), has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NAVER Cloud, South Korea's top Cloud Service Provider (CSP). The two market leaders plan to take their existing partnership up a notch by agreeing to work together to realize each other's expansion goals in the ASEAN region.

Photo from left side: Sky Lee (Manager, NAVER Cloud), Hitesh Bhardwaj (Senior Vice President, Cloud4C), Andrew Ahn (Business Strategy Director, NAVER Cloud), Sridhar Pinnapureddy (Chairman, Cloud4C), Weon-Gi Park (CEO, NAVER Cloud), Peter Seo (Country Manager of Korea, Cloud4C), Ravi Shankar K (Head of Marketing, Cloud4C), Sola Nam (Marketing Manager, Cloud4C)

Headquartered in Seongnam, Seoul, NAVER Cloud is a leading CSP offering global IT infrastructure management and enterprise solutions for NAVER Corporation, Korea's largest internet company, as well as its other subsidiaries and organizations in diverse industries. NAVER Cloud provides the largest services among South Korean CSPs, banking on the expertise of merging the DNA of NAVER's online services directly into cloud business and the understanding of service characteristics with the experience of stably operating it.

Currently, NAVER Cloud has become a strategic partner of Cloud4C with its strength in diverse services utilizing Hyperscale AI technology and various industry-specific SaaS solutions as well as trust based on strong security features. On the other hand, Cloud4C will be the managed services partner for NAVER Cloud in Korea, Singapore, and ASEAN regions, including Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia while further extending its business model.

As part of the agreement in the MoU, it mainly includes developing co-GTM models for those countries and also other partnership building, which NAVER Cloud will support Cloud4C by educating the latter's resources (presales, sales and engineers) on NAVER Cloud's services and solutions. Also, both organisations will work in tandem to co-develop sales incentives for regional markets and a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for NAVER Cloud.

Cloud4C has already initiated a key project in Korea with NAVER Cloud with an involvement of SAP Korea, supporting SAP ERP managed services. Cloud4C is SAP global premium partner as well as RISE WITH SAP partner and the world's largest application-focused, high-end MSP with AIOps-driven managed cloud operations. Cloud4C also has over 4,000 global enterprise customers, including 60 of Fortune 500 companies in 26 countries and 52 regions. With this MoU, Cloud4C plans to leverage its key global customers for NAVER Cloud.

Story continues

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, CtrlS & Cloud4C, stated that "With our recent cooperation in Korea, we ascertained NAVER Cloud's strong security capability in CSA, with the acquisition of CSAP certifications and Singapore Multi-Tier Cloud Security (MTCS) Level 3 certification and its huge potential for the global cloud market." He added further, "Cloud4C has already achieved successful regional partnership cases globally, such as the one in China and India. Based on our know-how for co-building the business model, Cloud4C will support NAVER Cloud to maximize its key strengths as a strategic MSP partner, potentially extending to Data Centre and co-location cooperation across the globe."

Weon-gi Park, CEO of NAVER Cloud, stated, "We are aggressively working towards realizing our goal of becoming one of the top 3 CSPs in the APAC region while advancing our global expansion plans. To hold the competitive edge, it's crucial to invest in and accumulate expertise and market know-how, and Cloud4C can fulfil our ASEAN objectives. We strongly believe that Cloud4C will bring immense value to this partnership with their unmatched expertise and experience in delivering successful transformation journeys."

The MoU was signed in Singapore, by Sridhar Pinnapureddy and Weon-gi Park, in the presence of the leadership teams of NAVER Cloud and Cloud4C.

About NAVER

Founded in 1999, NAVER is Korea's largest Internet company with hundreds of millions of users worldwide. As a global technology company, it operates the No.1 search engine in Korea, NAVER, as well as other online services, such as LINE mobile messenger, Webtoon and Webnovel publishing, SNOW video camera app and ZEPETO metaverse platform. NAVER recorded sales of KRW 6.8 trillion (USD 5.6 billion) in 2021 and is pursuing changes and innovations in technology platforms through continuous research and development of future technologies, such as AI, robotics and mobility.

About NAVER Cloud

NAVER Cloud operates a global IT infrastructure and provides enterprise solution services for NAVER and its subsidiaries while providing public cloud services via NAVER Cloud Platform to myriad companies and organizations in diverse industries. It also manages NAVER's data center, GAK. Having launched its public cloud services in 2017, NAVER Cloud aims to be the leader in the globalization and mobilization of internet services and strives to meet and expand upon shifting customer demands. NAVER Cloud will invest 80% of its annual revenue into technology development and manpower by 2023 to become one of the top three players in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan.

For more information, please visit NAVER Cloud: www.navercorp.com

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is a preferred Cloud Evolution Partner to 4000+ enterprises, including 60 of Fortune 500 companies. Cloud4C has over 2000 certified experts and a presence spanning 26 countries, managing mission-critical workloads across public, private, and hybrid cloud platforms. Cloud4C's Cloud Security Framework comprises 40+ security controls addressing enterprise SIEM, SOAR, MDR, EDR, Threat Intelligence, VAPT, PAM, DAM requirements, and country-specific and global compliance needs such as GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and more.

For more information, please visit Cloud4C: https://www.cloud4c.com .

Contact:

Ravi Shankar K

+65-87190012

ravi.shankar@cloud4c.com

SOURCE Cloud4C