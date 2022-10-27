U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,853.50
    +12.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,206.00
    +334.00 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,428.25
    -17.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,821.10
    +11.20 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.15
    +1.24 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.50
    -7.70 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9981
    -0.0106 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0130
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • Vix

    27.34
    -1.12 (-3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1563
    -0.0057 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3110
    -0.0490 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,716.61
    +208.51 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.57
    +15.98 (+3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,066.26
    +10.19 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Cloudbeds Amplify, The New Digital Marketing Solution, Launches Worldwide to Help Lodging Businesses Win More Bookings

Cloudbeds
·3 min read
Cloudbeds
Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds releases globally available and fully-managed digital marketing solution with key metasearch partners including Google Hotel Ads, Tripadvisor and Trivago, to help lodging businesses boost their online presence and maximise revenue.

Cloudbeds Amplify, New Digital Marketing Solution, Now Available Worldwide

Available in three cost-effective, fully-managed packages, services and tools include website creation, business listings management, metasearch marketing, search engine marketing, retargeting and a performance dashboard (pictured above)— all working in sync to boost a property’s online presence and maximise revenue.
Available in three cost-effective, fully-managed packages, services and tools include website creation, business listings management, metasearch marketing, search engine marketing, retargeting and a performance dashboard (pictured above)— all working in sync to boost a property’s online presence and maximise revenue.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbeds, the hospitality management platform powering more reservations and happier guests for lodging businesses around the globe, announced today the global launch of Cloudbeds Amplify. The new fully-managed digital marketing solution is designed to equip independent lodging businesses with the visibility and resources they need to compete effectively online to win more bookings. Cloudbeds Amplify removes the complexities of traditional digital marketing to help lodging businesses stand out where guests search the most and capture more reservations. Lodging businesses participating in the Cloudbeds Amplify pilot program saw an average of 400% return on investment.

Paired with key metasearch partners including Google Hotel Ads, Tripadvisor and Trivago for a powerful boost of visibility, Cloudbeds Amplify is one of the most comprehensive digital marketing services designed specifically for lodging businesses. Available in three cost-effective, fully-managed packages, services and tools include website creation, business listings management, metasearch marketing, search engine marketing, retargeting and a performance dashboard — all working in sync to boost a property’s online presence and maximise revenue.

“Before opening my own boutique hotel, I oversaw hundreds of hotels and worked with some of the biggest brands in hospitality, and one of their biggest advantages was always resources and visibility,” said Carlos Gonzalez, owner of The Vaquero Motel based in Bandera, located just outside of San Antonio, Tex., who joined the Cloudbeds Amplify pilot program earlier this year. “Cloudbeds Amplify is a one-stop shop that positions our property in the right places to boost our visibility, reach more guests and drive more revenue.”

Major online travel agencies spend billions of dollars annually on marketing and advertising to boost their visibility, rank higher in search results and drive travellers to their platforms to book. Independent lodging businesses typically don’t have the resources, time or budget available to ensure the same level of visibility to showcase their business where travellers search the most. This is represented in the fact that, according to Skift’s Hotel Direct Booking Outlook in 2021 report, 47% of hoteliers surveyed felt that they were not able to effectively compete for online advertising against online booking sites and other industry players.

A multi-channel digital marketing solution increases the likelihood that a lodging business is highly visible when travellers search for accommodations and best positioned to increase their overall reservation share in their market. Additionally, by incorporating metasearch engines such as Tripadvisor, Trivago and Google Hotel Ads, into its marketing and distribution strategy, it significantly increases a property’s exposure, awareness and chances of conversion.

“Travellers have endless choices when it comes to booking their next stay,” said Adam Harris, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloudbeds. “Cloudbeds Amplify places lodging businesses in front of potential travellers early in the planning phase. Our expert team handles the complexities of digital marketing and helps businesses compete and win in a crowded market.”

Learn more about Cloudbeds Amplify at cloudbeds.com/digital-marketing-solution/.

About Cloudbeds
Cloudbeds provides the platform that powers hospitality, driving streamlined operations, increasing reservations and revenue, and enabling memorable guest experiences for lodging businesses of all sizes and types across the globe. The award-winning Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform seamlessly combines solutions for front desk, revenue, distribution, guest acquisition and guest engagement in a single unified system, enhanced by a marketplace of third-party integrations. Cloudbeds was named No. 1 PMS and No. 1 Hotel Management System by Hotel Tech Report in 2022 and recognised by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 in 2021. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.

Lea Vitezic
lvitezic@blackdiamond.co.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d36853ca-231a-4af7-bf7f-2a225ce16b6e



Recommended Stories

  • Musk Tells Twitter Employees He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk told Twitter Inc. employees on Wednesday that he doesn’t plan to cut 75% of the staff when he takes over the company, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineMusk, whose $44 billion deal for Twitter is on trac

  • Altria to Take on Juul, Philip Morris in Smoke-Free Tobacco

    Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. is forming a partnership with Japan Tobacco Group to develop and sell heated tobacco devices in the U.S. and abroad. The move pits Altria against its former strategic partners, Philip Morris International and Juul Labs Inc., in the race to dominate the market for smoke-free tobacco products. It also gives Altria access to markets outside the U.S. Altria’s sales have been limited to the U.S. since it split from Philip Morris in 2008.

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • GE to cut 20% of staff in onshore wind, plans 'restructuring' in health care

    General Electric Co. is currently in the process of splitting up into three separate companies and vacating its Fort Point HQ.

  • Shopify beats revenue estimates as new tools pull in businesses

    Best known as a one-stop-shop platform for online businesses, Shopify is slowly moving into offline payments and adding more tools for businesses to connect with their shoppers online and build on the growth of influencers on social media. The new tools, such as the offline payments devices it provides retailers, could help Shopify cope with a post-pandemic slowdown in e-commerce.

  • Americans think they need $1.25 million to retire. Is that even enough?

    A study from Northwestern Mutual released this week found that U.S. adults anticipate they will need $1.25 million to retire comfortably, a 20% rise since 2021. For many people, the idea of saving $1.25 million may seem insurmountable, but that lofty goal may not be enough to fund a retirement that could last decades, experts said. “People are really worried about retirement.”

  • Adding $200 to These 4 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    Since each of the major U.S. stock indexes hit their respective all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've all plunged into a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite has fared the worst, with a peak-to-trough decline of as much as 38%. Over short time frames, bear markets can be unnerving.

  • McDonald's earnings beat estimates, boosted by higher menu prices

    McDonald's posted its third quarter 2022 earnings results Thursday before market open.

  • Southwest Airlines Sees Strong Travel Demand Continuing. The Stock Is Up.

    The airline expects to generate strong profits and margins in the fourth quarter based on current strong business and leisure travel trends.

  • I'm Booking a 'Return Trip' on American Airlines

    It's time to take the other side of the run the airlines have had. Here's one way to do that.

  • Southwest Airlines stock jumps after Q3 profit beat, load factor tops pre-pandemic levels

    Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. jumped 2.6% in premarket trading Thursday, after the air carrier reported third-quarter profit beat expectations and load factor that exceeded pre-pandemic levels, as leisure travel demand remained strong and business travel trends improved. Net income fell to $277 million, or 44 cents a share, from $446 million, or 73 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 41 cents. Revenue rose 32.9% to $6.22 billion, the same as

  • Comcast quarterly revenue beats but broadband, advertising growth muted

    Comcast Corp's third-quarter revenue edged past Wall Street's expectations on Thursday, thanks to a steady rebound in its theme parks and studios businesses, but sluggish broadband subscriber growth and a decline in advertising sales continue to weigh on the media company. Comcast added 14,000 broadband customers in the quarter, compared to the hundreds of thousands it gained at the peak of the pandemic, due to competition from telecom giants such as Verizon and T-Mobile US Inc that have been promoting attractive offers on wireless and internet plans to price-conscious Americans who are grappling with inflation. The company's media unit, NBCUniversal, reported a 35.1% drop in advertising sales, compared to the same quarter a year ago when it broadcast the Olympics and Super Bowl.

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • UK's best and worst airports revealed

    Here's how Britain's airports rank from the busiest travel hub Heathrow to Liverpool John Lennon airport.

  • JetBlue Airline Adds New Planes, New Routes

    You know, the type of headlines that involve the phrases "the Justice Department," "lawsuit" and "antitrust violations." At the moment, the Justice Department and six states are suing both JetBlue and American Airlines . The Justice Department takes a different view of the matter, deeming it an unofficial merger that costs consumers $700 million a year in higher fares.

  • Oil prices rally around record U.S. exports and weakened dollar

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines crude oil and natural gas prices amid recent export trends.

  • Elon Musk set to address Twitter employees on Friday

    Yahoo Finance Live look at Elon Musk's reported trips to Twitter headquarters ahead of his employee address this Friday.

  • How to find meaning in retirement — it may be closer than you think

    Charles Zucker was walking through Ikea with his wife not long after he retired from 19 years as executive director of the Texas Faculty Association. Based in Austin, Texas, at the time, Zucker had not really lined up — in detail — what he was going to do with his time. In Austin, one of the first things Zucker did was begin attending Sierra Club meetings.

  • Exxon strikes oil again in Guyana with two new discoveries

    Exxon did not disclose how much crude oil or gas it estimates the new discoveries to contain. The about 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil discovered prior to Wednesday's finds, should make the country a global oil power in the coming years, Rystad says.

  • Caterpillar Sales Up 21% on Higher Prices, Equipment Sales

    The company reported third-quarter sales of $15 billion as demand for its construction and other heavy equipment held up.