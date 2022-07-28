U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,051.58
    +27.97 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,414.99
    +217.40 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,084.53
    +52.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.70
    +12.36 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.28
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.70
    +32.20 (+1.85%)
     

  • Silver

    19.83
    +1.23 (+6.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0154
    -0.0050 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6960
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2125
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5160
    -2.0460 (-1.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,804.13
    +2,153.74 (+9.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    549.29
    +18.53 (+3.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.25
    -2.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

CloudCover Partners with Carahsoft to Provide Affordable Risk Transfer Insurance Products to the Public Sector

Carahsoft Technology Corporation
·4 min read
Carahsoft Technology Corporation
Carahsoft Technology Corporation

CloudCover Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft NASA SEWP, OMNIA and Other Contract Vehicles

MINNEAPOLIS and RESTON, Va., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCover®, the company responsible for the new market category of end-to-end cybersecurity network technology and insurance, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CloudCover’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading affordable risk transfer insurance products available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and on NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“With the never-ending increase and adaptations of cyber-attacks, agencies must prioritize cyber security and safety measures,” said Mike Ducatelli, Chief Revenue Officer of CloudCover. “We look forward to working with Carahsoft and its reseller partners to support our government customers by delivering the most precise cybersecurity-insurance embedded, threat-stopping SOAR platform.”

CloudCover’s security platform CC/B1 offers impressive speed, accuracy and results for threat detection and response. Their extended network detection and proactive response capability integrate with Security, Orchestration, Automation, Risk Control (SOAR). With this technology, agencies control every device in the network whether on location or in the cloud. This streamlined approach accelerates the investigation and neutralization of cyber threats.

CloudCover’s solution boasts a 72-hour implementation, providing the Public Sector with rapid network protection. In addition, CloudCover alleviates agencies’ cost risk from ransomware through its ransomware warranty insurance and cyber insurance coverage of both first and third parties. This end-to-end Cybersecurity Network Data Insurance (CNDI) is the first patented cybersecurity insurance embedded into a platform.

The CC/B1 platform utilizes Network Detection Response (NDR) to analyze all ingress-egress traffic and eliminates nearly 100% of lateral network threats with near zero false positive accuracy. Through automated/artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning, it can not only detect and terminate threats in seconds, CC/B1 can also predict future attacks to data security without requiring much intervention from security operating center (SOC) and IT teams. CloudCovers’ cybersafety platform ensures Government agencies are aware of threats, in control of safety measures, and protected from the increasing cost of cyber threats through risk transfer.

“Protecting agencies valuable data in motion is a top priority and a simple task with CloudCover’s CC/B1 platform and CNDI,” said Paul Kolb, who leads the CloudCover Team at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with CloudCover and our resellers to bring this vital technology and embedded insurance concept to the Public Sector to provide cybersecurity controls and the additional stability of risk transfer.”

CloudCover believes in taking a step beyond cybersecurity to a proactive, preventative cybersafety risk management approach and applying it across Federal, State and Education markets. This solution enables the Public Sector to gain the cyber threat intelligence necessary to avoid the inevitable.

CloudCover’s software is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and other contracts. For more information, contact the CloudCover team at Carahsoft at (888) 608-3850 or Cloudcover@carahsoft.com.

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem. To learn more about Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/cybersecurity.

About CloudCover
CloudCover® is an AI-driven, math-based cybersecurity and CyberSafety Insurance platform. CloudCover has reimagined cybersecurity as the risk-predictive, CyberSafety CC/B1 Platform™ — delivering real-time extended network detection through a patented, math-engineered security orchestration automated risk aware, risk control, risk transfer solution. CloudCover’s CC/B1 deep-packet inspects data across the organization’s entire multi-diverse security environment and orchestrates all network security devices into the elusive “single pane of orchestration” and control thereby eliminating threat at near zero-second speeds with near zero-threat accuracy. Providing an organization near perfect cyber safety and security isn’t a myth — it’s now reality. To learn more, visit cloudcover.cc or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Mike Ducatelli
651-900-1858
Mike.ducatelli@cloudcover.net

About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com

Contact:
Mary Lange
703-230-7434
pr@carahsoft.com


Recommended Stories

  • Google and U.S. chip maker SkyWater expand open source chip design platform

    U.S. chip manufacturer SkyWater Technology Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google Public Sector announced on Thursday they are expanding an open source platform to design chips that can be made in SkyWater’s Minnesota facility. SkyWater said the U.S. Department of Defense is funding $15 million for the development of the platform. “One of the reasons the U.S. government is investing in this initiative is because they can then take the output of a lot of this development,” said SkyWater CEO Thomas Sonderman.

  • Comcast stock heads for worst slide since 2008 as earnings show broadband growth screeching to halt

    The pandemic-fueled broadband party is officially over, as Comcast Corp. netted no new such customer additions in its latest quarter.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Google launches a major change to Gmail

    Meet, Chat, and Spaces are now coming to the main website while Material You will resign the buttons and colours of the service

  • Rival Chip Makers Brag About Having the Tiniest Products, But Who Can Tell?

    Intel, Samsung and TSMC talk big about how many transistors they can cram on a teeny chip, but the advertised sizing makes little sense; ‘The triumph of marketing hype’

  • Intel Earnings Poised to Feel Sting From PC Slump

    The chip maker is expected to report lower sales for a second straight quarter, reflecting a slump in personal-computer purchases after two years of strong pandemic-era demand.

  • Ethereum price surges amid bounceback, tenth shadow fork going live

    Ethereum has been on a tear, gaining 14% in the past 24 hours. The world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is now up ​​more than 47% in the past 14 days ahead of the Merge. See related article: Vitalik Buterin says Ethereum to be 55% complete post-merge Fast facts Ethereum is up 13.9% over the […]

  • Apple Earnings Expected to Show First iPhone Sales Decline in Almost Two Years

    Apple iPhone sales are projected to have fallen for the first time since the company introduced 5G-connected smartphones in late 2020, a result driven in part by supply shortages and shutdowns in China. A question for many investors Thursday when Apple reports fiscal third-quarter results is whether a strong dollar, inflationary fears, chip shortages and Covid-19 precautions in China will wreck what many are betting could still beat last year’s record performance. “As we look to September, eyes are on FX [foreign-exchange] impact and any signs of a demand slowdown ahead of the iPhone 14 launch,” longtime Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty wrote in her final note about Apple to investors, after being promoted to a new role.

  • Microsoft links Windows zero-day hacks to Austrian spyware maker

    Microsoft has linked the exploitation of several Windows and Adobe zero-days targeting organizations in Europe and Central America to a little-known Austrian spyware maker. The technology giant's threat intelligence and security response units have linked a number of cyberattacks to a threat actor it calls "Knotweed," better known as the Vienna-based intelligence-gathering company, Decision Supporting Information Research Forensic, or DSIRF. On its website, DSIRF says it was founded in 2016 but claims to have over two decades of experience delivering "data-driven intelligence to multinational corporations in the technology, retail, energy and financial sectors," as well as offering red team testing, where hackers are given permission to find and exploit security vulnerabilities during product testing.

  • Qualcomm Earnings Outlook Dented by Smartphone Demand Woes

    The mobile-phone chip supplier issued a muted sales outlook for the quarter, reflecting slowing consumer appetite for smartphones.

  • Qualcomm Gives Lackluster Forecast, Renewing Slowdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, gave a lackluster forecast for the current period, saying that a weakening economy will hurt consumer spending on mobile devices.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 Re

  • Bitcoin Maximalist Michael Saylor Makes the Case Against Ethereum

    Saylor, the founder and CEO of business-intelligence software firm MicroStrategy (MSTR), spoke for close to an hour at Blockchain Economy Istanbul Wednesday, elaborating on the question of what he thought of Ethereum.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Market Share Gains Versus Verizon Pick Up In Q2

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • How to cancel Amazon Prime and the best alternatives explained

    You might even be entitled to a refund if you haven’t used some services

  • Synopsys-Backed China Chip Firm Accused of Poaching TSMC Talent

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan is investigating whether a Chinese chip firm backed by US-based Synopsys Inc. is illegally poaching engineers from local giants including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., underscoring growing concern about Beijing’s economic ambitions.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Cons

  • Microsoft Asks Google, Oracle to Help Crimp Amazon’s U.S. Government Cloud Leadership

    The software companies are trying to get the U.S. to share its cloud-spending more widely by embracing a multicloud approach.

  • AntPool Supports Ethereum Classic Ecosystem With $10M Investment

    The mining pool is throwing its weight behind the Ethereum-offshoot alternative that will continue to mine using proof-of-work.

  • The PS5 finally gets 1440p support

    The feature is in beta, but will likely be available to all soon.

  • Microsoft misses on Q4 earnings, cloud business falls short

    Microsoft announced its Q4 earnings after the bell, missing on revenue and EPS.

  • Samsung warns of weaker chip demand for phones, PCs as people shop less

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd cautioned chip demand from smartphone and PC makers would weaken further as people shop less, and that the more resilient demand from server clients may also see adjustments amid recession worries. While the world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones turned in its best April-June operating profit since 2018 on strong server chip demand, it said its mobile business saw profits weakening amid geopolitical issues, inflation concerns, and higher components and logistics costs. "Server (chip demand) is less affected by macro issues... But if global recession occurs, server clients will also have to adjust their inventory," Jin-man Han, executive vice president at Samsung's memory chip business, said on a conference call.