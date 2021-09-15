U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

CloudFabrix is Recognized as a AIOps Leader and Fast Moving Innovator in GigaOm 2021 AIOps Radar Report

·3 min read

Recognized for strong AI/ML and innovative Robotic Data Automation (RDA) capabilities

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudFabrix, a leader in Robotic Data Automation driven AIOps, is again recognized by another leading analyst firm GigaOm for its well-rounded product suite and strong AI/ML capabilities. This recognition validates our strong AIOps vision and our belief to extend AIOps to cross-domain use cases to deliver faster time to value and higher ROI. You can access the complete report here "GigaOm 2021 AIOps Radar Report."

The GigaOm report compares 15 leading AIOps vendors and recognizes industry leaders, challengers and new entrants based on important evaluation metrics, including flexibility, manageability, ease of implementation and usability. CloudFabrix has been recognized as a AIOps leader and Fast Innovator in the innermost radar circle.

"CloudFabrix has strong AI and ML capabilities, which enables targeting of a broad set of use cases including ITOps, NocOps, InfraOps, IT planning and service delivery. It is a leader in this market due to its strong AI/ML capabilities," said GigaOm Analyst David Linthicum. "CloudFabrix has made good strides with ease of deployment, with its microservices-based cloud architecture, faster DataOps based integrations using Robotic Data Automation (RDA), as well as edge to core to cloud, with Observability-in-a-Box offering. The ML model training leverages both historical and real-time data streams, with rich Bots and Natural Language Processing (NLP) libraries."

This GigaOm AIOps Radar report highlights the need for automation of data ingestion and integrations with minimal human intervention and orchestration of operational workflows for faster time to value. At the core of AIOps solution is CloudFabrix's newest innovation Robotic Data Automation (RDA) that powers AI/ML tasks, data operations and IT automation workflows. RDA takes a unique approach of using software bots and low-code pipelines that enable automated data preparation, data integration, data sharing and hyper automation across IT functions like AIOps, Observability, ITSM and DevOps/SRE.

"Enterprises‌ ‌have‌ ‌struggled‌ ‌to‌ ‌collaborate‌ ‌well ‌around‌ ‌their‌ ‌data, which inhibits their ability to adopt‌ transformative‌ ‌applications‌ ‌like‌ ‌AI. Companies like CloudFabrix have developed a new strategy, Robotic Data Automation (RDA) — that is similar to what Gartner refers to as XOps — to automate data pipelines across disparate data sources in a manner similar to how RPA has transformed business processes," said Shailesh Manjrekar, Head of AI at Weka in Forbes Report. "Simply put, RDA brings automation and innovation to IT operations similar to what RPA does to business operations and is paramount to democratize and operationalize AI."

RDA brings self-service automation capabilities to AIOps with the low-code approach and software bots. It can reduce the dependencies on costly developer and data scientist resources to reduce the time to implement use cases. With RDA, CloudFabrix customers have cut down AIOps POCs and Production implementation times to just days and weeks, instead of months, realizing a 2x faster ROI. Interested customers, partners or any IT professional can try out RDA Community Edition (CE), which is completely free and is available as a fully-managed cloud hosted SaaS version, additionally it can also be installed on your laptop, desktop, on-prem or on any cloud of your choice. Signup here

Resources:

Forbes Article: How Robotic Data Automation Could Automate Data Pipelines

RDA Intro Video: What is Robotic Data Automation(RDA)?

RDA Bot Library

RDA Solution Packs

Blog: Go Beyond Core AIOps Use Cases with Robotic Data Automation (RDA) and AIOps Studio

Blog: Taming the Data Problem and Accelerating AIOps implementations with Robotic Data Automation (RDA)

About CloudFabrix
CloudFabrix is the provider of the AIOps and Observability platform that scales and accelerates digital IT lifecycle planning and autonomous IT operations. CloudFabrix empowers IT leaders and operations personnel with AI-powered actionable intelligence to make faster and better decisions. CloudFabrix is changing the AIOps game and accelerating IT organization's AIOps journey with its latest innovation Robotic Data Automation. For more information, visit https://cloudfabrix.com/ https://roboticdata.ai/

Media Contact:
Tejo Prayaga
408-786-4089
318990@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudfabrix-is-recognized-as-a-aiops-leader-and-fast-moving-innovator-in-gigaom-2021-aiops-radar-report-301377581.html

SOURCE CloudFabrix Software, Inc.

