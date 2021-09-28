U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

Cloudflare to enter infrastructure services market with new R2 storage product

Ron Miller
·3 min read

Cloudflare, which has a network of data centers in 250 locations around the world, announced its first dalliance with infrastructure services today, an upcoming cloud storage offering called R2.

Company co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince, says that the idea for moving into storage as a service came from the same place as other ideas the company has turned into products. It was something they needed in-house and that led to them building it for themselves, before offering it to customers too.

"When we build products, the reason that we end up building them is usually because we need them ourselves," Prince told me. He said that the storage component grew out of the need to store object components like images on the company's network. Once they built it, and they looked around at the cloud storage landscape, they decided that it would make sense to offer it as a product to customers too.

"We thought if we can build a storage solution that provides all the functionality that other storage solutions do, that takes advantage of our global network so it's extremely performant and we can also then price it in a way that is very attractive to customers [we should do it]," he said.

The R2 name is a little swipe at Amazon's S3 storage product and obviously a play on the name. The difference, according to Prince, is that they have found a way to reduce storage costs by up to 10% by eliminating egress fees. Cloudflare plans to price storage at $0.015 per GB of data stored per month. That compares with S3 pricing that starts at $0.023 per GB for the first 50 TB per month.

"In terms of what costs look like in terms of data transfer costs, if you look at any of the cloud providers it's free to put your data in, but it costs you something to pull that data back out," Prince told me. He said one of the goals with this service was eliminating those costs associated with moving the data around, and the plan is to not charge for what the company called "infrequent access."

Cloudflare launches Cloudflare Pages, a platform to deploy and host JAMstack sites

Prince sees this against a backdrop where the price of bandwidth has fallen over the years, yet the price of storage on Amazon and other cloud services has remained high. In his estimation, they can pass on some of those cost savings to customers. He says that he's not trying to compete directly with startups like Backblaze and Wasabi, both of which he says are partners, but both are similarly trying to compete with Amazon and other large cloud providers in the cloud storage market.

The product is still being developed and the company has set up a waitlist for customers interested in participating in a beta when it's ready for testing in the coming months.

Prince says that Cloudflare is looking at building other services beyond storage, and he sees his company eventually competing with the big three cloud vendors -- AWS, Google and Microsoft. "I think that we really think we're on the path to be the fourth major public cloud. And, and I think that our approach to it is actually much more differentiated than the other three, and so yeah, we will continue to build things out," he said.

  • Dow at risk of snapping 4-session win streak, tech stocks hammered as 10-year Treasury pops above 1.5%

    U.S. stock benchmarks on Tuesday trade under selling pressure, putting in jeopardy a four-session string of gains for the Dow industrials, as interest-rate sensitive technology stocks were hammered by a rise in yields.

  • Facebook, Ford, Acceleron Pharma: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

    Tech stocks that are sensitive to interest rates fell ahead of the bell; Energy stocks got a boost from rising oil prices.

  • Down 30% in 3 Months, Is It Time to Buy Pinterest Stock?

    Highlighting the overall market's pullback, the S&P 500 has declined 1.6% this month and Nasdaq Composite has dipped more than 2%. This is especially true when a stock falls more than the broader market. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), for instance, has fallen a total of 6% in September.

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock dipped 1.5% in noonday trading, EDT, Monday, and the slip appears tied to some news out of Europe that broke late last week. As The Verge reported Thursday, the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, is considering mandating that all cellphones sold in the EU use a standard USB-C power cord. It could be a big problem for Apple, however, which uses, and sells, proprietary Lightning cables to charge its iPhones.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • China Crypto Investors Are Buying More as Beijing Circles

    (Bloomberg) -- Some Chinese cryptocurrency holders remain undeterred even after a further crackdown on their industry roiled markets Friday.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardBitcoin was trading around $42,600 as of noon on Tuesday in Hong Kong, near

  • Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Polestar Valued at $20 Billion in SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-vehicle maker backed by Volvo Car Group and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company at a roughly $20 billion enterprise valuation.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe automaker f

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: 2 Stocks to Buy Now

    With that in mind, Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) look like smart stocks to buy right now. Elastic is a search company. At the core of its platform is the Elastic Stack, a set of software tools designed to ingest and log data from any source (e.g.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Shares?

    Every investor in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELMS ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder...

  • iPhone designer to help Ferrari create first electric supercar

    Sir Jony Ive, the British designer who defined the minimalist look of Apple gadgets, has teamed up with Ferrari to help create the Italian icon’s first electric supercar.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Samsung Galaxy Note fans need to see this crazy Galaxy S22 Ultra leak

    An avalanche of Galaxy S22 “Note” rumors hit last week, as well-known leakers started posting a few exciting claims. It all started with reports that Samsung might turn the Galaxy S22 Ultra into a Galaxy Note successor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra may feature a built-in stylus, just like Galaxy Note phones have in the past. … The post Samsung Galaxy Note fans need to see this crazy Galaxy S22 Ultra leak appeared first on BGR.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 28th, 2021

    Following a bearish start to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin return to $45,000 levels would support a breakout.

  • Alibaba apps start offering WeChat Pay option after government orders

    China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has begun offering payment services from Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat on a number of its apps, after the government ordered major tech firms to stop blocking each other's services and links. Local tech blog 36Kr reported on Tuesday that users of Alibaba's food delivery app Ele.me, luxury goods app Kaola and e-book app Shuqi can now purchase goods via WeChat Pay, one of China's most popular online payment options. Alibaba's used-goods marketplace app Xianyu and supermarket app Freshippo have also applied for WeChat Pay integration, the tech blog said.

  • iPhone 14 to bring ‘complete redesign’, report claims

    The next iPhone will bring the first complete redesign to the line-up in years, according to a new report. The iPhone 13 has only been in shops for less than a week, but rumours are already beginning about what form its successor will take. The new line-up will include “new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign”, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record of detailing Apple products before they are announced to the public.

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • 13 Reasons Why You Don’t Need an iPhone 13

    Another year, another autumnal iPhone release. As Apple’s legacy smartphone pushes deeper into the double digits, performance expectations have never been higher — and rightfully so, iPhones aren’t cheap! It might be tempting to upgrade your older iPhone or another smartphone, but that decision should come after you’ve researched the finer details of how the iPhone 13 compares to …

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Juniper Research estimates that demand for 5G smartphones is going to grow rapidly in the coming years as more consumers upgrade to the latest wireless standard to take advantage of faster speeds. The firm estimates that 5G smartphone revenue could more than triple to $337 billion in 2025 from this year's estimated $108 billion. Mordor Intelligence forecasts that the 5G infrastructure market could clock a compound annual growth rate of 53% through 2026, hitting nearly $54 billion in revenue in five years.

  • Kristin Cavallari shares provocative pool photo: 'Sorry I haven't responded to you'

    The reality star is in "vacation mode."

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook Buys Lavish Estate in La Quinta’s Madison Club

    This deal actually closed a very long time ago, back near the dawn of time. (Two years ago, to be more precise, long before COVID-19 had entered the general lexicon and face masks were a political talking point.) But although long suspected, it’s taken until now to finally confirm that the mystery Silicon Valley buyer […]