Cloudflare Inc CFO Thomas Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET), a company that provides a cloud platform for website security and performance, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, CFO Thomas Seifert, sold 15,000 shares of the company on January 3, 2024.

The transaction was executed at a price of $76.8 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,152,000. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 485,911 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

Cloudflare Inc's business includes a range of services such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack mitigation, secure content delivery network (CDN) services, and Internet security. The company's solutions are designed to enhance the security, performance, and reliability of anything connected to the Internet.

The insider transaction history for Cloudflare Inc shows a pattern of selling activity among insiders. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 91 insider sells. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the valuation front, Cloudflare Inc's shares were trading at $76.8 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $26.09 billion.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $76.8 and a GuruFocus Value of $123.34, Cloudflare Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.62. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The information provided in this article is based on the latest SEC filings and data available as of the knowledge cutoff date.

