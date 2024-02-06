Cloudflare Inc CFO Thomas Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock on February 2, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $81.87 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,228,050.

Cloudflare Inc is a global cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses of all sizes and in various industries. The company's services include content delivery network (CDN) services, internet security, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation, and secure web gateway services. Cloudflare's solutions are designed to enhance the performance and security of websites, applications, and other internet services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 475,911 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed at Cloudflare Inc, where there have been 95 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Cloudflare Inc were trading at $81.87 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $27.137 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.65, with a GF Value of $126.44, indicating that Cloudflare Inc is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction aligns with the overall insider selling trend at Cloudflare Inc.

The GF Value illustrates the current valuation status of Cloudflare Inc's stock in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

