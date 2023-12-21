Cloudflare Inc CFO Thomas Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares

Thomas Seifert, the Chief Financial Officer of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET), sold 15,000 shares of the company on December 18, 2023, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $84.86 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,272,900.

Cloudflare Inc is a global cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses of all sizes and in various industries. The company's services include content delivery network (CDN) services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security, and distributed domain name server services. Cloudflare's solutions are designed to enhance the performance and security of websites, APIs, SaaS services, and other properties connected to the Internet.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 510,911 shares of Cloudflare Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 88 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, Cloudflare Inc's shares were trading at $84.86 on the day of the insider's transaction. The company's market capitalization stood at $27.811 billion. According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Cloudflare Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued. The GF Value of $122.03 suggests a potential upside from the current trading price.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by Cloudflare Inc's CFO may attract attention from the market as stakeholders consider the implications of such insider activity.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

