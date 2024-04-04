Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET), a company that provides a cloud platform for website security and performance enhancement, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Financial Officer Thomas Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company on April 3, 2024.Thomas Seifert has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 558,603 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that time. This latest transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, as indicated by the data.The insider transaction history for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) shows a trend of insider sales, with 108 recorded over the past year and no insider buys in the same period.On the day of the sale, shares of Cloudflare Inc were trading at $94.91, giving the company a market capitalization of $31.49 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.99, suggesting that it is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Cloudflare Inc (NET) CFO Thomas Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate, as calculated by GuruFocus.For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock valuations, investors and analysts are encouraged to visit the SEC filing and the GuruFocus website.

