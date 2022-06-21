U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

Cloudflare outage hit crypto exchanges FTX, Bitfinex and more

Rita Liao
·1 min read

A Cloudflare outage on Tuesday knocked out numerous popular web services, including major crypto exchanges FTX, Bitfinex, and OKX, raising questions about the stability of centralized crypto platforms.

The CEO of OKX, which saw $1.47 billion in trading volume in the past 24 hours, tweeted asking for "web3 alternative in the future" after the company's website was hit by Cloudflare's service issues.

FTX, the world's second-largest crypto exchange, briefly went into the "post-only" trading mode when it became inaccessible during the outage, the firm tweeted.

Block explorer Etherscan and crypto exchange Bitfinex also tweeted about their website being unavailable. Many services affected by the incident were back online within two hours.

More to come...

Cloudflare fixes outage that knocked popular services offline

