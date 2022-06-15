Cloudflare outage hit Discord, other services in India

A Cloudflare outage in the India region that began earlier Wednesday caused several services including Discord, online insurer Acko, GitLab and SaaS platform OSlash to face performance issues in the country.

Users also reported issues accessing Shopify, Udemy, Canva and Zerodha, according to DownDetector, a crowdsourced web monitoring tool that tracks outage reports. The CDN provider fixed the glitch roughly two hours after it began.

A company spokesperson said the firm faced the outage across "some parts of its network in India, Indonesia and Eastern Europe," and noted that the outage wasn't caused by any attack.

"The root cause of the issue was an increase in resource consumption due to a software release. Cloudflare was working on a fix within minutes, and the network is running normally now," it said.

"Given Cloudflare’s scale and the percentage of the internet that relies on our network it’s understandable that whenever something breaks online people will speculate that it may have been an issue with our systems. When we do have issues it is a core value at Cloudflare that we are open and transparent about what happened, why it happened and what we’re doing to ensure it doesn’t happen again. We'll be sure to keep you posted as we share more."

The headline and the story were updated after the company resolved the outage.