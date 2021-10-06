U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,275.75
    -58.25 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,793.00
    -390.00 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,429.75
    -225.50 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.40
    -37.10 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.35
    -0.58 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.60
    -12.30 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    -0.31 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.02
    +1.06 (+4.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0071 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4900
    +0.0180 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,544.93
    +382.68 (+0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.53
    +13.17 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,960.37
    -116.73 (-1.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

cloudHQ Releases a New Way to Collect Emails in Google Docs

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- cloudHQ is a work productivity company focusing on email, and is based out of San Francisco, California. This morning, it announced the release of Export Emails to Google Docs by cloudHQ, a brand new solution available in the Google Chrome webstore marketplace.

Export Emails to Google Docs is Chrome extension that works right out of Gmail and lets you select the emails you want to export into Google Docs. This is designed to handle any kind of selection the client wants to export by: sender, keyword, date, or even a whole Gmail Label. The app can collect all the selected emails into a Google Doc that can be commented on and shared with a team.

Key Features Include:

  1. Save individual email messages or multiple conversations to Google Docs

  2. Automatic continuous save of a Gmail Label to Google Docs

  3. All emails are saved as PDF documents to Google Drive and are organized by: sender, date, keyword, Gmail Label, and more

  4. All email attachments are saved as well

"There are many reasons why someone wants to save their emails in Google Docs," said Naomi Assaraf, CMO of cloudHQ.

"From the human resources department who's investigating an employee's email communications, to the legal industry while in legal discovery, or even the education industry where educators want to bring all parent email communications to parent-teacher conferences; we see the necessity of having an organized and shareable report of your emails in Google Docs."

Export Emails to Google Docs has a free basic plan that includes 10 email exports per month, or a Premium plan with an unlimited amount of email exports per month, along with a dedicated customer service team.

cloudHQ, LLC is located in San Francisco, California, with a distributed workforce of just under 10 people, all working remotely and are dedicated to creating helpful work productivity apps in order to keep everyone productive, one click at a time.

cloudHQ. Helping your productivity, 1 click at a time. (PRNewsfoto/cloudHQ)
cloudHQ. Helping your productivity, 1 click at a time. (PRNewsfoto/cloudHQ)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudhq-releases-a-new-way-to-collect-emails-in-google-docs-301393828.html

SOURCE cloudHQ

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla to pay out $137M to ex-worker, Rent the Runway files for IPO, IATSE votes to strike

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Exxon exodus turns floating 'cube' into Internet meme

    Exxon Mobil's trophy U.S. campus is becoming an Internet meme. The visually stunning complex, sometimes compared to Apple's ring and Alphabet's Googleplex campuses, opened in 2014 as Exxon stood atop of the global oil market. The cube has become the emblem for a wrenching staff exodus and Exxon's financial fall.

  • Lithium Jumps Again as Miners Can’t Keep Up With Battery Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium prices extended their yearlong rally as surging demand spurs a shortfall of the key battery material.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenPrices have more than doubled in the past year, according to a Benchmark Mineral Intelligence index of lithium carbonate and hydro

  • I’m 24, live with my mom and pay rent — I think I’ll need $2 million in retirement. How do I save that much?

    See: ‘I’m no hedonist’ but I want to build our next home for retirement, my wife says no. We’ve saved $3 million. “Your earnings can and will change over time, but you cannot go back and change what you did with the money in the past and that begins with the law of compound interest.”

  • European markets tumble on inflation fears and soaring oil and gas prices

    US crude reached its highest level since 2014, extending its recent rally due to tight supplies, rising demand, and soaring gas prices.

  • Oil Erases Earlier Gain on Markets Slump and Inventory Build

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased an earlier gain to trade little changed as wider markets were pressured by risks to global growth. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenFutures in New York were down 0.6% after earlier climbing towards $80 a barrel. The dollar jumped and equity markets fell as inve

  • For Some, COVID-19 Means an Early Retirement

    COVID-19 has impacted Americans in many different ways. And while some workers say that the pandemic has caused them to delay retirement, a study from Northwestern Mutual shows that younger people want to retire earlier. If you are planning to retire … Continue reading → The post For Some, COVID-19 Means an Early Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Coca-Cola is so desperate for freight space it’s importing ingredients on coal ships

    The soda company is so desperate for freight space it's ditching container shipping and reverting to a logistics strategy most companies started to abandon in the 1960s.

  • Supply chain bottlenecks will persist unless one of two things happens, expert explains

    Businesses may be struggling with unexpected cargo delays, but supply chain bottlenecks aren't going to be resolved in the near term.

  • Unions Allege Norfolk Southern Job Cuts Saddled Engineers With Other Duties

    Two rail unions are alleging that Norfolk Southern has trimmed its workforce so deeply as a result of precision scheduled railroading (PSR) that it is now forcing some locomotive engineers to perform duties as conductors and brakemen. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART-TD) have filed lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security

    The Canada Pension Plan and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Find out how they compare.

  • NIH Chief Francis Collins to resign, AstraZeneca seeks COVID treatment authorization

    Anjalee Khemlani joins the Yahoo Finance panel to break down the latest COVID news, including AstraZeneca’s push to receive FDA authorization for a new COVID treatment and the head of the NIH Francis Collins set to resign by the end of the year.

  • Workhorse's top lawyer to depart amid C-suite exodus

    Electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group Inc. is cutting ties with its top lawyer as it continues to shake up its leadership team under new CEO Rick Dauch. Workhorse, a Loveland-based manufacturer of last-mile electric trucks and drones, said it won’t renew an employment agreement for Stephen Fleming, which expires Nov. 5. Fleming has served as Workhorse’s general counsel and vice president since November 2019 and the company's outside corporate/securities counsel since 2010.

  • OPEC Is Lifting Oil and Gas Again. 5 Stocks to Play the Rising Prices.

    Oil and gas prices shot to new highs after OPEC stuck to its plan to gradually resume production. Pioneer Natural Resources, Diamondback, Devon Energy, Equinor, and Gazprom still look attractive.

  • Wolfspeed CEO says its $1B Utica factory is central to its growth plans

    Cree —which renamed itself Wolfspeed this morning — is making a $1 billion bet on the future of electronics with its factory near Utica. And it just announced a deal to supply a major customer.

  • Despite Exodus of Empty Containers, US Exports Are Hitting New Highs

    "Our largest export commodity continues to be air" is a frequent saying of Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. That's certainly true at his port, where exports are containerized. Far more empty boxes leave than full ones, so they can be reloaded quickly in Asia. But look at the big picture and U.S. exports are actually rising — and on track for a record year. It's just that more exports are being loaded aboard tankers and dry cargo vessels as opposed to container ships. T

  • Natural Gas Crisis Pushes U.S. Prices to Highest Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas futures jumped to the highest settlement price in 12 years in New York as global gas supply shortages stoke concerns for U.S. shortages. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenAs the northern hemisphere heads into winter-heating season, low U.S. auxiliary supplies h

  • Apple Used Unfair Tactics in 5G Patent Dispute, Ericsson Alleges in Lawsuit

    Ericsson is in negotiations with Apple over licenses for essential 5G technology patents. The companies are at odds over how much Apple should pay.

  • From bratwurst to jamon: EU pork sector crown shifts to Spain

    When he was a child in Avila province, Albert Pascual's father bought 100 pigs, but the company he now leads has more than 9,000 - part of a major expansion that has put Spain on track to take over as the European Union's top pork producer this year. Germany has long topped the table of EU pork producers, but an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in September 2020 among wild boars meant it lost access to the lucrative Chinese market. That has accelerated a shift in EU production towards ASF-free Spain that was already underway, helped by its less onerous regulations in areas such as planning and use of manure.