Cloudian Raises $60 Million in Funding to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Data Management

Cloudian
·3 min read
Cloudian
Cloudian

Company Appoints Industry Veteran Bob Griswold as new Chairman of the Board

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian today announced that it closed $60 million in new funding, bringing the company’s total funding to $233 million. The round includes participation from Digital Alpha, Eight Roads Ventures Japan, INCJ, Intel Capital, Japan Post Investment Corporation, Silicon Valley Bank, Tinshed Asia, Wilson Sonsini Investments, and strategic investors. This latest investment reinforces Cloudian’s leadership position, accelerates its hybrid cloud platform capabilities and prepares the company for its next phase of growth. The company also announced Bob Griswold as chairman of the board of directors.

“As organizations move to the next level of digital transformation, they increasingly seek technologies that deliver hybrid cloud data management at limitless scale across all platforms,” said Cloudian CEO Michael Tso. “Cloudian’s cloud-native data management software lets our customers simplify operations and creates new opportunities to derive value from data.”

Bob Griswold, Cloudian’s new board chairman, brings to the role a wealth of experience as an investor and strategic advisor. Griswold’s prior roles include VP of strategy and planning at HPE, senior vice president product line management at Seagate, and VP, chief strategist for Enterprise, Commercial and Small Business at Cisco.

“I am thrilled to join Cloudian at this pivotal moment in the storage industry,” said Bob Griswold. “Cloudian is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on today’s transition to cloud-native technologies, and I believe strongly in the company’s strategy and its enterprise-proven platform; so much so, that I personally invested in the current funding round.”

Cloudian’s hybrid cloud data management software transforms any compute platform – including standard servers, virtual machines, containers or public cloud – into a pool of S3 API-compatible object storage resources that can be co-located with data sources and data consumers. Scalable to hundreds of petabytes and beyond, the Cloudian architecture creates a global federation of local storage assets that can be easily integrated with public cloud platforms for consolidated data management.

Global businesses such as media, healthcare and manufacturing manage increasingly vast quantities of data at hundreds of locations. Within these organizations, 95 percent of new workloads deployed in 2025 will employ cloud-native technology, according to Gartner, driving a rapidly growing need for multi-cloud infrastructure that can provide a unified platform for these modern applications. Cloudian meets this need with a native S3 API data management platform and a unified management framework that spans all Cloudian instances, organization-wide. The result is simple, efficient data management across the global storage landscape.

About Cloudian
Cloudian is the leader in data management software for the hybrid cloud. With military-grade security, limitless scalability and seamless cloud integration, Cloudian’s S3-compatible object storage lets users optimize data access, meet data sovereignty requirements and cut costs by consolidating information to a single, cloud-like platform. Cloudian’s geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and in the cloud, for both conventional and modern applications. More at cloudian.com

Media Contact
Georgiana Comsa
Silicon Valley Public Relations
georgiana@siliconvalleypr.com


