CloudMargin Named Collateral Management and Optimisation Product of the Year in 2022 Risk Markets Technology Awards

Feb. 17, 2022

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMargin, creator of the world's first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, today captured the award for Collateral Management and Optimisation Product of the Year at the 2022 Risk Markets Technology Awards. The firm previously won the category in 2019.

CloudMargin CEO Stuart Connolly said: "We are truly honoured to win this award once again, having focused intensely on enhancing our platform to be a fully automated solution that offers broader optimisation capabilities to meet the needs of banks and large institutions. Instrumental in our success in expanding our appeal beyond the buy side to major sell-side institutions has been our evolution over the years from a nimble platform to one that retains that straightforward, easy-to-use experience but now with robust, sophisticated functionality that meets the demands of the most complex operations. We're bringing tremendous cost efficiencies -- in some cases reducing costs for global investment banks by 70% -- and reducing risk while making collateral usage more efficient for some of the world's largest banks, brokers and asset managers."

The Risk Markets Technology Awards recognise excellence in markets technology. Winners are decided by a judging panel composed of technology users and Risk.net editors. The Risk.net judges cited several factors in conferring the win, including CloudMargin's "strong collateral and margin management system built for the cloud" and its "endorsement from Acadia, Finastra and [IHS] Markit."

The CloudMargin platform is increasingly powering the industry, not only through the firm's direct and growing client base but through global strategic partnerships the company has forged with leading industry infrastructure providers. Acadia, Finastra and IHS Markit all leverage CloudMargin's technology for their respective collateral offerings.

CloudMargin onboarded a host of clients in 2021 that fell under the scope of the Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR) in time for the Phase 5 deadline in September. This year, it is helping prepare those in-scope for Phase 6. The firm announced last fall that in order to facilitate clients' preparedness for these phases, it is now connected to nearly 60 custodians globally for cash, securities and third-party SWIFT settlement, in addition to its long-established SWIFT connectivity to the four major triparty agents.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned more than 20 industry awards and honours since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model helps leading sell-side and buy-side financial institutions globally – including banks, brokerage and asset management firms, pension funds and insurance companies meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce dramatically growing costs associated with collateral requirements. CloudMargin delivers its robust, secure platform directly as well as through outsourcers and major industry service providers. Partner to and owned by the market, CloudMargin's strategic investors include Deutsche Bank, Citi, Deutsche Börse, IHS Markit and Jefferies, as well as venture capital firm Illuminate Financial. CloudMargin was the first collateral management solution provider to be a member of the SWIFT network, facilitating straight-through processing through settlement. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com.

The CloudMargin platform was named Collateral Management and Optimisation Product of the Year in the 2022 Risk Markets Technology Awards
