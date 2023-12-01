CloudMD Software & Services Inc.'s (CVE:DOC) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 67% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

CloudMD Software & Services' estimated fair value is CA$0.20 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

CloudMD Software & Services is estimated to be 40% undervalued based on current share price of CA$0.12

Analyst price target for DOC is CA$0.41, which is 107% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is CloudMD Software & Services Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$2.65m CA$2.76m CA$2.86m CA$2.95m CA$3.03m CA$3.10m CA$3.17m CA$3.24m CA$3.31m CA$3.38m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ 4.21% Est @ 3.53% Est @ 3.05% Est @ 2.71% Est @ 2.48% Est @ 2.31% Est @ 2.20% Est @ 2.12% Est @ 2.06% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% CA$2.5 CA$2.4 CA$2.4 CA$2.3 CA$2.2 CA$2.1 CA$2.0 CA$2.0 CA$1.9 CA$1.8

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$22m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$3.4m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.6%– 1.9%) = CA$74m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$74m÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= CA$39m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$61m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$0.1, the company appears quite undervalued at a 40% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at CloudMD Software & Services as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.926. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for CloudMD Software & Services

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For CloudMD Software & Services, we've put together three pertinent elements you should look at:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for CloudMD Software & Services you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for DOC's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

