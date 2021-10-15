CloudMile opens new Singapore facilities to house growing ML talent, establish regional AI hub

Taiwan's local Representative Office participated in the opening ceremony to show support for CloudMile taking its digital transformation services across the SEA market

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMile, Asia's leading cloud and AI company, announced today the opening of its expanded facilities in Singapore. The new office - located at 7 Temesek Boulevard - is designed to accommodate CloudMile's continuously growing ML (machine learning) team as it works to develop Singapore into a hub for its AI technology in the region. The setup of the office is supported by Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), a joint office of the Economic Development Board (EDB), Infocomm & Media Development Authority (IMDA), and Enterprise Singapore (ESG). The opening ceremony - a hybrid in-person and online event - was attended by a representative from DISG, Taiwan's local Representative Office and Google Cloud to highlight their cooperation with the Taiwan-based startup, with over 50 customers and Google partners participating online.

Spencer Liu, founder and CEO of CloudMile, says: "With its government-backed initiatives to harness the power of the cloud and AI, Singapore is not only our global base but one of CloudMile's most strategically critical markets. Our expanded investment in the city-state represents another significant step forward in our goal to build a cross-region hub for our groundbreaking machine learning solutions."

Taiwan's Representative in Singapore, Kuo-Hsin Liang said: "We are excited to witness CloudMile's success in assisting Singapore's public and private sectors to achieve digital transformation. Our office will continue to lend our support to CloudMile Singapore to help it drive local innovation via its AI technology."

"We welcome Cloudmile's expansion in Singapore and are excited about the new AI innovations that the company will bring to boost Singapore's tech ecosystem. Cloudmile's decision to invest in Singapore amid the uncertain environment also speaks to our strong fundamentals and we look forward to the many new opportunities the company will bring to Singapore and Singaporeans," said Ang Chin Tah, Senior Vice President, Digital Industry Singapore.

CloudMile also shared about its close cooperation with Singapore Management University to strengthen the startup's capabilities in the transportation industry via the adoption of the Drivers Guidance System (DGS). Created by the researchers at SMU, the DGS is designed to anticipate demand and perform coordination at scale to help taxi drivers improve their efficiencies.

Director, Partnerships and Alliances, Google Cloud, Southeast Asia Allan Toner also gave credits on CloudMile's outstanding job of helping the Singapore government drive digital innovation via AI. As the winner of Google Cloud Partner of the Year, Public Sector, he is excited to see how CloudMile Singapore can continue to support and enrich the Google Cloud ecosystem in the city-state.

CloudMile has also been a key partner of the Singapore government in its pandemic control efforts, providing support to create digital apps that leverage cloud data and machine learning for contract tracing, mass vaccination, and travel safety. Additionally, the company has recently added online food ordering platform Oddle and Our Better World, the digital storytelling initiative of the Singapore International Foundation, to its list of local clientele.

Founded in 2017, CloudMile's capabilities include a full suite of cloud and AI consulting and transformation services. The company was recently awarded Managed Services Provider (MSP) status in Singapore from Google Cloud, meaning it may now extend a full swing cloud service in the city-state including 24/7 monitoring, multi-account management, system performance tuning and monthly reporting.

CloudMile's leading role in digital transformation has also been affirmed by its winning of the 2020 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year - APAC award.

SOURCE CloudMile