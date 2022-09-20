U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard

·3 min read

CloudSense showcases innovation to spur new B2B business models in telecommunications at TMForum's Digital Transformation World.

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudSense, provider of the industry's most powerful Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and order management platform for communications service providers (CSPs), has demonstrated its commitment to adopting open standards by signing the TM Forum's manifesto for Open Digital Architecture and Open API standards.  The initiative forms part of CloudSense's roadmap for enabling digital-first eco-systems in the communications sector to flourish and maximize the potential for leveraging 5G and IoT technologies.

"In signing the manifesto, TM Forum members such as CloudSense are showing their commitment to transforming IT and operations to be future ready," said George Glass, CTO, TM Forum. "The drive to collaboratively deliver the Open Digital Architecture is creating a software market foundation for the industry that enables communication service providers and suppliers to invest in IT for new and differentiated services instead of sinking resources into legacy maintenance and integration."

"Tomorrow's telecommunications landscape encompasses an exciting array of new services made possible through seamless collaboration across a wider than ever number of partners in the ecosystem.  For the B2B segment this presents a step change in market opportunity as businesses across all industries strive to reinvent themselves to win in a digital first economy.

"Without open standards, commercial innovation strategies will simply be stifled. CloudSense's technology sits at the core of the commercial operations and our support for the TMForum standards is firmly aligned with our commitment to CSPs that we will give them the freedom to innovate at scale," said Brian McCann, Chief Product and Technology Officer at CloudSense.

As a long-standing member of TM Forum, CloudSense works closely with the telecommunications community in order to further efficient collaboration amongst all partners. CloudSense is taking an active role on the Digital Business Marketplace Catalyst which will be showcased at this year's Digital Transformation World conference.

The catalyst focuses on making it easier for vertical industries to adopt high-impact smart solutions.  The catalyst involves developing future standards, including a new ODA for Digital Service Enabling which aims to support consortium partnering by facilitating adoption of cyber-secure, repeatable multi-partner sourced solutions.

CSPs are invited to meet with CloudSense at Digital Transformation World and learn more about integrating a flexible CPQ into their future strategies.

With more than 150 solution experts, CloudSense is unique in its ability to deliver repeatable, reliable business value from CPQ transformation programs.  Each year, the CloudSense team sets more than 50 major projects live. Coupled with this focus on outstanding delivery, the Heroku-powered architecture of the CloudSense platform allows Salesforce users to scale sales operations smoothly, even when dealing with the demands of more complex, B2B telecoms environments.

About CloudSense: The CloudSense Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) application suite powers increased productivity and profits for ambitious enterprises allowing them to launch faster, sell more and fulfill orders faultlessly. Its growing global community of customers rely on CloudSense to deliver sales transformation and span multiple industries including Communications, Managed Services and Media. Leading brands including BT, Telstra, and Informa are using CloudSense's portfolio of applications to streamline the entire customer lifecycle to provide a better customer experience while improving business performance.

Book a meeting with CloudSense in room M, Hall B at Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen.

For more information contact:
Daniela Zuin, CMO, CloudSense
Tel: +44 7526 169170; Email: daniela.zuin@cloudsense.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897871/CloudSense.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897534/CloudSense_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/CloudSense)
(PRNewsfoto/CloudSense)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudsense-enables-next-generation-telecommunications-eco-systems-with-tmf-open-systems-standard-301626222.html

SOURCE CloudSense

