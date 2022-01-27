U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,325.00
    -16.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,928.00
    -127.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,110.75
    -47.75 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,958.50
    -14.20 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.96
    -0.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.00
    -15.70 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.52 (-2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1204
    -0.0040 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.06
    -0.10 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3415
    -0.0047 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0300
    +0.3700 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,405.27
    -1,309.98 (-3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    831.69
    -24.12 (-2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.28
    +9.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

CloudSmartz Partners with LastMileXchange to Expand Automated CPQ for Global Connectivity in its Acumen360 Intelligent Digital CX Platform

·4 min read

The integrated solution combines on-demand global connectivity, a digital marketplace, real-time configure-price-quote (CPQ), and automated provisioning and activation

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudSmartz and LastMileXchange (LMX) today announced a strategic partnership to help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) accelerate digital transformation (DX) and rapidly improve customer experience (CX). CloudSmartz is a provider of one of the industry's leading intelligent digital customer experience (iDCX) platforms, Acumen360™. LMX is the global leader in inter-carrier access quote automation, supporting 50 percent of the leading carriers around the world. The joint LMX-CloudSmartz solution turbocharges real-time carrier pricing and accelerates the sales journey, with the support of an end-to-end digital experience and marketplace platform.

This new strategic partnership expands the benefits of Acumen360 by providing users access to 400+ last-mile providers across the globe. It also provides CSPs with the following additional benefits:

  • Radical acceleration of the sales cycle by slashing it from weeks to days

  • Significant improvement of pricing accuracy by providing up-to-date prices with higher and more predictable profit margins

  • Drastic improvement of service quality and lowered operational expenses with automated CPQ, provisioning, and activation

  • Dramatic improvement of the enterprise and customer experience with a digital marketplace experience

  • Substantial improvement of interoperability with open MEF LSO API adapters for integration with existing and future applications and support systems

"CSPs are challenged with digital transformation and improving their customer experience across the entire organization – technology, culture, process – all the while staying relevant to their end-users and preparing for growth, scale and compliance," said Matthew Ray, Chief Marketing Officer at CloudSmartz. "They want better visibility, control, and automation – and so do their enterprise customers. Together with LMX, we're proud to have created an intuitive, integrated platform that provides real-time automation for access network services, on-demand connectivity, CPQ, and product catalogue – supporting CSPs around the world with a true end-to-end unified service experience."

CloudSmartz's Acumen360 accelerates digital transformation for CSPs by providing a customer-centric platform combining the power of global connectivity and existing systems to unlock continuous innovation and software-centric automation. By harnessing existing systems, global connectivity, and real-time automation, CSPs are able to rapidly design, introduce, sell, and configure new services while reducing internal costs and enabling one-click purchasing through its online marketplace platform.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with CloudSmartz to bring service providers all the benefits that come from a single-pane-of-glass platform – irrespective of their existing backend OSS or BSS," said James Grant, Founder and Commercial Director at LMX. "CloudSmartz and LMX share a vision of digitizing and simplifying complex processes and challenge areas from the core end-user experience, quote-to-order, and execution to provisioning. This partnership is an opportunity to extend the benefits of the LMX pricing access engine, combined with an end-to-end foundational framework that is uniquely agnostic to CSPs' existing support systems – unlocking value and innovation."

The LMX cloud-native platform allows carriers to quickly identify the optimal access solution by aggregating 400+ access providers' APIs, rate cards, and price books in one unified platform. Through this process, the LMX platform supports both buying and selling carriers with their quoting digitization. As a global leader in this field, LMX empowers service providers to meet three of their most pressing objectives: improve efficiency, win more profitable business, and minimize costs.

About CloudSmartz

CloudSmartz delivers the industry's leading digital marketplace and intelligent digital customer experience platform, Acumen360™ for on-demand global connectivity to accelerate digital transformation for Communications Service Providers (CSPs). Acumen360 drives value creation and immediate financial improvements by unlocking customer software-centric automation. CloudSmartz helps CSPs transform into digital-first service providers by optimizing business intelligence, digitizing operations, and generating revenue opportunities through a unified service experience. Encompassing over a quarter-century of telecom and software-industry experience, CloudSmartz has been recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's Fastest-Growing Privately-held Companies for five consecutive years. For more information, visit https://cloudsmartz.com, follow CloudSmartz on LinkedIn, or book an exploratory call with CloudSmartz by clicking here.

About LastMileXchange

LastMileXchange (LMX) provides Communication Service Providers (CSPs) across the globe with cloud-based access pricing solutions, enabling them to automate, accelerate and streamline the quote-to-order sales process. LMX is the trusted access quoting partner for 50 percent of the world's leading global carriers, as its platform connects 400+ access vendors worldwide, processing 8 million quotes per annum. www.lastmilexchange.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudsmartz-partners-with-lastmilexchange-to-expand-automated-cpq-for-global-connectivity-in-its-acumen360-intelligent-digital-cx-platform-301468950.html

SOURCE CloudSmartz and LastMileXchange (LMX)

Recommended Stories

  • Why isn’t profit enough for Elon Musk?

    Investors might have expected that some of Tesla Inc.'s fourth-quarter earnings call would be a bit of a victory lap, after the electric-car maker's better-than-expected actual profits in the fourth quarter, but "Technoking" Elon Musk had to ruin it all with his pie-in-the-sky fantasies.

  • Apple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment Terminals

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is planning a new service that will let small businesses accept payments directly on their iPhones without any extra hardware, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify F

  • Micron to shut DRAM chip design operations in Shanghai

    In a statement given to Reuters, the company said that it will close its DRAM Engineering Group from its Shanghai Design Center over the next year, with completion expected by December 2022. Micron makes NAND memory chips that serve the data storage market as well as DRAM chips that are widely used in data centres, personal computers and other devices. In 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted Taiwan-based chip maker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) and China's Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co Ltd, alleging the companies conspired to steal trade secrets from Micron.

  • Apple to let iPhones accept credit cards without extra hardware - Bloomberg News

    For payments to get accepted on an iPhone, retailers currently use payment terminals to receive money on their iOS devices that are connected via Bluetooth, such as Block Inc's Square payment systems. The new feature will instead turn the iPhone into a payment terminal, allowing merchants to accept payments with the tap of a credit card or another iPhone onto the back of their device, the Bloomberg report said.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Prioritize Deliveries Over New Vehicles in 2022

    The electric-vehicle maker reported record earnings but hasn’t been immune to supply-chain problems.

  • Red-Hot Rally in Palm Oil Reveals Dirty Jobs That No One Wants

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil palm planters in Malaysia are confronting a hard truth -- behind the red-hot rally in prices are thousands of jobs that nobody wants. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidWhile high

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • One Stock To Watch As Metals Prices Explode In 2022

    Metals had a great 2021, but as demand continues to surge, and supplies remain depressed, 2022 could be even better

  • Deutsche Bank makes biggest annual profit in a decade

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank capped its most profitable year in a decade on the back of a dealmaking boom, strengthening Chief Executive Christian Sewing's hand as he prepares to lay out a new strategy and targets for the years ahead in March. The surprise finale -- analysts had been forecasting a loss for the fourth quarter -- was the second straight annual profit following years of losses. Nevertheless, Thursday's figures are a milestone for Sewing, who was promoted to the top job in 2018 to turn Deutsche around after a series of embarrassing and costly regulatory failings.

  • Starbucks reversal on vaccine mandate sparks customer, barista backlash

    Starbucks' reversal of its COVID-19 requirements has sparked controversy among loyal customers and its front-line workers.

  • Prince Andrew asks U.S. court to throw out sexual-abuse suit and seeks a jury trial if the case moves forward

    Lawyers for Queen Elizabeth's middle son said that if any sexual activity did occur between the prince and a then-teenaged Virginia Giuffre, it was consensual, but the filing made clear that Andrew wasn't admitting to such sexual contact.

  • WTO lets China impose tariffs on U.S. in Obama-era case

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization authorised China on Wednesday to impose $645 million of compensatory tariffs against the United States, a ruling that was immediately blasted by Washington. China went to the WTO in 2012 to challenge anti-subsidy tariffs the United States imposed between 2008 and 2012, mainly during the term of U.S. President Barack Obama, on 22 Chinese products ranging from solar panels to steel wire. The decade-long case involving alleged subsidies has centred on whether the United States could treat Chinese firms in which the government owns a majority stake as controlled by the state.

  • SundaeSwap Switcheroo Leaves CardStarter Users With Losses, Spreading Cardano Discord

    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson stepped in to admonish leaders of the squabbling projects to sort out their differences. Strong language was used.

  • Apple Tops China for First Time in Six Years After Huawei Fades

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. was China’s top-selling smartphone brand in 2021’s final quarter, industry research showed, taking top spot in the world’s largest mobile market for the first time since 2015.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Fa

  • Apple grabs record China market share as Q4 sales surge-research

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Apple Inc achieved its highest-ever market share in China in the fourth quarter, when it was the top-selling vendor there for the first time in six years, research firm Counterpoint Research reported on Wednesday. The milestone coincided with the release of the iPhone 13, and amid otherwise stagnant demand for handsets as chief rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's [HWT.UL] market share declined. Apple's smartphone market share reached 23%, a record for the brand.

  • The Chip Shortage is Even Worse Than Biden Thinks

    The supply of chips that power and move Americans has never been tighter, according to a U.S. Commerce Department report. Is a Strategic 'Chip' Reserve on the way?

  • New York attorney general: No basis for Trump’s lawsuit challenging investigation

    New York’s attorney general wants to put a stop to former President Donald Trump's attempted end-run around a yearslong civil investigation into his business practices, asking a judge Wednesday to dismiss his lawsuit aimed at halting the probe.

  • London is top global finance centre but lags in key areas, says study

    London remains the top global financial centre, according to a study from its own financial district, but is outgunned by New York and Singapore in access to talent, while Paris is adding competition from the European Union. The study from the City of London Corporation selected seven centres that feature in other research on financial hubs, such as Z/Yen, which consistently puts New York in the top spot and London second. The study, which added Paris this year, looked at five areas like digital skills, regulation and talent.

  • Crude Oil Wave Analysis – There Should Be a Correction

    Crude was in an uptrend since the ease of travel restrictions globally. Even the Omicron variant plaguing the world doesn’t stop the profit-hungry travel industry, which has been struggling during the pandemic.

  • Tesla sees supply chain issues throughout 2022, posts record revenue

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Inc on Wednesday forecast supply chain issues would persist throughout 2022 and limit electric vehicle production, while posting record quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street expectations. The outlook showed that even Tesla cannot avoid the shortages that were pitfalls for many larger automakers last year. CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson said the supply chain comments were simply cautionary.