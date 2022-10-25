U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,842.81
    +45.47 (+1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,731.95
    +232.33 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,152.58
    +199.97 (+1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.22
    +43.82 (+2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.42
    +0.84 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,659.40
    +5.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    +0.04 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9977
    +0.0102 (+1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    -0.1570 (-3.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1483
    +0.0200 (+1.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7260
    -1.2940 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,617.45
    +343.87 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.78
    +8.38 (+1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.53
    -2.46 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

CloudZero Founder And CTO Erik Peterson Joins AWS Ambassador Partner Program

·3 min read

AWS Ambassador Partner Program recognizes leaders who have made significant contributions to the AWS community

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero founder and CTO Erik Peterson has been named as a member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Ambassador Partner Program. This distinction is for AWS Partner Network (APN) members that are technical experts in various domains as evidenced by obtaining AWS certifications and sharing this knowledge via blogs, white papers, presentations, and open-source projects. AWS announced Peterson as one of its recent inductees.

CloudZero (PRNewsfoto/CloudZero)
CloudZero (PRNewsfoto/CloudZero)

For Peterson, being recognized as an AWS Ambassador adds another notch to an already lettered tech career. A 20-plus year software startup veteran, Peterson is a founding board member of Serverless Boston, speaks regularly on a range of tech topics, and was recently awarded the FinOps Advisory Council's Top Contributor Award at FinOps X 2022. Peterson was an early advocate for AWS and has been building cloud software for more than a decade.

"I've been a passionate cloud practitioner on AWS for years," said Peterson. "Since the beginning, it was clear that the cloud had incredible potential — if deployed efficiently. I've dedicated a good portion of my career to understanding the technology and sharing the solution with my peers. Being an AWS Ambassador will only enhance and accelerate my ability to do so."

Peterson's enthusiasm about the cloud led him to develop CloudZero, an intelligence platform that puts organizations' cloud spend into a business-relevant context. It uses a code-driven approach to allocate organizations' cloud spend without tagging, and leverages telemetry to derive granular unit economics based on actual customer and product utilization.

"CloudZero is an engineer's tool," said Stuart Davidson, platform engineering lead at Skyscanner, a CloudZero customer. "Engineers are the folks who switch things on and off. Engineers know what should and shouldn't be running so it's important to provide them the tools to empower fiscal autonomy when it comes to cloud cost spend. Within two weeks, CloudZero had already found enough savings to pay for a years' worth of license," Davidson said. "It was that good — that intuitive."

"We are happy to welcome Erik Peterson into the AWS Ambassador Partner Program," said Willie Merino, Senior Technical Program Manager, Worldwide Partner Tech Programs at AWS. "Erik, like all other AWS Ambassadors, holds multiple AWS certifications — an Associate AWS Certified Developer, and a Professional AWS Certified DevOps Engineer — and has in-depth AWS knowledge to further evangelize AWS and our partner organization to customers."

To qualify for the AWS Ambassador Partner Program, individuals need to be employed by an AWS Partner, hold multiple advanced AWS certifications, contribute to the AWS community — and then be approved by AWS via application.

About CloudZero

CloudZero is the cloud cost intelligence platform that puts spend into the context of your business. By aligning engineering, infrastructure, and finance teams around metrics like cost per product feature, customer, and development team, CloudZero enables better strategic decisions, improved unit economics, and efficient spending. Trusted by top cloud-driven companies like Rapid7, Ping Identity, and Malwarebytes, CloudZero works with organizations of all sizes to take the next steps toward cloud cost maturity. Visit cloudzero.com to get started today.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudzero-founder-and-cto-erik-peterson-joins-aws-ambassador-partner-program-301658665.html

SOURCE CloudZero

Recommended Stories

  • Meta Says Issue Causing WhatsApp Outage Is Fixed

    (Bloomberg) -- WhatsApp, the instant messaging service owned by Meta Platforms Inc. said it fixed an issue that caused a widespread outage, with tens of thousands of users reporting problems.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 Economy“We know people had trouble sending messag

  • The Wire retracts reporting on Meta citing 'certain discrepancies'

    After nearly three weeks of escalating rhetoric, The Wire retracted its Meta reporting.

  • IBM Helps Ecosystem Partners Accelerate AI Adoption by Making it Easier to Embed and Scale AI Across Their Business

    IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced an expansion to its embeddable AI software portfolio with the release of three new libraries designed to help IBM Ecosystem partners, clients and developers more easily, quickly and cost-effectively build their own AI-powered solutions and bring them to market. Generally available today, the AI libraries were developed in IBM Research and designed to provide Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) across industries an easily scalable way to build natural language proc

  • Almost everything is in the cloud—and experts are worried

    The huge tech companies that run these computers aren’t afraid to use their power to muscle into their customers’ industries.

  • Standard Chartered-Backed Zodia Custody Offers Crypto Ownership Proofs for Institutions

    Zodia Custody, the cryptocurrency storage offering backed by Standard Chartered and Northern Trust, has released an identity toolset that can help institutions easily prove ownership of crypto held in custodial wallets. Zodia’s “proof of ownership” system cryptographically embeds the identity of an owner of a private key of a wallet, ensuring a third party can validate the key. For institutional clients, proving ownership of crypto assets held by a custodian is rather more involved than with self-custody – where a user can simply send a small amount of coins from an address or use MetaMask to sign messages with a private key.

  • Is It Possible That These Coins Are The Best For New Crypto Users? Dogecoin, Polkadot, And Big Eyes Coin

    If we go back in time, we might remember how taxing it was to do various financial operations, how nerve-wracking it was to wait for foreign funds to arrive, and who knows what else.

  • Ethereum's Next Upgrade Is Scheduled. Here's What It Might Accomplish.

    After a successful launch of The Merge, Ethereum developers are already working on the next upgrade.

  • WhatsApp service restored after outage

    A WhatsApp spokesperson said the company was aware some people were having trouble sending messages and that it has fixed the issue and apologized for any inconvenience.

  • Bell introduces Bell Ventures initiative to drive innovation and support Canadian entrepreneurship

    Bell announced today the launch of Bell Ventures, its corporate venture capital initiative to encourage development of early-stage and growth companies that harness the power of Bell's networks to drive growth and adoption of advanced technological solutions.

  • On-Chain Analysis: How to Effectively Manage DeFi Risks

    One of its biggest advantages over centralized finance is the availability and accessibility of financial data. Since transactions are public, blockchain provides a unique opportunity for understanding market sentiment through data analysis. In simple terms, it is the practice of analyzing the fundamentals, utility and transaction activity of a cryptocurrency and corresponding blockchains in order to predict future price movement and a wider range of market metrics.

  • FSRA issues Notice of Proposal against Greatway Financial Inc.

    The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Greatway Financial Inc.

  • Paying off hackers is common, says top Australian govt cybersecurity firm

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Corporate insurers routinely pay hackers a ransom for the return of stolen customer data, a top Australian government cybersecurity provider said on Tuesday, as the country's biggest health insurer revealed the growing scale of a recent breach. The claim from Macquarie Telecom Group Ltd, which runs cybersecurity for 42% of Australian federal employees, including the Australian Taxation Office, gives a sense of a lack of preparedness in an industry that has been in the spotlight amid a wave of high-profile hacks in the past month. "These are the largest corporations in the world, falling over themselves to pay criminals as fast as possible to cap their liability," Macquarie CEO David Tudehope told Reuters in an interview, referring to cyber insurance firms that he did not name.

  • Start Regulating the Metaverse Now, Researchers Tell French Leaders

    A team of researchers commissioned by the French government said leaders should avoid previous mistakes made with the EU’s crypto rules when regulating the metaverse.

  • Crypto Exchange FTX to Compensate API Phishing Victims With as Much as $6M

    Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has agreed to reimburse victims of this weekend's phishing attack with as much as $6 million.

  • Microsoft Q1 Preview: Can Shares Kick Back Into Gear?

    Microsoft shares have underperformed the general market by a fair margin in 2022, down nearly 27%, vs. the S&P 500's decline of roughly 21%.

  • China Builder Yango’s Unit Gets Wind-Up Order in First in HK

    (Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong court has issued an order that a Chinese developer’s unit that defaulted on offshore debt be wound up, the first such instance against a major builder during the country’s property-debt crisis and opening the door to more such decisions.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway W

  • Can Chevron (CVX) Deliver Another Strong Earnings Show in Q3?

    Healthy commodity prices and higher refining margins are likely to have boosted Chevron's (CVX) profit levels in the third quarter.

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Ph

  • NFT Royalties May Be ‘Dwindling,’ Galaxy Digital Researcher Says

    Galaxy Digital Research Associate Salmaan Qadir discusses whether NFT creators are benefitting from the royalty economy.

  • GM earnings: Automaker reports strong Q3 profit, reaffirms guidance in 'major step' for Detroit stalwart

    General Motors (GM) reported profit jumped in the third quarter, driven by record revenue and robust demand.