CLOUGH GLOBAL DIVIDEND AND INCOME FUND DECLARES MONTHLY CASH DISTRIBUTIONS FOR JANUARY, FEBRUARY AND MARCH 2023 OF $0.0597 PER SHARE

·2 min read

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Trustees (the "Board") for the Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (the "Fund") has declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.0597 per common share, payable on the dates noted below. The Fund's managed distribution policy is to set the monthly distribution rate at an amount equal to one twelfth of 10% of the Fund's adjusted year-end net asset value per share ("NAV"), which will be the average of the NAVs as of the last five business days of the prior calendar year.

Clough Capital Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Clough Capital Partners)
Clough Capital Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Clough Capital Partners)

The following dates apply to the distributions declared:

Ex-Date: January 19, 2023
Record Date: January 20, 2023
Payable Date: January 31, 2023

Ex-Date: February 16, 2023
Record Date: February 17, 2023
Payable Date: February 28, 2023

Ex-Date: March 16, 2023
Record Date: March 17, 2023
Payable Date: March 31, 2023

A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end.

The Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

The Fund is a closed-end fund with an investment objective of providing a high level of total return. The Fund seeks to pursue this objective by applying a fundamental research-driven investment process and will invest in equity and equity-related securities as well as fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt, in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets. The Fund's portfolio manager is Chuck Clough. As of December 31, 2022 the Fund had approximately 171.4 million in total assets. More information, including the Fund's dividend reinvestment plan, can be found at www.cloughglobal.com or call 877-256-8445.

Clough Capital Partners L.P.

Clough Capital Partners L.P. is a Boston-based investment advisory firm which manages approximately $1.6 billion in assets: $564 million in hedge fund and institutional accounts; $35 million in open-end mutual funds; and $963 million in three closed-end funds  (as of November 30, 2022) – Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV), Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ), and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO).

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report or semi-annual report which contains this and other information visit www.cloughglobal.com or call 877-256-8445. Read them carefully before investing.

The Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-end fund and closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Since the initial public offering, the Fund now trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value.         

Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the fund manager nor any other person affiliated with the fund manager has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc, FINRA Member Firm.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE MKT: GLV)
1290 Broadway, Suite 1000
Denver, CO 80203

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clough-global-dividend-and-income-fund-declares-monthly-cash-distributions-for-january-february-and-march-2023-of-0-0597-per-share-301718329.html

SOURCE Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

