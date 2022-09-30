U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,681.75
    +27.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,465.00
    +180.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,305.75
    +77.50 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,699.40
    +17.30 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.49
    +0.26 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.00
    +6.40 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.04
    +0.33 (+1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9769
    -0.0050 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.97
    +0.79 (+2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1099
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5000
    +0.0570 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,519.22
    +88.45 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.33
    +0.35 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,931.38
    +49.79 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

CLOUGH GLOBAL EQUITY FUND SECTION 19(a) NOTICE

·2 min read

Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE MKT: GLQ) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.1162 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2022.

Clough Capital Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Clough Capital Partners)
Clough Capital Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Clough Capital Partners)

The following table sets forth the estimated amount of the sources of distribution for purposes of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the related rules adopted thereunder. The Fund estimates the following percentages, of the total distribution amount per share, attributable to (i) current and prior fiscal year net investment income, (ii) net realized short-term capital gain, (iii) net realized long-term capital gain and (iv) return of capital or other capital source as a percentage of the total distribution amount. These percentages are disclosed for the current distribution as well as the fiscal year-to-date cumulative distribution amount per share for the Fund.

Current Distribution from:




Per Share ($)

%

Net Investment Income

0.0000

0.00 %

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gain

0.0000

0.00 %

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gain

0.0000

0.00 %

Return of Capital or other Capital Source

0.1162

100.00 %

Total (per common share)

0.1162

100.00 %

Fiscal Year-to-Date Cumulative Distributions from:






Per Share ($)

%

Net Investment Income

0.0000

0.00 %

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gain

0.1341

9.87 %

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gain

0.7552

56.93 %

Return of Capital or other Capital Source

0.4247

33.20 %

Total (per common share)

1.3140

100.00 %

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a) Notice are only estimates and not for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income.'

Presented below are return figures, based on the change in the Fund's Net Asset Value per share ("NAV"), compared to the annualized distribution rate for this current distribution as a percentage of the NAV on the last business day of the month prior to distribution record date.

Fund Performance & Distribution Information

Fiscal Year to Date (11/01/2021 through 8/31/2022)


Annualized Distribution Rate as a Percentage of NAV^

16.23 %



Cumulative Distribution Rate on NAV^+

15.30 %



Cumulative Total Return on NAV*

-36.47 %




Average Annual Total Return on NAV for the 5 Year Period Ending 8/31/2022**

2.39 %








Past performance is not indicative of future results.

^ Based on the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2022.

+Cumulative distribution rate is based on distributions paid to date for the period November 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

*Cumulative fiscal year-to-date return is based on the change in NAV including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of these distributions and that all rights in the Fund's rights offering were exercised, for the period November 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022.

**The 5 year average annual total return is based on change in NAV including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of these distributions and that all rights in the Fund's rights offering were exercised, as of the last business day of the month prior to the month of the current distribution record date.

While the NAV performance may be indicative of the Fund's investment performance, it does not measure the value of a shareholder's investment in the Fund. The value of a shareholder's investment in the Fund is determined by the Fund's market price, which is based on the supply and demand for the Fund's shares in the open market.

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Managed Distribution Plan.

Furthermore, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution and the income, capital gain or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund's distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund's net asset value and the financial market environment. The Fund's distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. FINRA Member Firm.

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE MKT: GLQ)
1290 Broadway, Suite 1000
Denver, CO 80203

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clough-global-equity-fund-section-19a-notice-301637410.html

SOURCE Clough Global Equity Fund

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today

    The stock market took a U-turn on Thursday, erasing all the gains it made on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impacts of high inflation and the interest rate hikes that central banks are implementing to get it back in check. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 2.9%. Companies tied to the electric vehicle industry were getting hit especially hard, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 5% and Chinese luxury EV-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) falling 8.2%.

  • Nike stock dips amid a first-quarter earnings beat

    Sports reporter Josh Schafer outlines the circumstances of Nike's first-quarter earnings beat.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers just warned about getting too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes as investors are shifting sentiment on the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary moves. They are not exactly disapproving – but they are reconciling to the idea that we’re in for a hard landing, and that the Fed’s projected 4.6% peak inter

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • China Shares Plunge to Lowest Valuation on Record in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Grim milestones keep piling up for Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsAs September draws to an end, the Hang Seng China Enterprises

  • Micron earnings suggest the chip downturn could be worse than Wall Street expects

    Micron Technology Inc. executives, who warned about a semiconductor downturn in late June, on Thursday described a worse-than-expected drop in business as "sharp and sudden."

  • PC Demand Is Tanking. What It Means for Nvidia, AMD and Intel Stock.

    Susquehana analyst Christopher Rolland lowered price targets for Nvidia, AMD, and Intel stock. “PC-market weakness may be extending beyond consumer and into enterprise,” he wrote.

  • Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon

    I bonds are a very popular investment asset, especially in a time of market volatility - the guaranteed variable return is attractive in a time when other investments seem too risky. There's only one major downside - you are limited … Continue reading → The post Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Market instability replaces inflation as the biggest risk, raising the chances of a pivot by the Federal Reserve

    Market instability is the biggest risk to central banks globally, replacing inflation, owing to massive amounts of leverage. Market stability affords the Fed the space needed for the most aggressive rate-hiking campaign since the late 1970s. The BOE on Wednesday was forced to start buying bonds to solve a potential crisis with U.K. pension funds.

  • The SPAC Bubble Has Burst. 6 Stocks That Still Have Potential.

    Not all special-purpose acquisition companies were failures. We found some winners—companies that met their projections and, despite beaten-down share prices, are running solid businesses.

  • More Likely to 5x First: Roku vs. Shopify

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were huge pandemic favorites during 2020 and early 2021. Investors were optimistic about Roku's position within the connected TV market, and Shopify was putting up fantastic earnings results as it powered a growing number of e-commerce sites. With slowing growth, increasing competition, and the current bear market, both Roku and Shopify have been down over 80% in the past year.

  • Dow Jones Plunges After Key Economic Data; Apple Dives On Downgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off Thursday after key economic data. Apple stock fell on a downgrade.

  • 10 Best Chemical Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best chemical stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more chemical stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best Chemical Stocks To Buy Now. A strong demand for commodity and specialty chemicals has helped keep prices at record high levels in the chemicals sector […]

  • Nike Earnings Narrowly Beat But NKE Stock Plunges On Soaring Inventories, Weak Margins

    Nike earnings just beat expectations late Thursday. But shares tumbled late on higher inventories, lower margins.

  • Dividend yields on preferred stocks have soared. This is how to pick the best ones for your portfolio.

    DEEP DIVE This year nearly every type of security has declined — bad news if you look at your portfolio’s value each day and have difficulty sleeping at night. On the other hand, it’s good news if you’re looking for income.

  • Porsche’s Debut Turned Out to be a Ho-Hum. Volkswagen Didn’t Have Such Luck.

    Porsche shares closed in the green, but barely in their first day of trading following a landmark IPO. Volkswagen shares tanked.

  • These 2 Growth Stocks Have Fallen Out of Grace. Are They Buys?

    In the past two years, biotech companies Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose to fame thanks to their successful attempts to develop vaccines for COVID-19 and help us end the outbreak. The pandemic isn't over yet, but Moderna and Novavax have given up substantial chunks of their value in the past year. Where does that leave Moderna and Novavax?

  • Banks Dealt Fresh Blow With Collapse of Brightspeed Debt Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- For the second time in two weeks, Wall Street bankers suffered a painful reminder of how quickly risk appetite is evaporating from credit markets as a $3.9 billion debt sale for a leveraged buyout collapsed.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Mar