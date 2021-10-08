U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November, and December 2021 of $0.1087 Per Share

·2 min read
DENVER, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Trustees (the "Board") for the Clough Global Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") has declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.1087 per common share, payable on the dates noted below. The Fund's managed distribution policy is to set the monthly distribution rate at an amount equal to one twelfth of 10% of the Fund's adjusted year-ending net asset value per share ("NAV"), which will be the average of the NAVs as of the last five business days of the prior calendar year.

Clough Capital Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Clough Capital Partners)
Clough Capital Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Clough Capital Partners)

The following dates apply to the distributions declared:

Ex-Date: October 19, 2021
Record Date: October 20, 2021
Payable Date: October 29, 2021

Ex-Date: November 18, 2021
Record Date: November 19, 2021
Payable Date: November 30, 2021

Ex-Date: December 20, 2021
Record Date: December 21, 2021
Payable Date: December 30, 2021

A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end.

The Clough Global Opportunities Fund
The Fund is a closed-end fund with an investment objective of providing a high level of total return. The Fund seeks to achieve this objective by applying a fundamental research-driven investment process and will invest in equity and equity-related securities as well as fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt. Utilizing Clough Capital Partners L.P.'s ("Clough Capital") global research capabilities, the Fund will invest in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets. The Fund's portfolio managers are Chuck Clough and Rob Zdunczyk. As of September 30th, 2021 the Fund had approximately $808 million in total assets. More information, including the Fund's dividend reinvestment plan, can be found at www.cloughglobal.com or call 855-425-6844.

Clough Capital Partners L.P.
Clough Capital is a Boston-based investment advisory firm which manages approximately $2.4 billion in assets: $792 million in hedge fund and institutional accounts; $116 million in open-end mutual funds; and $1.4 billion in three closed-end funds (as of September 30, 2021) – Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV), Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ), and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO).

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report or semi-annual report which contains this and other information visit www.cloughglobal.com or call 855-425-6844. Read them carefully before investing.

The Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed-end fund and closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Since the initial public offering, the Fund now trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value.

Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the fund manager nor any other person affiliated with the fund manager has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc, FINRA Member Firm.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE MKT: GLO)
1290 Broadway, Suite 1000
Denver, CO 80203

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clough-global-opportunities-fund-declares-monthly-cash-distributions-for-october-november-and-december-2021-of-0-1087-per-share-301395728.html

SOURCE Clough Global Opportunities Fund

