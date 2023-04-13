Clover (ASX:CLV) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Clover (ASX:CLV), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Clover:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = AU$14m ÷ (AU$90m - AU$15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Thus, Clover has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Chemicals industry.

In the above chart we have measured Clover's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Clover.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Clover doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 18% from 22% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Clover's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Clover. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 29% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

