Clover Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Clover (ASX:CLV) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$79.9m (up 13% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: AU$6.21m (down 13% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 7.8% (down from 10% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: AU$0.037 (down from AU$0.043 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Clover Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 2.3%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 23%.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Clover.

