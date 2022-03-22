U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,506.43
    +45.25 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,790.47
    +237.48 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,079.05
    +240.59 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,082.51
    +16.57 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.21
    -1.91 (-1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.90
    -11.60 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    -0.42 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1020
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3700
    +0.0550 (+2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3255
    +0.0087 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.6200
    +1.1520 (+0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,664.59
    +1,497.97 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.89
    +5.33 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.35
    +26.96 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering and Announces Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 /Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (TSXV:CLVR.P) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 4,650,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company at a purchase price of $0.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $465,000 pursuant to a final prospectus dated December 24, 2021. The Common Shares were listed on March 22, 2022 and are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on or about March 24, 2022 under the trading symbol "CLVR.P".

The Company is a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the TSXV. The Company has not commenced operations, has no assets other than cash, and has not entered into an "Agreement in Principal". The Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering to identify and evaluate potential "Qualifying Transactions" under the Capital Pool Company Program of the TSXV.

Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Agent") acted as agent in respect of the Offering on a commercially reasonable efforts basis. Pursuant to the Offering, the Agent received a cash commission of 10% of the gross proceeds raised and a cash corporate finance fee of $12,500 plus applicable taxes. The Agent and its selling group were also issued an aggregate of 465,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (each, an "Agent's Warrant") of the Company entitling the holder thereof to purchase 465,000 Common Shares at $0.10 per Agent's Warrant at any time until March 22, 2024.

The Company has also granted stock options (the "Options") to certain directors and officers of the Company to acquire up to an aggregate of 720,000 Common Shares. Each Option is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 any time prior to July 15, 2031, subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

Following completion of the Offering, the Company has 11,850,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding, 7,443,000 of which are subject to escrow restrictions pursuant to the policies of the TSXV.

Additional information on the Company can be found in the Company's long form prospectus dated December 24, 2021, as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:
Ben Meyer
Corporate Secretary
Tel: 604.536.2711
Email: ben@gocs.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the satisfaction of conditions and the resumption of trading of the Common Shares on the TSXV, the intended use of the proceeds of the Offering and the intention to complete a Qualifying Transaction. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the results of continued business development, marketing and sales. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers of this news release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Clover Leaf Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694181/Clover-Leaf-Capital-Corp-Completes-Initial-Public-Offering-and-Announces-Listing-on-the-TSX-Venture-Exchange

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Nasdaq's Correction Could Be Nearly Over: 3 Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is no longer in a bear market. The good news is that Nasdaq's correction could nearly be over, too. While the Nasdaq isn't in a bear market anymore, some individual stocks in the index are.

  • 3 Risks for Coinbase Stock

    Now many investors are looking at Coinbase as a diversified way to get exposure to the crypto market. While Coinbase looks extremely appealing today, an intelligent investor needs to thoroughly examine both the bull and bear cases. Here are three things that could hurt Coinbase in the not-too-distant future.

  • 3 Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Now

    As a result, global e-commerce sales are expected to top $5.5 trillion this year. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares peaked last July and then tumbled by more than 80%. StoneCo provides financial technology solutions that allow Brazillian merchants to sell products in their stores, on their websites, and through mobile devices.

  • Is Roblox (RBLX) A Worthy Long-Term Investment?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks charge higher day after Powell hints at more aggressive rate hikes

    U.S. stocks advanced Tuesday as investors continued to weigh hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell alongside the ongoing war in Ukraine.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) traded roughly 5.5% higher as of 9:35 a.m. ET today after receiving a bullish rating from an analyst at Bank of America. Bank of America analyst Brandon Berman initiated a buy rating of Silvergate Capital and a $200 price target, implying about 45% upside from its current levels. Silvergate Capital has built a real-time payments system that better facilitates cryptocurrency trading because parties on the network can send and clear transactions instantly at any time, whereas most of the U.S. payments system doesn't operate in real time.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Consider Investing in Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Alibaba boosts stock buyback program as China tech crackdown stabilizes

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Alibaba increasing its share buyback program to $25 billion after regulatory pressures in China ease.

  • Better Software Stock: Snowflake vs. JFrog

    Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) were two of the hottest initial public offerings (IPOs) in the software sector for 2020. JFrog listed its shares at $44, and the stock started trading at $71.27 before reaching its all-time high of $86.35 later that month. It now trades at about $25 -- more than 40% below its IPO price.

  • Russia's payment on another bond is processed by U.S. bank -source

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Russia's coupon payment on a sovereign bond maturing in 2029 was processed by correspondent bank JPMorgan Chase & Co, a source said on Monday, the second time in recent days the country appears to have averted default. Russia had been due to make a $66 million payment to bondholders on Monday on the bond. Last week, it paid interest due on two sovereign bonds, easing doubts about its willingness and ability to honor external debt after harsh sanctions were imposed by Western nations following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • This stock market rally has more upside, but expect any relief to be brief

    The U.S. stock market’s impressive rally last week is more likely a reflex bounce than the beginning of a new leg of the bull market. In an interview, he said that the moving average last week never quite reached 61.5% and has since turned down.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Although high-growth tech stocks get most of the glory on Wall Street, it's often overlooked that the cannabis industry is growing just as quickly, if not faster, than some of the most-popular tech trends. With most marijuana stocks mired in a 13-month downtrend, these fast-growing stocks are now priced very attractively given the industry's outlook. Below are two marijuana stocks investors can confidently buy hand over fist, as well as one pot stock to avoid like the plague.

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.

  • Costco Has a Lot of Cash. Here's How it May Spend It. (Special Dividend?)

    Costco always plans for a rainy day. While the warehouse club steadily expands and returns capital to shareholders via dividends (and occasional special dividends), it guards and uses its cash balance carefully. Unlike Amazon and Walmart , Costco has not built out a massive two-day, next-day, and same-day delivery infrastructure.

  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.32

    The board of Oracle Corporation ( NYSE:ORCL ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.32 per share on the...

  • Could Amazon Acquire This Company Next After Buying MGM?

    Don't expect Amazon to remain on the sidelines with potential business development deals as it absorbs MGM, though. Could Amazon acquire Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) next? It's easy to see how Teladoc would benefit from a buyout by Amazon.