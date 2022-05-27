Clover Leaf Capital Corp. Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (TSXV:CLVR.P) ("Clover Leaf" or the "Company") reports that the board of directors of Clover Leaf granted a total of 465,000 incentive stock options of the capital stock of Clover Leaf to directors and officers exercisable for up to a five year period at an exercise price of $0.10, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

