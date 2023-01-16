U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.77
    -0.09 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.20
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2234
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0420
    +0.2080 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,824.57
    -105.72 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.14
    +18.07 (+4.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,833.36
    -286.16 (-1.10%)
     

Clover Provides Updates on COVID-19 Vaccine Commercial Launch and Strategic Priorities in 2023

Clover Biopharmaceuticals
·13 min read
Clover Biopharmaceuticals
Clover Biopharmaceuticals

-- China commercial launch in multiple provinces and municipalities expected to begin in Q1 2023, and Clover anticipates a significant and sustained long-term annual booster market for its premium, broadly protective protein-based COVID-19 vaccines in China --

-- SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) anticipated to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) in at least one additional country and to complete multiple EUA submissions during H1 2023, with commercial value driven via bilateral supply agreements expected beginning in 2023 --

-- Expansion of Clover’s mid- to late-stage pipeline expected starting in H1 2023, with a focus on (1) building a leading respiratory vaccine franchise and (2) establishing a presence in the pediatric vaccine market in China and the Asia Pacific --

SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Clover; HKEX: 02197), a global commercial-stage biotechnology company committed to unleashing the power of innovative vaccines to save lives and improve health around the world, today provided updates on the commercialization of SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) in China and strategic priorities in 2023.

“Clover transformed into a commercial-stage, vaccines-focused biotech company with proven R&D capabilities in 2022. In 2023, we are focused on launching our vaccine in multiple countries and working with health authorities in China and globally to increase booster coverage for vulnerable populations,” said Joshua Liang, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Clover. “We are also planning to expand our mid- to late-stage vaccine pipeline for near-term value creation by leveraging our established vaccine development and proven cross-border collaboration capabilities.”

“Clover is well positioned to make a significant impact on the COVID-19 response with our premium and broadly protective protein-based vaccine, both in China and globally, where the need to boost protection will likely provide attractive and unique opportunities for us in 2023 and beyond,” said Dr. Nicholas Jackson, President of Global Research and Development of Clover. “In addition, we are excited to share our development plans to build a leading respiratory vaccine franchise and establish a presence in the pediatric vaccine market in China and the Asia Pacific, which will further strengthen Clover’s competitive advantages and contribution to global health.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Commercialization Updates

China Commercialization: The commercial launch for SCB-2019 in China in multiple provinces and municipalities is expected to begin in Q1 2023. Given the scale and impact of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks across China, Clover now anticipates a significant and sustained long-term annual booster market opportunity in China for Clover’s premium and broadly protective COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Recent Milestones: In early December 2022, SCB-2019 was included for emergency use authorization (EUA) in China. Subsequently, the China National Health Commission formally announced its national immunization plan for a fourth dose booster campaign and recommended prioritizing specified vaccines that demonstrate broad neutralization against Omicron, including SCB-2019, for use. Additionally, the price setting process for SCB-2019 commercialized via national procurement was completed with the China National Healthcare Security Administration.

  • Commercial Launch Expected to Begin in Q1 2023: Clover has started commercial launch preparation activities in multiple key provinces and municipalities, based on Clover’s evaluation of market dynamics (including factors such as strategic fit, population size and competitive environment). To date, Clover has received robust interest and demand based on the premium product profile of SCB-2019 and expects the commercial launch in these strategically prioritized areas to begin in Q1 2023. Further expansion to additional provinces and municipalities is anticipated to occur throughout 2023, based on production capacity and market dynamics.

  • Impact of Ongoing COVID-19 Outbreaks:

    • Near Term – Wider Window to Supply to Market: As COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly across China, the number of previously infected people is expected to increase significantly through the first half of 2023. Immunity induced by prior natural infection has been observed to wane rapidly1, especially against Omicron2, leading countries around the world to recommend booster vaccination at an interval range of one to six months after infection3. While Clover’s initial commercial launch in China starting in Q1 2023 will likely be primarily comprised of boosting infection-naïve individuals, Clover expects booster vaccination of previously infected individuals to begin in Q2 2023 and to increase in proportion through the remainder of the year. Thus, Clover anticipates a more sustained, rather than short-term, rollout of booster vaccinations throughout 2023, giving Clover a wider window of time to ramp up production and maximize the impact of its premium COVID-19 vaccine.

    • Longer Term – Sustained & Robust Annual Booster Market: With the Chinese population’s recent increasing awareness of the potential disease severity and impact of COVID-19, Clover believes that the level of certainty and the potential size of the future annual booster market for COVID-19 vaccines have increased significantly. Beyond the current National Procurement phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Clover anticipates that a robust annual booster market for COVID-19 vaccines in a private market setting could emerge—similar to the growing seasonal influenza vaccination market—favoring premium products such as Clover’s adjuvanted protein-based COVID-19 vaccines and introducing attractive product pricing dynamics.

Global (Ex-China) Commercialization: Clover expects SCB-2019 to receive an EUA in at least one additional country and to complete multiple EUA submissions during H1 2023, potentially driving revenue via bilateral deals starting in 2023.

  • Bilateral EUA Submissions and Procurement Deals: Clover is now prioritizing global (ex-China) regulatory submissions directly in select countries, primarily in Asia Pacific and Latin America, based on the potential to generate significant near-term revenue and impact via bilateral supply agreements. In addition to submitting multiple EUA applications and receiving at least one EUA for SCB-2019, Clover also expects to establish at least one bilateral supply agreement in H1 2023, which could begin to drive commercial value in 2023.

  • Other Regulatory Submissions: Although the near-term commercial opportunity derived from regulatory approvals of SCB-2019 with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to be limited compared to bilateral deals, Clover plans to complete these regulatory submissions in 2023. EMA authorization and WHO Emergency Use Listing could continue to strengthen the value of SCB-2019 in the global market and validate Clover’s global development capabilities.

Commercial Manufacturing Plan: Clover’s good manufacturing practice (GMP)-certified manufacturing facilities have the potential capacity to meet demand for SCB-2019 across multiple markets. Stockpiled inventory of key raw materials to-date enables Clover to potentially produce and release over 100 million doses of SCB-2019 in 2023.

  • Two GMP-Certified Commercial Facilities: Clover has the unique capability to commercially produce and supply SCB-2019 at two commercial manufacturing sites that have both passed inspections and achieved GMP-compliant status: Clover’s in-house manufacturing facility in Changxing, Zhejiang Province (China GMP) and a contract development and manufacturing organization facility (European Union GMP).

  • Capacity to Produce Hundreds of Millions of Doses: Across both manufacturing sites, Clover has the potential capacity to produce and supply hundreds of millions of doses annually. In 2022, Clover successfully completed a strategic procurement and stockpiling campaign for key raw material inventory to support the potential production and release of over 100 million doses of SCB-2019 in 2023.

R&D Pipeline Updates & Plans

Mid- to Late-Stage Pipeline Expansion: Clover plans to expand its mid- to late-stage pipeline (Phase 2, Phase 3, Commercial) beginning in H1 2023, with a focus on (1) building a leading respiratory vaccine franchise and (2) establishing a presence in the pediatric vaccine market in the China and Asia Pacific region. Clover is currently pursuing multiple business development opportunities in these areas.

  • At Least One In-Licensing Deal in H1 2023: At least one mid- to late-stage vaccine in-licensing deal announcement is expected in H1 2023. Potentially differentiated (first/best-in-class) assets that could generate near-term catalysts and value creation are being prioritized. Following deal execution, Clover plans to utilize its proven R&D capabilities to achieve near-term catalysts that can continue to drive value.

  • Building a Leading Respiratory Vaccine Franchise: The expected seasonal nature of respiratory virus outbreaks creates a potential market opportunity for co-promoting and co-administering multiple respiratory vaccines. Seizing longer-term lifecycle management opportunities to develop co-formulated product(s) could further benefit Clover and people seeking to protect themselves and their families from multiple seasonal diseases. In pursuing these varied value-creation opportunities, Clover will leverage its synergistic capabilities in R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization to potentially be a leading company in respiratory vaccines. Prioritized areas include respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and seasonal influenza.

  • Establishing a Presence in the Pediatric Vaccine Market: The pediatric vaccine market in China is stable and commercially attractive. Clover believes that having a presence in the pediatric market creates a potential cross-selling opportunity, not only within pediatrics but also across generations, such that older adults could be offered respiratory virus vaccines when bringing children and grandchildren to be vaccinated. Enterovirus A71 (EV71), the leading pathogenic cause of severe cases and deaths due to Hand, Foot and Mouth disease in children, and DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis) are two prioritized areas of interest for Clover.  

COVID-19 R&D Pipeline:

  • SCB-2019: Concurrent with its commercial launch in China, Clover plans to conduct real-world effectiveness studies, with data potentially available in H2 2023. These studies could provide valuable insight into the prevention of severe disease, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 caused by newly circulating Omicron variants in at-risk populations, and this data has the potential to strengthen SCB-2019’s commercial value and competitive positioning.

  • Multivalent SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Candidate: Clover is conducting research to develop a multivalent SARS-CoV-2 vaccine leveraging the Trimer-TagTM technology platform and designed to be broadly protective against currently circulating and potential future strains of the virus. Clinical development is planned to begin in 2023, with immunological bridging to SCB-2019 planned to support potential regulatory approvals.

  • SCB-2020S COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate (chimeric beta and original strain): SCB-2020S is a second generation and potentially broadly protective COVID-19 vaccine candidate that is being evaluated with CAS-1, Clover’s in-house adjuvant system. In an ongoing Phase 1 study in South Africa, initial immunogenicity results indicated a robust immune response and broad neutralization against multiple Omicron strains elicited by SCB-2020S (CAS-1) that were in line with data for SCB-2019. A favorable safety and tolerability profile for SCB-2020S and CAS-1 was also observed. The results demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept for (1) antigen strain-change utilizing the Trimer-TagTM technology platform and (2) the immunogenicity and safety of Clover’s in-house CAS-1 adjuvant. Clover expects the study data to support the further development of Clover’s planned multivalent SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate, as well as the planned use of CAS-1 adjuvant in other new vaccines internally and via partnerships.

Corporate & Financial Updates

  • Cash Position: As of December 31, 2022, Clover’s unaudited cash and cash equivalents was approximately US$270 million (RMB 1.9 billion), supporting and positioning the company for success beyond 2023. Clover has already stockpiled key raw materials (supporting potential production of over 100 million doses of SCB-2019) and expects to begin converting its inventory into revenue and cash with the commercial launch in Q1 2023.

  • R&D and G&A Expenditures in 2023: Clover expects both R&D and G&A expenditures in 2023 to decrease significantly compared to 2022 and 2021, as the late-stage clinical development for SCB-2019 (including multiple global Phase 2/3 clinical trials) has been substantially completed, and the company continues to streamline corporate operations.

About SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum)

Clover developed the SCB-2019 antigen, a stabilized trimeric form of the S-protein based on the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and combined it with Dynavax’s (Nasdaq: DVAX) CpG 1018 advanced adjuvant and aluminum hydroxide (alum). Phase 2/3 data from 30,000+ participants across five countries showed that SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) achieved 100% efficacy against severe COVID-19 and hospitalization caused by all strains of SARS-CoV-2 circulating during the trial, and a potentially best-in-field safety profile. Clover is developing SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) as a universal booster candidate for potential use regardless of previous vaccination technology or infection history. To date, these trials have shown that SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) elicited a robust neutralization of variants including Omicron. In December 2022, SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) was included for emergency use authorization in the People’s Republic of China and included in the National Health Commission’s fourth dose booster implementation plan.

About Clover Biopharmaceuticals
Clover Biopharmaceuticals is a global commercial-stage biotechnology company committed to unleashing the power of innovative vaccines to save lives and improve health around the world. With integrated research and development, manufacturing and commercial capabilities as well as strong partnerships with organizations globally, Clover has a diverse pipeline of candidates that have the potential to meaningfully reduce the burden of vaccine-preventable diseases—and to make more diseases preventable.

For more information, please visit Clover's website: www.cloverbiopharma.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Clover Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to us and our subsidiaries that are based on the beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our management. When used, the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going forward," "intend," "may," "might," "ought to," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and the negative of these words and other similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. We give no assurance that these expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are participant to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. We caution you therefore against placing undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Participant to the requirements of applicable laws, rules and regulations, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements contained in this document are qualified by reference to this cautionary statement.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals:
Albert Liao
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
media@cloverbiopharma.com

Elaine Qiu
Director, Investor Relations
investors@cloverbiopharma.com

________________________________________

1 Milne G, Hames T, Scotton C et al. (2021). Does infection with or vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 lead to lasting immunity? Lancet Respir Med. Dec9(12):1450-1466.
2 Nguyen, D., Lamothe, P., Woodruff, M. et al. (2022). COVID-19 and plasma cells: Is there long-lived protection? Immunological Reviews.Jul8(309)1:40-63.
3 US: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/interim-considerations-us.html#infection, Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/publications/healthy-living/canadian-immunization-guide-part-4-active-vaccines/page-26-covid-19-vaccine.html#a6.2, UK: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-the-green-book-chapter-14a, Australia: https://www.health.gov.au/our-work/covid-19-vaccines/advice-for-providers/clinical-guidance/clinical-recommendations, Israel: https://corona.health.gov.il/en/vaccine-for-covid/over-12/, South Africa: https://globalenvironmentandtechnology.app.box.com/s/nn930h2cpff35uooq7sdd12mhxepssn2/file/1063790237613, WHO: https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/coronavirus-disease-(covid-19)-vaccines


Recommended Stories

  • A New U.S. Law Aims to Reduce Drug Prices. But First, It Might Raise Them.

    Pharmaceutical companies are grappling with the arrival in the U.S. of sweeping new legislation meant to blunt drug prices. The impact in 2023 may actually be higher drug prices. President Biden last year signed into law the bill dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, empowering Medicare, the country’s biggest buyer of prescription drugs, to negotiate how much it pays for certain high-price therapies.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Poised for Huge Gains in 2023

    Pharmaceutical companies Bayer (OTC: BAYR.Y), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) had big years last year, bucking the rest of the market, and each stock saw share gains over the past year. All three companies have new drugs that were either recently launched or are likely to get final regulatory approval in 2023. Bayer's stock is up more than 4.5% over the past year, thanks to strong financials and an even stronger pipeline.

  • This Week in China: Xi’s Pivots, Broken Trust and Wolf Warriors

    (Bloomberg) -- From Beijing’s accelerating pivot away from Covid Zero to the deep distrust of President Xi Jinping among American investors, here’s my roundup of this week’s key developments in China markets. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel

  • These money and investing tips give you tools for the stock market’s ‘January Defect’

    MUTUAL FUNDS WEEKLY Don’t miss these top money and investing features: How you can use the stock market’s ‘January Defect’ to your advantage SBF and FTX peddled a crypto fraud that makes scammer ...

  • As China Tech Stocks Roar Back, a New Normal Will Test Upside

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks are suddenly back in Wall Street’s favor, but that doesn’t mean investors and analysts expect the sector to regain its former glory any time soon — if ever.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the W

  • Former FTX US head had months of disputes with Bankman-Fried: ‘I realized he wasn’t who I remembered.’

    Brett Harrison, former head of FTX US, said he wasn’t aware of and didn't participate in the “criminal scheme” involving the company.

  • 457 Plan vs. 403(b) Plan: What's the Difference?

    If you are employed in the public sector or work for a non-profit, you may have access to one or both of these retirement savings plans.

  • Amazon: ‘We still like the stock,’ analyst says following layoffs

    There's still a lot to like about Amazon stock, even though the company's coming off a hard year, JMP Securities Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones recently told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Your Guide to 401(k) and IRA Rollovers

    There is a variety of options to consider when rolling over your 401(k) account to be sure you preserve tax benefits and avoid penalties.

  • Ant Group's Alipay+ leads Chinese fintech giant's overseas expansion as consumer spending in home market remains sluggish

    When Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong visited the city state's fintech festival in November, he assuredly got with the programme and bought his coffee online from popular local chain Huggs by using the Alipay+ QR code. That order appeared to signify, in a nutshell, how Singapore has embraced digital transactions and the businesses that support them, as the country successfully emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic and all the disruptions it had caused. "Covid-19 definitely was a cataly

  • Hear from Sharon John, President & CEO and Voin Todorovic, CFO of Build-a-bear Live at ICR Conferenc

    IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference with Sharon John, President & CEO and Voin Todorovic, CFO of Build-A-Bear. The in-person interview was joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John […]

  • Momentum in AI Is Dialing Up: Here Are 2 Stocks That Analysts Like

    Artificial intelligence (AI) is already being utilized in multiple applications. From image recognition to healthcare, e-commerce to advertising to credit scoring and many other industries - all are making use of AI’s human-like capabilities. And with computing power continuously improving, it is set to get more prevalent over time. One recent example of its impact is ChatGPT – the AI chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched last November. The tool has quickly caught the public’s imagination wit

  • At NRF Big Show, PTC Touts Integration With Higg

    The company will also demonstrate the latest version of its FlexPLM solution.

  • How to Add Crypto to Your Retirement Account

    Cryptocurrency is considered an alternative investment and under certain conditions can be placed into a retirement account. Learn how it works.

  • Taking Required Minimum Distributions? These Mistakes Could Cost You

    Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the amounts you must take from tax-deferred retirement accounts. Here’s how to avoid costly errors.

  • Credit Suisse Set to Cut 10% of European Investment Bankers: FT

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldCredit Suisse is planning to cut more than 10% of its European investment bankers this year, adding to hundreds of job losses in London and Zurich, the Financial Times news

  • Kerry Says Gas Can Help Climate, But Only With Carbon Capture

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s climate envoy, John Kerry, said natural gas can play a role in slowing the planet’s warming, but only if producers accelerate efforts to capture their carbon emissions.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That

  • Bangladesh Raises Key Rate a Quarter Point to Curb Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh’s central bank raised the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to contain inflation that’s hovering near the highest level in a decade.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThe benchmark repurchase rate

  • China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines to delist from NYSE amid exodus of state-owned enterprises from US exchanges

    Two Chinese state airlines announced on Friday they would delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), adding to a list of state-owned companies withdrawing from US capital markets amid tightened scrutiny by Washington. China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines said they would voluntarily delist and deregister their American depositary receipts (ADRs) and underlying H shares under the United States Securities Exchange Act, according to separate filings to the Hong Kong stock exchange