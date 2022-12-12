U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.90
    +17.52 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,729.34
    +252.88 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,028.76
    +24.15 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.22
    +15.56 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.63
    +2.61 (+3.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.60
    -17.10 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    -0.35 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0537
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5800
    +0.0130 (+0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2268
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6200
    +1.0700 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,021.02
    -144.19 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.88
    +2.22 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.73
    -26.90 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Clovis Plans to Sell Cancer Drug to Novartis in Bankruptcy Deal

Steven Church
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Clovis Oncology Inc. filed for bankruptcy and plans to sell its experimental cancer drug at an auction with Novartis Innovative Therapies making a binding, opening bid worth as much as $681 million.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Novartis has agreed to pay $50 million initially and another $630.75 million in payments if the cancer drug, FAP-2286, wins regulatory approval and later hits certain sale goals, Clovis said in a statement. The agreement will be considered the opening bid of a court-supervised auction, should a judge approve the deal and competing offers come in.

For Clovis, which once had a market value of over $3 billion, the opening bid for its pipeline candidate is a far cry from the $5.1 billion that a competitor secured from GSK Plc in 2018. Back then Clovis was riding high on speculation it could secure a similar deal for another cancer drug, Rubraca. But regulatory setbacks and disappointing sales have left the company saddled with debts.

The company is also talking to other parties about selling different parts of its business.

On Sunday, Clovis sought court protection after warning that it was close to running out of cash. The biotechnology company reported assets worth $319.2 million to $754.6 million in liabilities in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition filed in Delaware. Chapter 11 allows a company to continue operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors.

Clovis, based in Boulder, Colorado, has faced mounting losses and in November skipped an interest payment on its convertible bond due 2025. Later that month, the US Food and Drug Administration asked it to limit the use of its drug Rubraca in patients with certain types of cancer.

The company’s biggest unsecured debt is $444 million in bonds owed to investors who are represented by the Bank of New York Mellon. Those notes are due in 2024 and 2025, according to court records.

To help pay for the bankruptcy case, Clovis has arranged a $75 million loan, which must be approved by a judge before the company can access the money. Law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher is handling the bankruptcy case, AlixPartners is the company’s restructuring adviser and Perella Weinberg Partners is acting as investment banker.

The case is Clovis Oncology, Inc., 22-11292, US Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware (Wilmington).

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Cancer Focused Clovis Oncology Files For Bankruptcy

    Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) has voluntarily initiated a Chapter 11 proceeding in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court and will seek to sell its assets through a court-supervised sales process. The Debtors have filed various "first day" motions with the Bankruptcy Court requesting customary relief that will enable them to transition into Chapter 11 without material disruption to their ordinary course operations. Related: Clovis Oncology Shares Nose-Dive As Potential Bankruptcy Filing Looms. Clovis ha

  • Clovis Oncology stock slides 10% premarket after company files for bankruptcy

    Clovis Oncology Inc. stock fell 10% in premarket trade Monday, after the biotech filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and said it would sell assets. The company has a commitment for up to $75 million in debtor-in-possession financing to provide the liquidity needed to restructure in bankruptcy and pay its vendors and customers. Before filing, the company entered a "stalking horse" agreement with Novartis AG to acquire the rights to its clinical candidate FAP-2286, for an upfront payment of $50 millio

  • Thaksin-Linked Party Has Best Chance in Next Thai Vote: Poll

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s main opposition party with links to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra is seen to have the highest chance of forming the next government in a general election expected early next year, a poll showed.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Ri

  • World Debt-GDP Ratio Plummets But Remains Above Pre-Covid Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Debt as a share of gross domestic product plunged by the most in seven decades in 2021, but policymakers still face challenges because borrowing remains above pre-Covid-19 levels, the International Monetary Fund said.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twit

  • Retail capitulation may be a new year’s gift for the stock market, says this analyst

    Retail investors are skittish about this market, and understandably. Our call of the day says that may only help lure back influential investors in the new year.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A bull market will eventually replace this bear market. While it's a fool's errand to try to time the market, it's still a good idea to prepare for the next upswing by owning stocks that are well-positioned to benefit from a shift in market sentiment and a macroeconomic tailwind. Below are three top stocks that look ready to soar in the next bull market, and I'd feel comfortable owning any of them in an extended bear market as well.

  • When Should You Hire a Financial Advisor?

    Whether you're a new parent or expecting to retire shortly, your financial situation requires attention, knowledge and care. While Googling answers or asking a friend for help can answer basic questions, a financial advisor can provide holistic services that protect … Continue reading → The post When Should You Hire a Financial Advisor? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Companies Will Thrive During Next Year's Recession, Analysts

    Recession is likely next year, at least according to the bond market. But some S&P 500 companies will skate right through it, analysts say.

  • 11 Mistakes to Avoid with Your Roth IRA

    Don’t lose out on the tax-free benefits of a Roth IRA by contributing too much or too little, withdrawing money too soon, or making another mistake.

  • IMF says global debt well above pre-pandemic levels despite steep 2021 drop

    Global public and private debt saw its biggest drop in 70 years in 2021 after reaching record highs because of the impacts of COVID-19, but overall remained well above pre-pandemic levels, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday. In a blog released with its inaugural Global Debt Monitor, the IMF said total public and private debt decreased by 10 percentage points to 247% of global gross domestic product in 2021 from its peak of 257% in 2020. In dollar terms, global debt continued to rise, although at a much slower rate, reaching a record $235 trillion last year.

  • Stock Market’s Defining Moment Arrives With CPI, Fed Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the week everyone’s been waiting for. With the release a key measure of inflation, the Federal Reserve interest-rate decision and Chair Jerome Powell’s comments afterward, investors are hoping to finally have a clear view of what’s ahead for a beaten-down stock market and economy in 2023.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeElon Musk Steps Up

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 3 Top-Rated Stocks Could Shine in 2023

    As we head into the final stretch of 2022, with less than three weeks until we turn the page to 2023, the markets and the economy are sending a series of mixed signals. Stocks have leveled out somewhat over the past month, with reduced volatility compared to the previous six months. At the same time, investors must consider the economic signals – especially persistently high inflation and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision this week. It’s a difficult environment for ma

  • Tesla was Yahoo Finance’s top trending ticker in 2022

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre breaks down the top 10 trending tickers of 2022.

  • Miners, financials drag TSX index to three-week low

    Canada's main stock index fell on Monday to touch its lowest level in three weeks, dragged down by tepid performances among miners and financials, while investors await the last round of interest rate decisions this year from major central banks. At 1024 a.m. ET (1524 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.74 points, or 0.13%, at 19,921.33. Energy was a bright spot, climbing 1.4% as crude oil prices edged higher.

  • South Korean Parliament Calls for Interior Minister’s Dismissal

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s National Assembly passed a motion calling for the dismissal of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min amid criticism over the management of a deadly pre-Halloween crowd crush.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluUS Says Scien

  • Airbnb hosts aim to stand out from rising competition

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré speaks with Airbnb hosts about competition, listings, vacation rental demand, and more.

  • Flood of Russian Crude Heads to Asia After EU Ban Kicks In

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has all but ceased to be a supplier of crude oil to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluA European Union ban on imports of Russian crude by sea came into f

  • ECB to raise scrutiny of banks' credit risk, funding in 2023 as recession looms

    The European Central Bank will increase scrutiny over how banks manage credit risk and diversify funding, it said on Monday while outlining its 2023 priorities as the euro zone heads into a likely recession and faces soaring borrowing costs. The 19-country currency bloc is facing the double whammy of sky-high inflation and a sharp economic downturn, largely a fallout of Russia's war in Ukraine, which has forced the ECB to tighten financing conditions even as it exacerbates economic pain. The ECB, which supervises more than 100 big banks in Europe, said it will now take a closer look at lenders exposed to the most vulnerable sectors, including energy and energy trading, and will also keep a close eye on residential mortgages and commercial real estate.

  • Brent oil price could quickly top $90/bbl on Fed pivot, China demand recovery: BofA

    Lately, oil prices have been steadily declining due to fears that a weakening global economy would slash fuel demand, setting prices on track for a second consecutive quarterly fall. BofA forecasts Brent prices - trading at $75.95 a barrel on Monday morning - to average $100/bbl in 2023, driven also by a Chinese oil demand recovery on a post-COVID reopening and a drop in Russian supplies of about 1 million barrels per day (bpd) against the backdrop of European Union sanctions. China last week announced the most sweeping changes to its resolute anti-COVID regime since the pandemic began three years ago, loosening rules that curbed the spread of the virus but sparked protests and hobbled the world's second-largest economy.

  • Amgen dives deeper into rare disease drugs with $27.8 billion Horizon deal

    (Reuters) -Amgen Inc on Monday agreed to buy Horizon Therapeutics Plc in a deal valued at $27.8 billion, fortifying its rare diseases portfolio amid pressure on its top-selling products and marking the biggest buyout in the sector this year. The company will pay $116.50 in cash, a premium of nearly 20% to the stock's last close, for each Horizon share held. Horizon's shares jumped 14.5% in early trading.